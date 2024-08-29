Sierra Grieves during the Marsh National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park, August 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIA Metro claimed the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls title.

Metro won all three matches and was the only undefeated team at this year’s Championships to secure its first U18 Girls title since 2019.

It capped a great year for the Victoria Metro program, who also claimed the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys title.

Metro secured this year’s title with a 21-point win over reigning champions South Australia at RSEA Park in the penultimate match of the Championships. The victory followed impressive wins over the Allies and Victoria Country in the opening two matches.



Victoria Metro co-captain Sierra Grieves was awarded the competition best and fairest award after producing a dominant campaign to lead her team to the title.

The powerful and speedy midfielder from the Western Jets in the Coates Talent League averaged 28.3 disposals (16 contested), 6.7 clearances and four tackles across three matches and also took out Victoria Metro’s MVP award.

Grieves polled 18 votes to claim the best and fairest by one vote from Victoria Country midfielder Sara Howley, with 2023 best and fairest winner and Queensland star Havana Harris third on 14 votes.



South Australian forward Eloise Mackereth (12 votes) finished fourth, while Queensland ruck Georja Davies and Victoria Metro forward Grace Belloni rounded out the top five on 11 votes.

STANDINGS

TEAM WON LOST PTS Victoria Metro 3 0 12 South Australia 2 1 8 Queensland 2 1 8 Victoria Country 1 2 4 Allies 1 2 4 Western Australia 0 3 0

The best and fairest voting panel included AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan (chair), Paul Hamilton (AFL National Talent Development & Competitions Manager), Tarkyn Lockyer (Marsh AFL National Academy Manager), Jess Smith (AFL National Female Talent Manager) and AFLW club recruiters Matthew Burton (Carlton), Ed Clark (Collingwood), Katrina Gill (Adelaide), Joseph Molluso (Essendon) and Michael Swann (Brisbane Lions).



The panel also selected the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls All Australian team.

ALL AUSTRALIAN TEAM

Please click here to read profiles on each player selected in the All Australian team, compiled by Kevin Sheehan.



TEAM MVP AWARDS

The team MVP award winners were selected by the coaching staff of each program.

Allies: Isla Wiencke (GWS Giants Academy/Belconnen Magpies)

Queensland: Georja Davies (Gold Coast SUNS Academy/Southport Sharks)

South Australia: Esther Schirmer (South Adelaide/Christies Beach)

Victoria Country: Sara Howley (Geelong Falcons/Newtown & Chilwell)

Victoria Metro: Sierra Grieves (Western Jets/Yarraville Seddon Eagles)

Western Australia: Evie Cowcher (Peel Thunder/Pinjarra)

RESULTS

Allies 2.7 (19) def by Victoria Metro 17.11 (113)

Allies

Best: Priya Bowering, Ellie Hall, Emma Juneja, Mischa Barwin, Imogen Brown, Isla Wiencke

Goals: Ashley Patton, Emma Stark

Victoria Metro

Best: Grace Belloni, Georgie Brisbane, Sierra Grieves, Emma McDonald, Sophie McKay, Sarah Poustie

Goals: Georgie Brisbane 5, Grace Belloni, Emma McDonald 4, Chloe Bown, Sierra Grieves, Georgia Knight, Sarah Poustie

Details: Saturday, June 29 at Blacktown International Sportspark

Queensland 7.11 (53) def Victoria Country 4.8 (32)

Queensland

Best: Georja Davies, Mia Salisbury, Kaiya Hides, Dekota Baron, Havana Harris, Siobhan Ross

Goals: Alannah Welsh 2, Dekota Baron, Havana Harris, Lilu Hung, Zimra Hussain, Sunny Lappin

Victoria Country

Best: Sara Howley, Jemmika Douglas, Lucia Painter, Jemma Reynolds, Sasha Pearce, Stella Huxtable

Goals: Kayla Dalgleish 2, Zoe Besanko, Olivia Wolter

Details: Sunday, July 7 at Brighton Homes Arena

Queensland 5.6 (36) def by Allies 8.3 (51)

Queensland

Best: Nyalli Milne, Kaiya Hides, Raffael Baviello, Mia Salisbury, Siobhan Ross, Amelia Ella

Goals: Sunny Lappin, Alannah Welsh 2, Lilu Hung

Allies

Best: Madeleine Quinn, Tatyana Perry, Isla Wiencke, Ellie Veerhuis, Taylor Smith, Taya White

