Tayla McMillan in action for Eastern Ranges during the 2024 Coates League Girls season. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has today announced the teams to compete in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match at GMHBA Stadium.

The talent showcase match will be played on Saturday, August 31 from 4pm AEST ahead of the NAB AFLW Week 1 clash between the Geelong Cats and Melbourne.

The teams for the Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match have been named after Geelong Cats vice-captain Nina Morrison and Essendon midfielder Maddy Prespakis.

Morrison and Prespakis both featured in the AFL’s Talent Pathway programs prior to being drafted and have gone on to become stars of the AFLW.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program features a host of the most promising under-17 female footballers from across the country.

>> HOW TO WATCH: The 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match will be broadcast live and free on the AFLW website from 4pm AEST on Saturday, August 31.

2024 Marsh AFL Futures Girls showcase

All players are born in 2007 and will be eligible for selection in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft.

The squad includes Priya Bowering, Evie Cowcher, Georgja Davies, Eloise Mackereth and Olivia Wolmarans, who were earlier this week named in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls All Australian team.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program provides next year’s draft prospects an opportunity to come together in a high-performance environment and showcase their talent ahead of their draft year.

A number of players who feature in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program will go on to form the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls program.

Players were nominated by state talent programs, national selectors and AFLW clubs, with all states and territories represented.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls squad will arrive in camp on Friday.

The opening day of the camp will include a training session at the NEC Hangar in preparation for Saturday’s showcase match, which will be the highlight of the three-day program.

TEAM MORRISON (white jumper)

# NAME SURNAME STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB
1 Marlo Graham VIC M Northern Knights Parkside
2 Mia Russo WA West Perth Wanneroo
3 Mizuki Brothwell VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Balnarring
4 Georja Davies QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport
5 Rain Dodd VIC C Murray Bushrangers Wodonga Raiders
6 Sophie Eaton SA Central District Light
7 Sienna Gerardi WA Swan Districts Midvale
8 Stella Huxtable VIC C Geelong Falcons Torquay
9 Sunny Lappin QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport
10 Tayla McMillan VIC M Eastern Ranges Wantirna South
11 Renee Morgan WA South Fremantle Jandakot Jets
12 Bronte Parker QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University
13 Sophie Thredgold SA Sturt Glenunga
14 Ava Bibby VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Sandhurst
15 Marika Carlton NT Northern Territory Academy Palmerston Magpies
16 Evie Cowcher WA Peel Thunder Pinjarra
17 Alira Fotu WA South Fremantle South Bunbury
18 Eloise Mackereth SA Glenelg Plympton
19 Zara Neuwirth VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Kew Comets
22 Dekota Baron QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport
23 Madeleine Quinn NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy UTS Bats
Maroubra Saints
24 Chloe Tonkin SA West Adelaide Goodwood Saints
29 Jade McLay VIC M Calder Cannons Diamond Creek Womens

TEAM PRESPAKIS (blue and green jumper)

# NAME SURNAME STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB
1 Jordyn Allen VIC M Eastern Ranges Heathmont
2 Mikaylah Antony SA Central District Willaston
3 Shakaila Gardiner-Dunn NT Northern Territory Academy St Mary's
4 Lucy Greenwood WA East Perth Coolbinia
5 Phoebe Hargreaves VIC M Northern Knights Fitzroy
6 Sarcha Taylor SA North Adelaide Broadview
7 Lily Baxter SA South Adelaide Victor Harbor
8 Monique Bessen SA Sturt Hahndorf
9 Alicia Blizard WA East Fremantle Willetton
10 Chloe Bown VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Kew Comets
11 Nalu Brothwell VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Balnarring
12 Monique Corrigan QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Bay Power
13 Annabelle Foat QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University
14 Harriet Bingley TAS Tasmania Devils Old Scotch Collegians
15 Priya Bowering TAS Tasmania Devils Lauderdale
16 Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb VIC M Northern Knights Brunswick
17 Danika McDonald NT Northern Territory Academy Federal
18 Ella Stoddart VIC C Gippsland Power Traralgon
19 Alannah Welsh QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport
20 Olivia Wolmarans WA Subiaco Mt Hawthorn
22 Alexandra McBride-Loane VIC M Western Jets Maribyrnong Park
23 Isla Wiencke NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy Belconnen