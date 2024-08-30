Even if you missed the start of AFLW Fantasy, you can pick this strong team

Ebony Marinoff celebrates a goal during the AFLW R1 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval on September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S not too late to play AFLW Fantasy in 2024.

The NAB AFL Women's season started with two games on Friday night, but you can still pick a strong team in Fantasy ahead of the rest of week one.

Stars Ebony Marinoff (MID, $1,664,000) and Charlie Rowbottom (MID, $1,463,000) are still yet to play.

Top forwards Bonnie Toogood (FWD, $1,323,000) and Kate Hore (FWD, $1,111,000) are also not locked out yet.

Importantly, key rookies Shineah Goody (MID, $300,000), Mattea Breed (MID, $351,000) and Piper Window (MID, $348,000) can also be picked.

