The AFL has today announced the teams to compete in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match at GMHBA Stadium.
The talent showcase match will be played on Saturday, August 31 from 4pm AEST ahead of the NAB AFLW Week 1 clash between the Geelong Cats and Melbourne.
The teams for the Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match have been named after Geelong Cats vice-captain Nina Morrison and Essendon midfielder Maddy Prespakis.
Morrison and Prespakis both featured in the AFL’s Talent Pathway programs prior to being drafted and have gone on to become stars of the AFLW.
The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program features a host of the most promising under-17 female footballers from across the country.
>> HOW TO WATCH: The 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match will be broadcast live and free on the AFLW website from 4pm AEST on Saturday, August 31.
All players are born in 2007 and will be eligible for selection in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft.
The squad includes Priya Bowering, Evie Cowcher, Georgja Davies, Eloise Mackereth and Olivia Wolmarans, who were earlier this week named in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls All Australian team.
The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program provides next year’s draft prospects an opportunity to come together in a high-performance environment and showcase their talent ahead of their draft year.
A number of players who feature in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls program will go on to form the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls program.
Players were nominated by state talent programs, national selectors and AFLW clubs, with all states and territories represented.
The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls squad will arrive in camp on Friday.
The opening day of the camp will include a training session at the NEC Hangar in preparation for Saturday’s showcase match, which will be the highlight of the three-day program.
TEAM MORRISON (white jumper)
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|STATE
|STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|COMMUNITY CLUB
|1
|Marlo
|Graham
|VIC M
|Northern Knights
|Parkside
|2
|Mia
|Russo
|WA
|West Perth
|Wanneroo
|3
|Mizuki
|Brothwell
|VIC C
|Dandenong Stingrays
|Balnarring
|4
|Georja
|Davies
|QLD
|Gold Coast Suns Academy
|Southport
|5
|Rain
|Dodd
|VIC C
|Murray Bushrangers
|Wodonga Raiders
|6
|Sophie
|Eaton
|SA
|Central District
|Light
|7
|Sienna
|Gerardi
|WA
|Swan Districts
|Midvale
|8
|Stella
|Huxtable
|VIC C
|Geelong Falcons
|Torquay
|9
|Sunny
|Lappin
|QLD
|Gold Coast Suns Academy
|Southport
|10
|Tayla
|McMillan
|VIC M
|Eastern Ranges
|Wantirna South
|11
|Renee
|Morgan
|WA
|South Fremantle
|Jandakot Jets
|12
|Bronte
|Parker
|QLD
|Gold Coast Suns Academy
|Bond University
|13
|Sophie
|Thredgold
|SA
|Sturt
|Glenunga
|14
|Ava
|Bibby
|VIC C
|Bendigo Pioneers
|Sandhurst
|15
|Marika
|Carlton
|NT
|Northern Territory Academy
|Palmerston Magpies
|16
|Evie
|Cowcher
|WA
|Peel Thunder
|Pinjarra
|17
|Alira
|Fotu
|WA
|South Fremantle
|South Bunbury
|18
|Eloise
|Mackereth
|SA
|Glenelg
|Plympton
|19
|Zara
|Neuwirth
|VIC M
|Oakleigh Chargers
|Kew Comets
|22
|Dekota
|Baron
|QLD
|Gold Coast Suns Academy
|Southport
|23
|Madeleine
|Quinn
|NSW/ACT
|Sydney Swans Academy
|UTS Bats
Maroubra Saints
|24
|Chloe
|Tonkin
|SA
|West Adelaide
|Goodwood Saints
|29
|Jade
|McLay
|VIC M
|Calder Cannons
|Diamond Creek Womens
TEAM PRESPAKIS (blue and green jumper)
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|STATE
|STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|COMMUNITY CLUB
|1
|Jordyn
|Allen
|VIC M
|Eastern Ranges
|Heathmont
|2
|Mikaylah
|Antony
|SA
|Central District
|Willaston
|3
|Shakaila
|Gardiner-Dunn
|NT
|Northern Territory Academy
|St Mary's
|4
|Lucy
|Greenwood
|WA
|East Perth
|Coolbinia
|5
|Phoebe
|Hargreaves
|VIC M
|Northern Knights
|Fitzroy
|6
|Sarcha
|Taylor
|SA
|North Adelaide
|Broadview
|7
|Lily
|Baxter
|SA
|South Adelaide
|Victor Harbor
|8
|Monique
|Bessen
|SA
|Sturt
|Hahndorf
|9
|Alicia
|Blizard
|WA
|East Fremantle
|Willetton
|10
|Chloe
|Bown
|VIC M
|Oakleigh Chargers
|Kew Comets
|11
|Nalu
|Brothwell
|VIC C
|Dandenong Stingrays
|Balnarring
|12
|Monique
|Corrigan
|QLD
|Brisbane Lions Academy
|Bay Power
|13
|Annabelle
|Foat
|QLD
|Gold Coast Suns Academy
|Bond University
|14
|Harriet
|Bingley
|TAS
|Tasmania Devils
|Old Scotch Collegians
|15
|Priya
|Bowering
|TAS
|Tasmania Devils
|Lauderdale
|16
|Isobella
|Hishongwa-Gibb
|VIC M
|Northern Knights
|Brunswick
|17
|Danika
|McDonald
|NT
|Northern Territory Academy
|Federal
|18
|Ella
|Stoddart
|VIC C
|Gippsland Power
|Traralgon
|19
|Alannah
|Welsh
|QLD
|Gold Coast Suns Academy
|Southport
|20
|Olivia
|Wolmarans
|WA
|Subiaco
|Mt Hawthorn
|22
|Alexandra
|McBride-Loane
|VIC M
|Western Jets
|Maribyrnong Park
|23
|Isla
|Wiencke
|NSW/ACT
|GWS Giants Academy
|Belconnen