AFLW tipping is back for 2024, and AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner

Register to play AFLW Tipping in 2024

AFLW tipping is BACK for 2024, which means AFL.com.au has put together an all-star panel of experts to help fans with their tipping this season.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2024

There are a few new faces, with former Blue Phoebe McWilliams joining our expert tipping competition, alongside current Bomber Bonnie Toogood.

They join AFLW reporters Sarah Black, Nathan Schmook, Michael Whiting and Dylan Bolch, as well as AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani, AFLW broadcaster Lucy Watkin and W Show hosts Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle.

AFLW Tipping will be huge this year with more than $12,000 in prizes on offer for the best tipsters throughout the season.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2024

The overall winner of the AFLW Tipping competition at the end of the home and away season will take home $7500 in cash, thanks to Maple, while second gets $1000 and third, fourth and fifth places each win $500.

There's also a weekly prize for the best tipster of an AFLW Sherrin, valued at $220.

With the NAB AFLW season kicking off on Friday, August 30, there's no better time to get your friends, family and colleagues together in your own competition to find out who is the tipping guru.

Be sure to register NOW for your shot at the AFLW tipping crown for 2024.

Check out our experts' tips below.

Learn More 22:03

GEMMA BASTIANI

Sydney - 10 points

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Gold Coast

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Brisbane

SARAH BLACK



Sydney - 14 points

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Brisbane

DYLAN BOLCH

Sydney - seven points

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Gold Coast

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Brisbane

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney - six points

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Gold Coast

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Brisbane

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Sydney - 12 points

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

St Kilda

Geelong

Adelaide

Carlton

North Melbourne

SARAH OLLE

Sydney - nine points

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Gold Coast

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Brisbane

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - six points

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Brisbane

BONNIE TOOGOOD

Sydney - 15 points

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Gold Coast

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

North Melbourne

LUCY WATKIN

Sydney - five points

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Adelaide

Carlton

North Melbourne

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney – eight points

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Gold Coast

Geelong

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Brisbane

TOTALS

Sydney 10-0 Collingwood

West Coast 0-10 Richmond

Greater Western Sydney 8-2 Western Bulldogs

Essendon 7-3 Fremantle

Gold Coast 9-1 St Kilda

Geelong 10-0 Melbourne

Port Adelaide 0-10 Adelaide

Hawthorn 8-2 Carlton

Brisbane 7-3 North Melbourne



