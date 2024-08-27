The introduction of a new fan zone at AFLW matches this season will make it easier for fans to meet their favourite players

Mia Van Dyke greets fans during an Essendon training session on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW fans will be able to meet their favourite players after each match this season, with the League introducing a 'Fan Engagement Zone'.

Once the match is over, players will enter a roped-off section of the playing field to protect them from flying footballs and the like during Maccas Kick-to-Kick, which runs concurrently.

Fans will then be able to go onto the playing field to meet the players from the other side of the rope where they can pose for photos and get autographs.

Lily Postlethwaite celebrates a win with fans after a preliminary final on November 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The fan engagement zone has been introduced to maximise the time fans will have can engage with players, as in previous years players have been rushed off the ground so the beloved post-game kick-to-kick tradition could start.

The new plan means players can stay on the ground for longer after the game.

Depending on the venue, the two playing clubs may each have separate ares where they meet fans, with fans able to move between the two zones freely.

In the event of rain and other bad weather, the fan zones won't go ahead.