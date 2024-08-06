Gabrielle Newton made the switch from the Western Bulldogs to Fremantle in the off-season in search for a fresh start, and reunited with some former Dogs in the process

Gabrielle Newton during the launch of the 2023 NAB AFLW Pride Round at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN Lisa Webb calls, you answer, according to new Fremantle recruit Gabrielle Newton.

A former No.1 draft pick, Newton made the switch from the Western Bulldogs to the Dockers in December in search for a fresh start.

But it wasn't all new, as she reunited with a small contingent of former Dogs staff in the move.

There's Webb, who was an assistant coach under Nathan Burke throughout 2022. Claire Heffernan, now Fremantle's head of AFLW, worked in various roles at the Bulldogs in Newton's time there. And Bob Murphy, a Bulldogs champion, is the Dockers' head of leadership.

"Having those people who are really familiar and who I've worked with in a footy space as well has been really exciting and makes it really feel like home," Newton told AFL.com.au.

"'Webby' has just been massive for me. Her and our head of football Claire Heffernan have just been absolutely incredible and have gone above and beyond to make sure that I feel so comfortable and so welcome."

Learn More 02:53

Newton has had a tricky start to her AFLW career. It all kicked off with being the highest-rated junior in the country in 2019, and a strong debut season through the midfield for the Bulldogs.

Dual shoulder reconstructions ruled her out of 2022 (S6), and upon return later that year she had regenerated herself as a competitive, contested marking key forward, ultimately winning the club's goalkicking award for the season.

By 2023, as the Dogs began to struggle, Newton was called on to play in a swing role, switching between each end of the ground as needed as the club went on to win one game and finish as wooden spooners.

Gabrielle Newton in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Whitten Oval in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

So a chance at something new was too good to pass up.

"I just had a gut feeling and just a real belief in 'Webby', and not just Webby, 'Heff', Bob, those people I know," Newton said.

"What the club is aiming to do, and the values of the club, bringing everything back to the anchor just really resonated with me as a person … it was just a real gut feeling to be honest."

The pull of Webb, not only as a coach but as a person was a key driver of that "gut feeling", and what ultimately led to the reunification.

"She's just such an inspiring coach, but then such an inspiring woman, the way that she really brings in her personal life to footy. She's a mum, she has her kids around. It's like we are her family," Newton said.

Lisa Webb laughs during Fremantle's 2024 team photo day at Cockburn ARC. Picture: AFL Photos

Another key drawcard was a wider perception among the AFLW playing contingent of the Dockers. They are known as a group that will dig in and are willing to do the hard stuff. That was something Newton wanted to be a part of.

"Something I've always admired about Freo from afar is just how down and dirty and how hard the girls are willing to work. It's in the way they play, the way we play, is those little one percent things, and that physicality," Newton said.

That's not to say the shift from coast to coast hasn't been without its cultural shock. The Western Australian's fervour for footy hit Newton hard and fast when she arrived earlier this year.

"Being a two-team town is something that I noticed, there's sort of rivalries going on everywhere," Newton laughed.

"It's north versus south, but it's really exciting. It's a very passionate place to be and particularly being around Freo, the supporters are really passionate, and everyone really buys in."

And that buy in goes for Newton as well, who is already champing at the bit to play in her first Western Derby.

"The Derby, though, is extremely exciting to play on Optus (Stadium)," Newton said with her signature smile.

"The rivalry, it's very strong … I can't wait after watching it all these years."