The AFL has announced squad for the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program which will feature in a talent showcase prior to the NAB AFLW Week 1 clash between Geelong and Melbourne.

Marika Carlton competes with Sophie Thredgold during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between the Allies and South Australia. Image: Mark Brake/AFL Photos

The AFL has today announced the squad to feature in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program.

The 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program includes a talent showcase match that will be played at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, August 31 prior to the NAB AFLW Week 1 clash between the Geelong Cats and Melbourne.

The first bounce in the Futures game will take place at 4:00pm AEST.

The 49-player squad selected for the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program includes the most promising under-17 female footballers from across the country.

All players are born in 2007 and will be eligible for selection in next year’s Telstra AFLW Draft following the 2025 NAB AFLW season.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program provides next year’s draft prospects an opportunity to come together in a high-performance environment and showcase their talent ahead of their draft year.

A number of players who feature in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program will go on to form the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls program.

Players were nominated by state talent programs, national selectors and AFLW clubs, with all states and territories represented.

The 49-player squad includes four players recovering from injury, with Chloe Baker-West, Olivia Crane, Olivia Lacy and Ava Usher named in the squad but unable take part in the camp as they rehabilitate from injury.

Nineteen players from the 2023 AFL National Development Championships U16 Girls All-Australian have been selected, including Pool A best and fairest winner Mia Russo.

AFL National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer said: “It is extremely exciting to have many of the best under-17 footballers from across the country coming together in Melbourne to take part in the Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program.

“The Futures program provides a great opportunity for our young footballers to come together in a high-performance environment as they prepare to enter their draft year.

“Players will engage in a host of training and football education sessions, but the highlight will be Saturday’s game at GMHBA Stadium, which will provide a great experience for our young stars to showcase their talent as part of Week 1 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.”

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls squad will arrive in camp on Friday, August 30 with Saturday’s match the feature of the three-day program.

More information on the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match, including final teams, will be announced shortly.

HOW TO WATCH: The 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match will be broadcast live and free at www.afl.com.au/aflw and the AFLW app.

Continue below for the list of players selected for the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program. Players marked * are injured and won't feature.