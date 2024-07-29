Gemma Bastiani takes a look at some of the fierce rivalries that will be relit in the 2024 season

Chloe Molloy kicks under pressure from Lauren Brazzale during the match between Sydney and Collingwood at Henson Park in round nine, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

AS THE AFLW enters its ninth season, the continued emergence of head-to-head rivalries has been an exciting watch.

Looking toward the season itself, which rivalries will we see re-ignited?

Chloe faces her old Pies

Sydney v Collingwood

Week one: Friday, August 30, 7.15pm AEST at North Sydney Oval

It might be a budding rivalry, but it is an AFLW rivalry nonetheless. Chloe Molloy's shift in allegiances turbo charged an already tension-filled matchup. Swans head coach Scott Gowans also spent two seasons as an assistant at the Pies, and after Collingwood got the first victory in 2022, Sydney hit back last year thanks to an impressive performance from Molloy.

It's sister v sister in week one ripper

West Coast v Richmond

Week one: Friday, August 30, 7.15pm AWST at Mineral Resources Park

On the opening night of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, Daisy Pearce will coach her first game for the Eagles, and the Hosking sisters will go head-to-head for just the second time in the AFLW. The pair first played together at Carlton, before spending a year separated in 2021 when Sarah made the move to Richmond. They were reunited the following season, and have been inseparable since, that is until Jess was delisted by the Tigers and picked up by West Coast. Now a leader of a young list, Jess' Eagles will be focused on snatching their first ever win over Sarah's Tigers.

Carlton's Jess Hosking and Richmond's Sarah Hosking after round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Dees out to settle an old score

Geelong v Melbourne

Week one: Saturday, August 31, 7.15pm AEST at GMHBA Stadium



It might have taken five seasons for the Cats and the Demons to meet in the AFLW, but they then played off twice in the space of six weeks. While Melbourne claimed the first win in a big way, defeating Geelong by 49 points at GMHBA Stadium, it was the Cats who got the last laugh, ultimately knocking the Dees out of the finals race in straight sets.

A Showdown throwdown

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

Week one: Saturday, August 31, 7.15pm ACST at Alberton Oval

Who doesn't love a Showdown? Chelsea Randall shot the lights out in the inaugural AFLW Showdown back in 2022, before Ash Saint put on a show in her first in the teal last year. While the Power is yet to claim a win over the Crows, they are closing the gap, and in front of the Alberton crowd for the first time, anything could happen.

New coaches face off

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

Week three: Thursday, September 12, 7.15pm AEST at Mission Whitten Oval

While now it's former Melbourne club-mates Tamara Hyett v Daisy Pearce, the track record between these two sides bubbles with intensity. West Coast claimed its first ever AFLW win over the Western Bulldogs back in 2020, and last year the Dogs' sole win came over the Eagles. They're both looking to improve after off-season changes, and will have circled this one on the fixture.

A cross-town rivalry with bite

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

Week four: Sunday, September 22, 3.05pm AEST at Henson Park

The Swans threw some barbs across the state before their round one match against the Giants last year, and followed it up with their first win in the AFLW. The two NSW sides have shared players across their two seasons going head-to-head, and the rivalry between the two is set to go to another level this year with both teams on the up.

The AFLW's two most successful sides face off

Brisbane v Adelaide

Week five: Sunday, September 29, 3.05pm AEST at Brighton Homes Arena

Two inaugural teams who are forever contesting at the pointy end of the season, Brisbane and Adelaide have formed arguably the purest rivalry in the AFLW. They have faced off 11 times, four of which have been in finals, and six of which have been decided by two goals or less. A high-quality matchup with an undercurrent of serious desire to get one-up on another contender.

Battle of the Queensland sides

Brisbane v Gold Coast

Week seven: Saturday, October 12, 4.05pm AEST at Brighton Homes Arena

After a drawn inaugural QClash in 2020, Brisbane won the following three by an average of 11 goals. Last year the Suns started to narrow the gap, going down by 36 points. Despite the one-way street on the scoreboard, both Queensland sides get revved up for their cross-town battle, desperate for state-based bragging rights.

Bitter rivals go head to head

Adelaide v Melbourne

Week seven: Wednesday, October 9, 7.15pm ACDT at Norwood Oval

Similarly, to Adelaide's enthralling battles with the Lions, challenger Melbourne has served up some impressive battles with the Crows. After Adelaide ended Melbourne's finals hopes two seasons running, first in the 2021 preliminary final, then the 2022 (S6) Grand Final, the Demons hit back in 2022 (S7) on their way to a premiership.

Kate Hore consoles Tayla Harris after Melbourne lost the 2022 AFLW Grand Final on April 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Who will be the best in the West?

West Coast v Fremantle

Week eight: Saturday, October 19, 4.05pm AWST at Optus Stadium

In such a passionate, two-team footy state as Western Australia, their local derby is always a tense, enthralling watch. The Eagles, under new coach Daisy Pearce, are desperate to claim their first derby win, and the Dockers are keen to keep their clean run against little sister going.

Daisy Pearce during West Coast's 2024 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Crows seek revenge for prelim exit

Adelaide v North Melbourne

Week nine: Friday, October 25, 7.15 ACDT at Norwood Oval

Since North Melbourne entered the AFLW in 2019 it has always striven to mix it with the best, but struggled to consistently defeat triple-premiership side Adelaide. But now with an historic, one-point preliminary final win over the Crows, the Roos have turned up the heat on this matchup.

