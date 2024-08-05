Check out all the prizes on offer this year in AFLW Fantasy

AFLW FANTASY IS OPEN: Register to play now

AFLW Fantasy is back for season 2024.

There are plenty of prizes up for grabs, but many coaches will simply be aiming for the bragging rights that come with being a league champion.

Grand Major Prize

- 2024 2.8L Turbo Diesel Double Cab Pickup Hilux 4x4 SR5 Automatic, valued at $70,000

Runner-up prize

- $250 AFL Store voucher

Third-place prize

- $250 AFL Store voucher

Fourth- to 10th-place prize

- $100 AFL Store voucher

Weekly round prize

- Official AFLW Sherrin, valued at $220

Top 100 ranked prizes

- 1 x AFLW Fantasy hat, valued at $40

If you are a prize winner in this 2024 competition, our promotion partner, Engage Interactive Pty Ltd, will be in contact with you to confirm your details.