She's a triple sport athlete who has represented Australia and played for the Parramatta Eels, but Brooke Walker's true passion is Nando's. She tells Sophie Welsh about her Kiwi origins, and the best accompaniment for steak

Brooke Walker poses during Essendon's team photo day on July 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From a fancy steak night order to shouting out two separate Nando's locations, some of the answers did surprise us.

Next up is Essendon's Brooke Walker, a triple-code athlete who was born in New Zealand.

But there's more to Brooke than her sporting ability.

Jesse Wardlaw (left) and Brooke Walker arrive at the W Awards on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

What’s your middle name?

My middle name is Joanne, after my mum.

What’s your hometown?

My hometown is Manurewa and Kaiapoi - both in New Zealand.

What’s your greatest fear?

Losing the people I love.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

That I actually have a hyphenated first name - Brooke-Morgan. My parents were indecisive I guess.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak with chimichurri please.

What’s your coffee order?

Nothing, I don't drink coffee yet.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin, what the hell is that question?!

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo

Who do you carpool with?

If I had to pick then probably the rest of the horses in the barn: Caino [Steph Cain], Buschy [Mia Busch], GC [Georgia Clark].

Essendon players pose for a photo on team photo day on July 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Change your thinking = change your life.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

What's good Nandos Coburg!

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

I refuse.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Tash [Hardy, backline coach], she's a cool mum.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slick bun. Strictly no bobby pins.

Brooke Walker in action during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Sure do, secondary school teacher/part-time model.

Is it full-time or part-time?

Full-time when I can, otherwise part-time when footy is happening.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Playing Rugby 7s for Australia.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

I don't have one.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Nando's Airport West.

Recommend a movie or book.

Gridion Gang or Raya and the Last Dragon.

