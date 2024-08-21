AFLW premiership player and dual league best and fairest Erin Phillips OAM will be the 2024 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador

AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador, Erin Phillips poses for a photo during the 2024 AFLW Season Launch at Melbourne Town Hall on August 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is pleased to announce three-time AFLW premiership player and dual league best and fairest Erin Phillips OAM will be the 2024 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador.

Officially announced at the 2024 NAB AFLW Season Launch event on Tuesday night, Phillips will become the ninth person to hold the prestigious role, following G Flip (2023), Abbey Holmes (Season 7), Lisa Hardeman (2022), Jamie Howell (2021), Amanda Farrugia (2020*), Jan Cooper (2019), Sam Mostyn (2018) and Susan Alberti (2017).

Playing 66 AFLW games, (46 for the Adelaide Crows and 20 for Port Adelaide) and named captain in six of her eight seasons, Phillips is one of the most decorated players in the competition's history.

Phillips is a three-time All-Australian, two-time AFLW Players' Association Most Valuable Player and a two-time best on ground medallist in her three NAB AFLW Grand Final appearances.

Retiring from the game at the end of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season, Phillips said she was proud to play a new role on Grand Final Day.

I'm incredibly proud to be named the 2024 Premiership Cup Ambassador. AFLW has had a huge impact on mine and my family's lives, so to be recognised in this way means a lot and something that I don't take for granted," Ms. Phillips said.

"Even now as a fan, I still have a strong passion for promoting AFLW and growing the sport, so I'm honoured to have this opportunity to represent the league."

Learn More 16:49

AFLW General Manager, Emma Moore said Phillips' contribution to AFLW and women's sport was one to be celebrated.

"The AFL is thrilled to have Erin as our Premiership Cup Ambassador this season and recognise her contribution to our sport on what is one of the biggest days on the AFLW calendar," Ms. Moore said.

"Erin is an elite athlete –a successful international basketballer, an Olympic medallist and one of our most highly decorated players who has provided iconic moments in the women's football league since its inception. I can't think of a better person to present the silverware to the winning team on NAB AFLW Grand Final Day."





*Premiership Cup not presented as 2020 NAB AFLW Grand Final was not played due to COVID-19.