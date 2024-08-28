An unusual situation may have led to sparks flying, but Ange Stannett and Hayley Miller come together over change

Hayley Miller and Ange Stannett before the AFLW round nine match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Casey Fields, October 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAYLEY Miller served as Fremantle's captain for three seasons.

But heading into the 2024 NAB AFLW season, the Dockers players and coaches voted for Ange Stannett – already sidelined for the year with a torn ACL – to take the reins.

There's no doubt it was a bitter personal blow for Miller, a complete professional who is a lead-by-example type.

Given the evolution of Fremantle's squad, which is now in the second year under newish coach Lisa Webb, Stannett was picked to help steer the group into this new era.

"It's a funny one, because it was disappointing for me. I put my name up to be captain, so there's part of that that is definitely a disappointment. Having Ange in that position, we're very different leaders and people in the way we go about things – I have no doubt she's going to do a phenomenal job," Miller told AFL.com.au.

Hayley Miller addresses teammates during the AFLW practice match between Fremantle and Collingwood at Fremantle Oval, August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"Obviously a bit of a different situation for her too, not playing. I'm still going to be doing the same role I was before, particularly on field. At the end of the day, it's not about me, it's about what our group needs at this time.

"Whilst that can hurt a little bit when it's not you, I have full faith in what Ange can do as captain, but then also I'm stepping into the role of vice-captain with a couple of co-vice captains with Aine Tighe and Laura Pugh, it brings those girls up and gives them that responsibility."

Stannett said the pair – who have been teammates since 2019 – had a brief talk to mark the handover.

"We sat down, had a chat. Hayley's been fantastic, she's thrown her support right behind the decision, and she's gone about her business like a true professional, like she always does," Stannett said.

Angelique Stannett during the AFLW Captains Day at Marvel Stadium, August 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"She's a great leader of our club, a great player and she's shown over the last few weeks exactly what she brings and it's not dissimilar to what she's brought in previous years as well. I'm loving working with 'Hayls' and other leaders as well, and it's going to be an exciting year for the whole group."

Miller took a beat to adjust to the change, and admitted the vote led to some introspection.

"For me, you think about what you pride yourself on, and a lot of that was my leadership and whatnot. I guess it's kind of finding my feet again. That took a little bit of time, you start second-guessing what you say to the group and how things come across, and 'should I have done this different, or should I have done this different'," Miller said.

"I think it's probably helped me realise I just need to be who I am, and lead the way I always have and the way I know how. I think I'm going to continue to do that. It has been a bit of a process, but I've got a great support network behind me to work through that.

Hayley Miller addresses players during the AFLW round nine match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Casey Fields, October 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have such a great leadership group, we've got a couple of new faces in Ash Brazill coming over from Collingwood, she's been a great addition. Emma O'Driscoll is coming off a really great season last season, and she's stepped up in her leadership as well. With everyone in the six-person leadership group, we've got a really balanced group. I think our group is in a really good place."

Stannett has adjusted her day to ensure she can provide as much support to the playing group as possible, preferring to complete her rehab outside of the team's training hours.

"Between our new game plan, new players coming in, what we're trying to do around the club, what we're trying to build ahead of the season, there's still plenty of work I can be doing. It's been a really nice, different distraction from rehab, but just trying to find the balance so I can give enough to both of them," Stannett said.

"My game-day role looks very different this year. Most of it is doing it from the bench. Game day, I'll be on the bench with the girls, conveying messages down from the coaches box, bringing it back to our game plan and bringing it back to our strengths and our roles, so being able to have those one-on-one chats and really support the girls on game day.

"But also, just giving them space to do their own thing. That's been the best thing ever, seeing all our girls stepping into leadership in a different light this year. We're looking like a more mature footy side this season, which we've seen in the last couple of (practice) games."