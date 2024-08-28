The team from Free Kick brings you everything you need to know ahead of the start of the AFLW Fantasy season

Ebony Marinoff gets a kick away despite a Mimi Hill smother during Adelaide's AFLW practice match against Carlton on August 18. 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW season is nearly upon us.

As the first lockout of the second season of AFLW Fantasy approaches, Jono, Mel, Will and Liam from the Free Kick team run through a stack of things coaches need to think about before week one.

It includes the highly owned injured players, the best rookies to start, captain and vice-captain options and some potential points of difference.

There's also plenty of handy advice from the gang as they go about trying to draft the 'Free Kick Team', where each host gets a chance to pick their favourite options under the salary cap.

