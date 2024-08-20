The AFL's new 'smart footy' is at the centre of a new score assist system that will operate in the coming 2024 NAB AFLW season

A view of the AFL's new score assist review system, which will be introduced for the 2024 NAB AFLW season

THE AFL will introduce its new ball-tracking technology to drive a 'score assist' review system for the 2024 NAB AFL Women's season.

The smart-ball technology will provide score assist officials with alerts when the footy crossed the goal line, hits the post or is touched in flight. If the score assist officials decide a review is needed, they can also review broadcast footage before communicating with the on-field umpires to change a decision.

The score assist system will work in a similar fashion to the silent goal reviews in AFL matches, where every score is reviewed by officials in the AFL Review Centre (ARC).

It will be the first time a score review system of any sort has been implemented in the AFLW competition, and the score assist system will be used at all AFLW venues.

Testing of the AFL's new 'smart footy' at Marvel Stadium during 2024. Picture: Supplied

The smart-ball technology has been tested extensively over the past 18 months, including real-world trials in VFL and VFLW matches this season.

A chip is embedded in the 'smart' Sherrins, which have been specially manufactured to mimic the original ball's size, weight, shape and balance in flight. Sensors stationed around the ground then track the ball's movement.

AFL executive general manager of football Laura Kane said the League was thrilled to be able to take this step forward with on-field technology.

"The smart ball technology and system works in a different way to our current ARC system, instead, it will provide information in real-time fashion alerting our score assist officials if required, who will then communicate with our umpires," Kane said.

"This will be a fantastic addition to NAB AFLW and provide a level of accuracy that we have not previously been able to facilitate.

"We have fully upgraded the umpire communication system to ensure that the score assist process can be enabled between the score assist officials at each game and our field and goal umpires."

The score assist system will be in place from the opening game of the AFLW season when Sydney hosts Collingwood at North Sydney Oval on Friday, August 30.