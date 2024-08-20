Marika Carlton competes with Sophie Thredgold during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between the Allies and South Australia. Image: Mark Brake/AFL Photos

The AFL has today announced the squad to feature in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program.

The 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program includes a talent showcase match that will be played at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, August 31 prior to the NAB AFLW Week 1 clash between the Geelong Cats and Melbourne.

The first bounce in the Futures game will take place at 4:00pm AEST.

The 49-player squad selected for the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program includes the most promising under-17 female footballers from across the country.

All players are born in 2007 and will be eligible for selection in next year’s Telstra AFLW Draft following the 2025 NAB AFLW season.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program provides next year’s draft prospects an opportunity to come together in a high-performance environment and showcase their talent ahead of their draft year.

A number of players who feature in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program will go on to form the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls program.

Players were nominated by state talent programs, national selectors and AFLW clubs, with all states and territories represented.

The 49-player squad includes four players recovering from injury, with Chloe Baker-West, Olivia Crane, Olivia Lacy and Ava Usher named in the squad but unable take part in the camp as they rehabilitate from injury.

Nineteen players from the 2023 AFL National Development Championships U16 Girls All-Australian have been selected, including Pool A best and fairest winner Mia Russo.

AFL National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer said: “It is extremely exciting to have many of the best under-17 footballers from across the country coming together in Melbourne to take part in the Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program.

“The Futures program provides a great opportunity for our young footballers to come together in a high-performance environment as they prepare to enter their draft year.

“Players will engage in a host of training and football education sessions, but the highlight will be Saturday’s game at GMHBA Stadium, which will provide a great experience for our young stars to showcase their talent as part of Week 1 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.”

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls squad will arrive in camp on Friday, August 30 with Saturday’s match the feature of the three-day program.

More information on the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match, including final teams, will be announced shortly.

HOW TO WATCH: The 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match will be broadcast live and free at www.afl.com.au/aflw and the AFLW app.

Continue below for the list of players selected for the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program. Players marked * are injured and won't feature.

NAME

SURNAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

Jordyn

Allen

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Heathmont

Mikaylah

Antony

SA

Central District

Willaston

Chloe

Baker-West*

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Strathmore

Dekota

Baron

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

Mischa

Barwin

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Lauderdale

Lily

Baxter

SA

South Adelaide

Victor Harbor

Monique

Bessen

SA

Sturt

Hahndorf

Ava

Bibby

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Sandhurst

Harriet

Bingley

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Old Scotch Collegians

Alicia

Blizard

WA

East Fremantle

Willetton

Priya

Bowering

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Lauderdale

Chloe

Bown

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Kew Comets

Mizuki

Brothwell

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Balnarring

Nalu

Brothwell

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Balnarring

Marika

Carlton

NT

Northern Territory Academy

Palmerston Magpies

Monique

Corrigan

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Bay Power

Evie

Cowcher

WA

Peel Thunder

Pinjarra

Olivia

Crane*

WA

Subiaco

Wanneroo

Georja

Davies

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

Rain

Dodd

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers

Wodonga Raiders

Sophie

Eaton

SA

Central District

Light

Annabelle

Foat

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Alira

Fotu

WA

South Fremantle

South Bunbury

Shakaila

Gardiner-Dunn

NT

Northern Territory Academy

St Mary's

Sienna

Gerardi

WA

Swan Districts

Midvale

Marlo

Graham

VIC M

Northern Knights

Parkside

Phoebe

Hargreaves

VIC M

Northern Knights

Fitzroy

Isobella

Hishongwa-Gibb

VIC M

Northern Knights

Brunswick

Stella

Huxtable

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Torquay

Olivia

Lacy*

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Sandhurst

Sunny

Lappin

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

Eloise

Mackereth

SA

Glenelg

Plympton

Alexandra

McBride-Loane

VIC M

Western Jets

Maribyrnong Park

Danika

McDonald

NT

Northern Territory Academy

Federal

Jade

Mclay

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Diamond Creek Womens

Tayla

McMillan

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Wantirna South

Renee

Morgan

WA

South Fremantle

Jandakot Jets

Zara

Neuwirth

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Kew Comets

Bronte

Parker

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Madeleine

Quinn

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

UTS Bats
Maroubra Saints

Mia

Russo

WA

West Perth

Wanneroo

Ella

Stoddart

VIC

Gippsland Power

Traralgon

Sarcha

Taylor

SA

North Adelaide

Broadview

Sophie

Thredgold

SA

Sturt

Glenunga

Chloe

Tonkin

SA

West Adelaide

Goodwood Saints

Ava

Usher*

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Burleigh
Bond University

Alannah

Welsh

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

Isla

Wiencke

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Belconnen

Olivia

Wolmarans

WA

Subiaco

Mt Hawthorn

 