Goals: Ava Read 2, Priya Bowering, Emma Juneja, Amelie Prosser-Shaw, Emma Stark, Lucy Thompson, Isla Wiencke

Details: Saturday, July 13 at Brighton Homes Arena

Victoria Metro 15.6 (96) def Victoria Country 9.9 (63)

Victoria Metro

Best: Georgia Knight, Sierra Grieves, Maggie Mahony, Zoe Hargreaves, Abbey Vicino, Holly Ridewood

Goals: Georgia Knight 5, Abbey Vicino 3, Grace Belloni, Georgie Brisbane 2, Amelie Gladman, Marlo Graham, Sophie McKay

Victoria Country

Best: Sara Howley, Ashley Centra, Sasha Pearce, Seisia White, Claire Mahony, Ella Stoddart

Goals: Ashley Centra, Claire Mahony, Seisia White 2, Sara Howley, Stella Huxtable, Mekah Morrissy

Details: Sunday, July 14 at Marvel Stadium

South Australia 15.10 (100) def Allies 3.4 (22)

South Australia

Best: India Rasheed, Klaudia O’Neill, Esther Schirmer, Jasmine Evans, Eloise Mackereth, Grace Martin

Goals: Georgia McKee, Klaudia O’Neill, India Rasheed 3, Eloise Mackereth 2, Ruby Ballard, Jasmine Evans, Emma Kilpatrick, Charlotte Riggs

Allies

Best: Ellie Veerhuis, Marika Carlton, Isla Wiencke, Mischa Barwin, Emma Juneja, Amelie Prosser-Shaw

Goals: Mischa Barwin, Ava Read, Emma Stark

Details: Thursday, July 18 at Thebarton Oval

Western Australia 2.4 (16) def by Queensland 7.6 (48)

Western Australia

Best: Evie Cowcher, Zipporah Fish, Sabella Banks, Lily Paterson, Renee Morgan, Alicia Blizard

Goals: Alicia Blizard, Noa McNaughton

Queensland

Best: Georja Davies, Havana Harris, Mia Salisbury, Neive Ryan, Annabelle Foat, Mia Geere

Goals: Dekota Baron, Alannah Welsh 2, Amelia Ella, Mia Geere, Sunny Lappin

Details: Saturday, August 3 at Pentanet Stadium

Victoria Metro 9.4 (58) def South Australia 5.7 (37)

Victoria Metro

Best: Sierra Grieves, Lou-Lou Field, Scout Howden, Sarah Poustie, Holly Ridewood, Sienna Tallariti

Goals: Georgia Knight 3, Grace Belloni, Sierra Grieves, Emma McDonald, Sophie McKay, Stasia Stevenson, Abbey Vicino

South Australia

Best: Esther Schirmer, Laela Ebert, Bianca Portaro, Grace Martin, Violet Paterson, Lucy Boyd

Goals: Monique Bessen, Asha Dufour, Sophie Eaton, Georgia McKee, Charlotte Riggs

Details: Sunday, August 11 at RSEA Park

Victoria Country 10.3 (63) def Western Australia 5.1 (31)

Victoria Country

Best: Sara Howley, Alexis Gregor, Lucia Painter, Mekah Morrissy, Elli Symonds, Jemmika Douglas

Goals: Ashley Centra, Sienna Hobbs 2, Sara Howley, Lucia Painter, Ella Stoddart, Elli Symonds, Seisia White, Olivia Wolter

Western Australia

Best: Sabella Banks, Natasha Entwistle, Noa McNaughton, Olivia Wolmarans, Alicia Blizard, Kate Newson

Goals: Alicia Blizard 3, Olivia Wolmarans 2

Details: Sunday, August 11 at RSEA Park

South Australia 11.5 (71) def Western Australia 7.8 (50)

South Australia

Best: Mikaylah Antony, Charlotte Riggs, Eloise Mackereth, Sophie Eaton, Laela Ebert, Violet Patterson

Goals: Eloise Mackereth 4, Georgia McKee, Klaudia O’Neill 3, Shae Archbold

Western Australia

Best: Olivia Wolmarans, Evie Cowcher, Natasha Entwistle, Taya Chambers, Lucy Greenwood, Lily Paterson

Goals: Lucy Greenwood 3, Olivia Wolmarans 2, Alicia Blizard, Alira Fotu

Details: Saturday, August 24 at Thebarton Oval