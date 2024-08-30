The teams are in for Sunday's games in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Greta Bodey, Celine and Breann Moody, Libby Birch. Pictures: AFL Photos

LIVELY Hawthorn forward Greta Bodey has been cleared to face Carlton and the reunited Moody twins after training with a brace on her hand, but North Melbourne midfielder Jenna Bruton has just fallen short in her bid to return from a torn Achilles.

The Roos have named star recruit Libby Birch to play Brisbane, the key defender having overcome a torn MCL in near-record time to be named.

Powerful forward Vikki Wall will make her return to the AFLW after a year off due to rugby commitments.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Brisbane welcomes back Kate Lutkins following her pregnancy last season, with recruit Shanae Davison also named. Ally Anderson will play after being managed through the practice matches.

The Hawks had previously confirmed top draft talent Laura Stone, Jess Vukic and Mikayla Williamson will make their debuts against the Blues.

Carlton will be welcoming its own fresh face, with Celine Moody (formerly Western Bulldogs) set to play alongside sister Breann for the first time since the pair were at school.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Maddy Guerin returns from a torn ACL, while Lila Keck and Lulu Beatty will debut.

Learn More 01:31

Sunday, September 1

Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

HAWTHORN

New faces: Laura Stone, Jess Vukic and Mikayla Williamson (league debuts), Eliza West, Casey Sheriff (club debut)

Notable absences: Mackenzie Eardley (quad), Louise Stephenson, Sophie Locke (knee), Kristy Stratton (hamstring)

CARLTON

New faces: Lulu Beatty, Lila Keck (league debuts), Celine Moody (club debut), Maddy Guerin (return from ACL injury)

Notable absences: Amelia Velardo, Yasmin Duursma

HAWKS v BLUES Get your tickets NOW

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

New faces: Shanae Davison (club debut), Kate Lutkins (return from pregnancy)

Notable absences: Dee Heslop (calf), Jade Pregelj (ACL)

Milestones: Courtney Hodder - 50 games

NORTH MELBOURNE

New faces: Libby Birch (club debut), Vikki Wall (rugby)

Notable absences: Jenna Bruton (Achilles), Lulu Pullar (calf), Eliza Shannon (ankle)

Milestones: Emma Kearney - 75 games, Emma King - 75 games, Nicole Bresnehan - 50 games, Mia King - 50 games

LIONS v KANGAROOS Get your tickets NOW