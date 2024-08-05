AFLW Fantasy is back for season 2024.
There are plenty of prizes up for grabs, but many coaches will simply be aiming for the bragging rights that come with being a league champion.
Grand Major Prize
- 2024 2.8L Turbo Diesel Double Cab Pickup Hilux 4x4 SR5 Automatic, valued at $70,000
Runner-up prize
- $250 AFL Store voucher
Third-place prize
- $250 AFL Store voucher
Fourth- to 10th-place prize
- $100 AFL Store voucher
Weekly round prize
- Official AFLW Sherrin, valued at $220
Top 100 ranked prizes
- 1 x AFLW Fantasy hat, valued at $40
If you are a prize winner in this 2024 competition, our promotion partner, Engage Interactive Pty Ltd, will be in contact with you to confirm your details.