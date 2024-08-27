We've got everything you need to pick, or change, your AFLW Fantasy team

Jessica Rentsch during West Coast's official team photo day on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is still plenty of time to pick your AFLW Fantasy team.

The team from Free Kick have been working hard on providing you with the information you need to win the Toyota Hilux this year, or secure a hat.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

The first game of the season starts at 7.15pm AEST on Friday, so get your team ready now...

Confirmed rookies will be updated below as we approach the first lockout of the season.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Must-read advice

- How AFLW Fantasy will tackle new-look fixture

- Explained: Scoring, picking a team, leagues, captains, more

- Defenders: Premiums, mid-priced options, rookie radar

- Rucks: Premiums, mid-priced options, rookie radar

- In demand: The most selected players

- Midfielders: Premiums, mid-priced options, rookie radar

- Forwards: Premiums, mid-priced options, rookie radar

- New stripes, right price? The best recruits to target

- Level up? The breakout options you must consider

- Jono reveals his team: Who makes the cut?

- Cheat sheet: Full scores from practice matches

- Stocks up, stocks down after practice matches

- Rookie bible: The best options to pick

- Team Vanilla: The most selected players

Confirmed rookies for round one (priced $420,000 and under)

Midfielders

Sanne Bakker (West Coast, $300,000)

Jessica Rentsch (West Coast, $416,000)

Most selected players so far

Ebony Marinoff (MID, $1,664,000) – 68.62 per cent

Bonnie Toogood (FWD, $1,323,000) – 64.43

Shineah Goody (MID, $300,000) – 50.83

Charlie Rowbottom (MID, $1,463,000) – 49.02

Eilish Sheerin (DEF, $925,000) – 47.17

Kate Hore (FWD, $1,111,000) – 44.75

Charlotte Thomas (DEF, $941,000) – 41.34

Lilly Pearce (RUC, $300,000) – 39.94

Mikayla Pauga (FWD, $363,000) – 39.85

Ruby Schleicher (DEF, $793,000) – 39.15

Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.