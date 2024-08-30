The AFL has announced the teams to compete in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday

Tayla McMillan in action for Eastern Ranges during the 2024 Coates League Girls season. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has today announced the teams to compete in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match at GMHBA Stadium.

The talent showcase match will be played on Saturday, August 31 from 4pm AEST ahead of the NAB AFLW Week 1 clash between the Geelong Cats and Melbourne.

The teams for the Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match have been named after Geelong Cats vice-captain Nina Morrison and Essendon midfielder Maddy Prespakis.

Morrison and Prespakis both featured in the AFL’s Talent Pathway programs prior to being drafted and have gone on to become stars of the AFLW.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program features a host of the most promising under-17 female footballers from across the country.

>> HOW TO WATCH: The 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match will be broadcast live and free on the AFLW website from 4pm AEST on Saturday, August 31.

Learn More 2024 Marsh AFL Futures Girls showcase

All players are born in 2007 and will be eligible for selection in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft.

The squad includes Priya Bowering, Evie Cowcher, Georgja Davies, Eloise Mackereth and Olivia Wolmarans, who were earlier this week named in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls All Australian team.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program provides next year’s draft prospects an opportunity to come together in a high-performance environment and showcase their talent ahead of their draft year.

A number of players who feature in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program will go on to form the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls program.

Players were nominated by state talent programs, national selectors and AFLW clubs, with all states and territories represented.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls squad will arrive in camp on Friday.

The opening day of the camp will include a training session at the NEC Hangar in preparation for Saturday’s showcase match, which will be the highlight of the three-day program.

TEAM MORRISON (white jumper)

# NAME SURNAME STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Marlo Graham VIC M Northern Knights Parkside 2 Mia Russo WA West Perth Wanneroo 3 Mizuki Brothwell VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Balnarring 4 Georja Davies QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport 5 Rain Dodd VIC C Murray Bushrangers Wodonga Raiders 6 Sophie Eaton SA Central District Light 7 Sienna Gerardi WA Swan Districts Midvale 8 Stella Huxtable VIC C Geelong Falcons Torquay 9 Sunny Lappin QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport 10 Tayla McMillan VIC M Eastern Ranges Wantirna South 11 Renee Morgan WA South Fremantle Jandakot Jets 12 Bronte Parker QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University 13 Sophie Thredgold SA Sturt Glenunga 14 Ava Bibby VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Sandhurst 15 Marika Carlton NT Northern Territory Academy Palmerston Magpies 16 Evie Cowcher WA Peel Thunder Pinjarra 17 Alira Fotu WA South Fremantle South Bunbury 18 Eloise Mackereth SA Glenelg Plympton 19 Zara Neuwirth VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Kew Comets 22 Dekota Baron QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport 23 Madeleine Quinn NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy UTS Bats

Maroubra Saints 24 Chloe Tonkin SA West Adelaide Goodwood Saints 29 Jade McLay VIC M Calder Cannons Diamond Creek Womens

TEAM PRESPAKIS (blue and green jumper)