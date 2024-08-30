A third-quarter blitz has set up the Swans' win over the Magpies in the season-opener

Montana Beruldsen celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has taken its first step towards meeting greater expectations as Chloe Molloy returned to haunt her former side in a 15-point triumph over Collingwood at North Sydney Oval.

The Swans have a tougher draw after surging into the finals in their second season but got their campaign off to a flying start with an 8.2 (50) to 4.11 (35) victory in a fiery clash with the Magpies on Friday night.

Sparks flew when Magpies midfielder Tarni White floored Maddy Collier with a late bump that is sure to come under the scrutiny of the MRO, but it was the Swans that lifted as the temperature rose.

Molloy booted a goal after spot fires broke out at both ends of the field to extend the Swans' lead as the hosts slammed on four goals to the none in the third term to take the game away from the Pies.

The Swans co-captain had earlier set the tone with the opening goal of the match after brushing off Magpies debutant Muireann Atkinson to mark 20m out and directly in front.

Molloy remained a threat whenever the Swans were in attack and finished with 12 disposals and two majors, while Rebecca Privitelli also booted two goals.

The Swans’ other co-captain, Lucy McEvoy, booted their second goal but had as much impact while patrolling the middle of the field and regularly launching the ball into attack.

Laura Gardiner picked up where she left off after a breakout season to gather 23 disposals, while Sofia Hurley (15) showed promising signs to start her third year.

Former No.1 pick Montana Ham (15) looks primed to reap the rewards of her first full pre-season and collected five disposals and booted a goal when the contest was most heated in the third term.

Collier was ruled out with concussion after the clash with White in a cruel blow to the Swans defender in her return from a torn ACL, while Atkinson was also ruled out of the game following a clash of heads.

The Magpies had an unfamiliar look after a busy off-season and with arguably a more attacking gameplan under new coach Sam Wright but failed to make the most of their opportunities in the first half.

The scores were level at the main break but the Magpies were made to pay for booting 2.6 to the Swans’ 3.0 to that point even after the ball had spent long periods in the visitors’ front half.

Brit Bonnici put on a midfield masterclass with a game-high 24 disposals and seven clearances but was unable to drag her side over the line, while Ruby Schleicher (15) was quickly back to her best after an injury-ravaged season.

Pies ruck Sabrina Frederick edged All-Australian Ally Morphett and gave her midfielders first use of the ball with 25-13 hitouts against the Swans' ruck.

Spot fires break out after heavy hit

There was little warning of what was to come when Maddy Collier ran past Giselle Davies to receive a handball and casually sent the ball forward for the Swans. That was until Tarni White arrived late with a heavy bump that knocked the Swans defender to ground and is sure to come under the scrutiny of the MRO. While Swans teammates remonstrated with White, sparks flew at the other end of the field when debutant Muireann Atkinson clashed heads with Chloe Molloy in a marking contest and also had to be helped from the field.

Brutal falcon floors Grace Campbell

Grace Campbell made a flying start to the season with her side's first goal of the game and continued to look threatening as Collingwood had much of the momentum in the first term. The Magpies forward was stopped in her tracks after carrying the ball to within striking distance of the goal before losing her footing as Swans defenders swarmed. Campbell was just getting back to her feet when Tanya Kennedy tried to clear the ball but slammed it into the 28-year-old Magpie's head at close range with a brutal falcon. Campbell slumped to the ground then quickly made her way to the bench, but was able to play out the match.

Up next

Collingwood will look to bounce back in more familiar surroundings when it hosts Hawthorn at Victoria Park in the first AFLW meeting between the clubs at 1.05pm AEST on Saturday, September 7. Sydney will be out to make it two from two when it faces St Kilda at RSEA Park on Sunday at 5.05pm AEST.

SYDNEY 2.0 3.0 7.1 8.2 (50)

COLLINGWOOD 1.2 2.6 2.7 4.11 (35)



GOALS

Sydney: Privitelli 2, Molloy 2, McEvoy, Hamilton, Ham, Beruldsen

Collingwood: Rowe, Porter, Livingstone, Campbell

BEST

Sydney: Gardiner, McEvoy, Molloy, Ham, Hurley, Privitelli

Collingwood: Bonnici, Frederick, Rowe, Cann, Schleicher

INJURIES

Sydney: Collier (concussion)

Collingwood: Atkinson (concussion)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 5,489 at North Sydney Oval