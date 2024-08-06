What is AFLW Fantasy and how do you play?

Bonnie Toogood marks in front of Yvonne Bonner during the AFLW R3 match between Essendon and Adelaide at Unley Oval on September 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IT IS exciting times as AFLW Fantasy is back for 2024.

Fantasy sport has its origins in the 1950s with baseball in the USA. For more than two decades there has been AFL Fantasy in a variety of formats, with the much-loved AFL Fantasy for the men's competition featuring nearly 170,000 competitors.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

In 2023, the official AFLW Fantasy game launched.

Why do people like playing Fantasy sports? It's a great way to add some extra enjoyment to your footy experience. You can take an interest in more games than your own team's, learn about players across the League and put your knowledge to the test among other like-minded fans.

Plus, there are some great prizes to be won.

We'll get you started with the key things to know about playing AFLW Fantasy. Get set for a big season where bragging rights could be yours!

Scoring

Players' scores are calculated based on their statistics in games. Official Fantasy scoring for AFLW games is based on nine simple statistic categories as compiled by Champion Data, AFLW's official statisticians.

The statistics can be followed at the game live or in the palm of your hand.

If your player kicks the ball, they'll get three points. A mark is worth three points. If your player kicks a goal, they'll get three points for the kick and six points for the goal – a mark, kick and goal is worth a much celebrated 12 points!

Statistics Fantasy points 2023 leader (average) Kicks +3 Ebony Marinoff 268 (20.6) Handballs +2 Anne Hatchard 182 (15.2) Marks +3 Bonnie Toogood 72 (6.5) Tackles +4 Ebony Marinoff 135 (10.4) Hitouts +1 Tahlia Hickie 335 (25.8) Goals +6 Dakota Davidson (1.9)

Eden Zanker (1.9) Behinds +1 Kate Hore 18 (1.5) Frees for +1 Madison Prespakis 35 (3.2) Frees against -3 Ally Morphett 26 (3.7)

Paige Scott 26 (2.4)

Picking a team

AFLW Fantasy is a salary cap game. Coaches have a budget of $15,500,000 to pick their squad.

Prices range from season seven's top scorer, Ebony Marinoff, at $1,664,000 to players yet to debut at $300,000.

Unfortunately, you can't pick a team full of the best players, you need to manage the salary cap to pick your squad of 21 players.

The squad is made up of 16 on-field players who will score points for you each week. Five defenders, five midfielders, one ruck and five forwards. Each position has one player on the bench and a utility who can be from any position. It's best to have lower-priced players on the bench.

Players are priced based on their output from the previous season. Discounts are applied to players who appeared in fewer than six games last season. This can make them value selections if you believe they can produce numbers similar, or better, than what they have done in the past.

A key strategy coaches in AFL Fantasy have employed is picking value players.

The aforementioned discounted players fit this criteria, but picking a player who has a breakout season is a way to set your team up for success. Rookies are also players that are important to nail in your starting squad and during the season.

If there's one tip in picking your starting squad, it is to find upside in every player you select.

Tahlia Hickie fires off a handball during the AFLW R3 match between Brisbane and Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena on September 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Entering a league

One of the best things about playing Fantasy sport is taking on your mates.

You can create a league by pointing to Leagues > Create a league. Here you can create either an open league (unlimited participants) or a head-to-head league (between 2-20 participants).

An open league will rank coaches based on total points scores, whereas a head-to-head league puts coach against coach in weekly match-ups, competing for a place in the optional round 10 Grand Final.

Set up a league for your family, friends, work mates, footy club and share the link/code for some added entertainment and banter throughout the season.

Kate Hore in action during the match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Casey Fields in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

During the season

When round one rolls around, the fun begins.

Leading up to the season start, coaches will piece together their team and lock in their 21 players. Make sure you have all positions filled for your team to be eligible to begin the season.

A captain is nominated each week and they will score double points. This should be the player you think will score the most points. Some coaches like to lock in their highest priced player, or during the season, the player who is averaging the most points. Some like to look at match-ups as some teams give up more Fantasy points than others. Tap the 'C' to nominate your captain. The captain will be locked in as soon as the player's game commences and cannot be changed until the round finishes.

A vice-captain (VC) is nominated to get double points if the captain doesn't play.

Madison Prespakis in action during the round six AFLW match between Essendon and Geelong at Reid Oval on October 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Emergencies will come from the players on the bench. An emergency will be activated if there is a non-playing player in your starting 16. There is no need to nominate an emergency, they will automatically be added to your team's score if there is a non-playing player in their respective position.

The key responsibility of a Fantasy coach is to make their trades from week to week. In AFLW Fantasy, coaches are given three trades each round. The use them or lose them trades can be used for trading injured or suspended players … or can be used tactically.

Early in the season, trades are best used on making sure you've got the best players at any given price point. If there is a lower-priced player who is scoring well, consider getting them in to not only help manage the budget, but to help with cash generation.

Successful coaches will be those who have players who make money and work towards trading to the best team possible.

Stay tuned to AFL.com.au/AFLW and the AFL Women's App for Fantasy tips to help you dominate the first season of the Official AFLW Fantasy game.