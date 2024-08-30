The Eagles have beaten the Tigers in a thriller

Daisy Pearce celebrates with her players after West Coast's win over Richmond in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DAISY Pearce's West Coast era has started with triumph albeit by the narrowest of margins, getting home by one point over Richmond after the Tigers stormed back from a 22-point half-time deficit.

Kellie Gibson goaled with 43 seconds remaining to restore the Eagles' lead, after Richmond had appeared to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat after kicking three final-term goals to hit the lead.

EAGLES v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Pearce's Eagles held on despite some nervy moments to triumph 6.4 (40) to 5.9 (39) at Mineral Resources Park, beginning her time at the helm of the battling WA side with victory, having previously only recorded seven wins across their five AFLW campaigns.

West Coast had led all game before Emelia Yassir put Richmond ahead with three minutes left after catching Belinda Smith holding the ball, following on from majors from Jemima Woods and Maddie Shevlin.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 12:55 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after week one’s match against Richmond

05:35 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after week one’s match against West Coast

10:27 AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Richmond Extended highlights of the Eagles and Tigers clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:20 AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Richmond The Eagles and Tigers clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:00 AFLW last two mins: Late goal sees Eagles pip Tigers The thrilling final moments between West Coast and Richmond in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:52 Poppy pops up with power and skill Richmond earns a much-needed goal after Poppy Kelly grabs the footy from the ruck and quickly snaps it through

00:33 Conti’s crafty steps sets up cool Jones Mon Conti dances her way through traffic and hands the footy to Courtney Jones for a much-needed finish

00:39 Hosking has first laugh against ex-side Eagles recruit Jess Hosking snares an early goal against her former club after a strong mark and finish

Gibson, however, kept her cool to restore their lead from Abbygail Bushby's pass, marking 10m out and taking her 30 seconds to slot the winner.

The result belied the Eagles' ordinary pre-season form, that included 32-point and 56-point defeats to St Kilda and Fremantle respectively.

Learn More 04:00

West Coast's round one victory offers hope for the WA side, although it faded in the second half with Gibson's goal its only major after the long break.

But prior to that, Pearce's side looked good, booting five first-half goals to open up a significant buffer, led by Jess Hosking (15 disposals and two goals) and Charlotte Thomas (24 disposals), Ella Roberts (20) and Isabella Lewis (19).

That came without captain Emma Swanson (groin soreness) along with off-season recruit Roxy Roux (hand), with Pearce blooding five debutants.

Learn More 05:20

Reigning AFLW best and fairest Monique Conti was brilliant for Richmond, particularly after half-time, finishing with 30 disposals including 18 contested possessions.

Amy Franklin slotted a 45m set shot to get the ball rolling, before Hosking – taking on her former side – added a second.

Learn More 00:39

In the second quarter, Richmond started to gain some ascendancy but continued to fluff chances with captain Katie Brennan hitting the post from point-blank range, plus ill-discipline didn't help.

Hosking kept haunting her former club, capitalising on a holding infringement to open up a 16-point lead. Goals from Gibson and Mikayla Western before the main break established a game-high 22-point half-time lead.

If Richmond was going to fight back, it would need the first goal of the second half and it got that through dominant ruck Poppy Kelly, after a review under the new microchip technology for the first time.

Learn More 00:33

Richmond had 11-5 inside 50s for the term, with Conti having 10 disposals alone for the quarter, but West Coast's defence showed composure when under pressure to hold on to a 16-point lead at the final change.

The Tigers spurned early chances in the fourth but after missing all their set shots for the game, Woods and Shevlin converted theirs at the right time, before Yassir put them ahead, only for Gibson to have the last say.

Hosking proves Tigers wrong

After three campaigns at Tigerland, Richmond showed Hosking the door in the off-season and it seemed the 28-year-old was determined to prove it had made a mistake after an outstanding first half. Hosking booted two goals from four shots at goal with four score involvements and three marks by half-time. Remarkably, Hosking had only managed two goals in her 53 AFLW games prior to Friday's encounter, relishing some time up forward.

Inaccuracy and lack of discipline cost Tigers

Despite the fanfare around Pearce's arrival, Richmond came into this game as favourite, having been a top-four side two seasons ago, but coach Ryan Ferguson will be concerned by the display. Two clear issues were wasted opportunities, as well as discipline, offering up three 50m penalties before half-time too. Libby Graham's free kick that gifted Mikayla Western's goal was probably a tad harsh but naive given the tide of the game. Brennan finished with three behinds from three set shots.

First ever score assist

History was made in the third quarter with the first ever score assist system utilised under the AFLW's new microchip technology for Richmond ruck Kelly's goal. The process was relatively seamless, requiring barely 30 seconds with the right decision made based on replays. Tougher reviews will come.

Learn More 00:52

WEST COAST 2.1 5.1 5.3 6.4 (40)

RICHMOND 0.2 1.3 2.5 5.9 (39)

GOALS

West Coast: Hosking 2, Gibson 2, Western, Franklin

Richmond: Yassir, Woods, Shevlin, Kelly, Jones

BEST

West Coast: Lewis, Thomas, Hosking, Roberts, Drennan, Schilling

Richmond: Conti, Kelly, Dempsey, McKenzie, Seymour, Egan

INJURIES

West Coast: Z.Wakfer (head)

Richmond: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,166 at Mineral Resources Park