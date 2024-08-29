The teams are in for week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Brianna Davey, Ally Morphett and Eilish Sheerin. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has been dealt a heavy blow for its season opener against Sydney, with captain Brianna Davey not overcoming an ankle concern in time.

News is better for the Swans as All-Australian ruck Ally Morphett has overcome a foot concern to be named.

Richmond and West Coast will also be without some stars for their opening night match in Perth. Two-time All-Australian Tiger Eilish Sheerin and Eagles captain Emma Swanson will both miss the clash.

Reigning Port Adelaide best and fairest winner Abbey Dowrick has been named for Saturday's showdown, despite undergoing finger surgery, and will play alongside debutants Piper Window, Shineah Goody, and Molly Brooksby.

On Sunday, Jenna Bruton has not been named for North Melbourne's Grand Final rematch against the Lions, but Hawk Greta Bodey is in the side's extended squad to face Carlton.

Collingwood recruits Lucy Cronin and Muireann Atkinson will debut, taking up defensive posts, and the Swans will welcome Sarah Grunden, Kiara Hillier, Giselle Davies, and Hayley Bullas for their first game for the club.

On opening night, it's not only Eagles coach Daisy Pearce who will kick off her West Coast career, but both No.2 draft pick Jess Rentsch and replacement signing Sanne Bakker will play their first AFLW game.

There will be four new faces for Greater Western Sydney when it hosts the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on Saturday afternoon, with both Eilish O'Dowd and Kaitlyn Srhoj named to make their AFLW debuts, and Mikayla Pauga and Claire Ransom set to play their first game in the orange and charcoal, while also celebrating Alyce Parker's 50th game.

Meanwhile, after an offseason of significant change, eight Bulldogs will run out in the red, white, and blue for the first time. Draftees Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Brooke Barwick, Elaine Grigg, and Cleo Buttifant will play their first game, and Lauren Ahrens, Analea McKee, Jasmyn Smith, and Ellie Gavalas will make an immediate impact for their new club.

A trio of big-name signings in Gabby Newton, Ash Brazill, and Aisling McCarthy have all been named for Fremantle, with replacement signing Tunisha Kikoak also named for her debut. They will run out alongside Mim Strom, who is set to play career game No.50.

Maddi Gay, Bess Keaney, Emily Gough, and Amy Gaylor will all play their first games for the Bombers, the latter pair making their AFLW debuts after strong preseasons.

Father-daughter draftee Charlotte Simpson has earned a round one debut for St Kilda, alongside recruits Paige Trudgeon in defence and Rene Caris through the ruck.

Geelong has named a trio of milestone players with Amy McDonald, Mikayla Bowen, and Kate Surman all lining up for their 50th AFLW game.

Tayla Harris is a confirmed in for the Demons after shoulder and quad concerns throughout the preseason, and despite suggestions that she will move into defence, has been named up forward.

Grace Beasley and Ryleigh Wotherspoon have both impressed over the preseason, named to make their debut for the Demons.

Brooke Boileau will make her AFLW debut for Adelaide on the big stage in Saturday night's Showdown.

Hawthorn will unveil five of its new recruits, with Mikayla Williamson, Jess Vukic, and Laura Stone all named to make their AFLW debut, and Melbourne premiership duo Casey Sherriff and Eliza West donning the brown and gold for the first time.

The Blues will welcome one debutant in Lulu Beatty when they head to Frankston to take on the Hawks, with the defender inactive last season.

North Melbourne recruit Libby Birch has overcome a knee injury in record time to be named in the extended squad for Sunday's Grand Final rematch against Brisbane, while the Lions have included Kate Lutkins – on return from pregnancy- Eleanor Hartill, Shanae Davison, and Sophie Peters in their squad.

Friday, August 30

Sydney v Collingwood at North Sydney Oval, 7.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

New faces: Sarah Grunden, Kiara Hillier (league debuts), Giselle Davies, Hayley Bullas (club debut), Maddy Collier (return from ACL)

Notable absences:

COLLINGWOOD

New faces: Lucy Cronin, Murieann Atkinson (league debut), Carly Remmos (club debut)

Notable absences: Brianna Davey, Eleri Morris

West Coast v Richmond at Mineral Resources Park, 7.15pm AWST

WEST COAST

New faces: Jess Rentsch, Sanne Bakker (league debuts)

Notable absences: Emma Swanson (groin), Roxy Roux (hand)

RICHMOND

New faces: Charley Ryan (league debut)

Notable absences: Eilish Sheerin

Saturday, August 31

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 1.05pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

New faces: Kaitlyn Srhoj (league debut), Mikayla Pauga, Claire Ransom (club debuts)

Notable absences:

Milestones: Alyce Parker - 50 games

WESTERN BULLDOGS

New faces: Kristie-Lee Weston Turner, Brooke Barwick, Elaine Grigg, Cleo Buttifant (league debuts), Lauren Ahrens, Jas Smith, Ellie Gavalas (club debuts)

Notable absences:

Essendon v Fremantle at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

New faces: Bess Keaney, Maddi Gay (club debuts), Daria Bannister (return from ACL), Emily Gough, Amy Gaylor (league debut)

Notable absences: Jacqui Vogt

FREMANTLE

New faces: Gab Newton, Ash Brazill, Aisling McCarthy (club debuts), Tunisha Kikoak (league debut)

Notable absences:

Milestones: Mim Strom - 50 games

Gold Coast v St Kilda at People First Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

New faces: Charlotte Wilson, Katie Lynch (club debuts)

Notable absences:

ST KILDA

New faces: Charlotte Simpson (league debut), Paige Trudgeon, Rene Caris (club debuts)

Notable absences: Nat Exon (finger)

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

GEELONG

New faces: Kate Kenny

Notable absences: Chloe Scheer (toe)

Milestones: Mikayla Bowen - 50 games, Amy McDonald - 50 games, Kate Surman - 50 games

MELBOURNE

New faces: Ryleigh Wotherspoon, Grace Beasley (league debuts), Grace Hill (club debut)

Notable absences: Georgia Campbell, Olivia Purcell (face)

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Alberton Oval, 7.15pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

New faces: Kirsty Lamb (club debut), Piper Window, Molly Brooksby, Shineah Goody (league debuts)

Notable absences:

Milestones: Ashleigh Saint - 50 games

ADELAIDE

New faces: Brooke Boileau

Notable absences:

Milestones: Anne Hatchard - 75 games

Sunday, September 1

Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

HAWTHORN

New faces: Laura Stone, Jess Vukic and Mikayla Williamson (league debuts), Eliza West, Casey Sheriff (club debut)

Notable absences:

CARLTON

New faces: Lulu Beatty, Lila Keck

Notable absences:

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

New faces: Shanae Davison (club debut), Rania Crozier, Sophie Peters (league debuts), Kate Lutkins (return from pregnancy)

Notable absences:

Milestones: Courtney Hodder - 50 games

NORTH MELBOURNE

New faces: Libby Birch (club debut), Zoe Savarirayan (return from ACL)

Notable absences:

Milestones: Emma Kearney - 75 games, Emma King - 75 games, Nicole Bresnehan - 50 games, Mia King - 50 games