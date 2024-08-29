AFLW tipping is BACK for 2024, which means AFL.com.au has put together an all-star panel of experts to help fans with their tipping this season.
>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2024
There are a few new faces, with former Blue Phoebe McWilliams joining our expert tipping competition, alongside current Bomber Bonnie Toogood.
They join AFLW reporters Sarah Black, Nathan Schmook, Michael Whiting and Dylan Bolch, as well as AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani, AFLW broadcaster Lucy Watkin and W Show hosts Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle.
AFLW Tipping will be huge this year with more than $12,000 in prizes on offer for the best tipsters throughout the season.
The overall winner of the AFLW Tipping competition at the end of the home and away season will take home $7500 in cash, thanks to Maple, while second gets $1000 and third, fourth and fifth places each win $500.
There's also a weekly prize for the best tipster of an AFLW Sherrin, valued at $220.
With the NAB AFLW season kicking off on Friday, August 30, there's no better time to get your friends, family and colleagues together in your own competition to find out who is the tipping guru.
Be sure to register NOW for your shot at the AFLW tipping crown for 2024.
Check out our experts' tips below.
GEMMA BASTIANI
Sydney - 10 points
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Gold Coast
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Brisbane
SARAH BLACK
Sydney - 14 points
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Brisbane
DYLAN BOLCH
Sydney - seven points
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Gold Coast
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Brisbane
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney - six points
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Gold Coast
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Brisbane
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Sydney - 12 points
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
St Kilda
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
North Melbourne
SARAH OLLE
Sydney - nine points
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Gold Coast
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Brisbane
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - six points
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Brisbane
BONNIE TOOGOOD
Sydney - 15 points
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Gold Coast
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
North Melbourne
LUCY WATKIN
Sydney - five points
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
North Melbourne
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney – eight points
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Gold Coast
Geelong
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Brisbane
TOTALS
Sydney 10-0 Collingwood
West Coast 0-10 Richmond
Greater Western Sydney 8-2 Western Bulldogs
Essendon 7-3 Fremantle
Gold Coast 9-1 St Kilda
Geelong 10-0 Melbourne
Port Adelaide 0-10 Adelaide
Hawthorn 8-2 Carlton
Brisbane 7-3 North Melbourne