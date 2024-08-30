Follow it LIVE: Swans v Magpies from 7.15pm AEST. Picture: AFL Media

SYDNEY and Collingwood will kick the 2024 NAB AFLW season off with a bang on Friday night, with the two sides set to go head to head at North Sydney Oval in the first match of the season.

Swans co-captain Chloe Molloy will face off against her old side, while the Magpies will be looking to make a statement after a disappointing season in 2023.

Once the action in Sydney wraps up, West Coast and Richmond will do battle across the country in Perth.

It'll be Daisy Pearce's first official outing as head coach, and her Eagles will come up against a Tigers side boasting a fully fit Ellie McKenzie for the first time since round one last year.

