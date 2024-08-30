Steph Binder has been recognised as the 2024 AFLCA women's coaching pathway scholarship recipient. Picture: Hawthorn FC

RISING Hawthorn AFLW assistant coach Steph Binder has been recognised as the 2024 AFLCA women's coaching pathway scholarship recipient.

Binder – who has previously been an assistant coach with both North Melbourne and Collingwood's AFLW programs, and Roos VFLW coach – is also a senior exercise physiologist with a specialty in mental health.

A previous VFLW player herself, Binder is the sixth woman to be granted the scholarship, after Alicia Eva (playing at GWS), Emma Grant (Richmond assistant), Christina Polatajko (Carlton assistant), Tam Hyett (Western Bulldogs head coach) and Elise Coventry (Geelong assistant).

She will have access to the AFLCA's next coach program, and also be mentored by current Hawthorn head of coaching performance and development, Brett Ratten.

"Stephanie shows an enormous potential, she has exceptional qualities and a drive and commitment that is easy to see," AFLCA CEO Alistair Nicholson said.

Getting around our backline coach who won a coaching scholarship with @AFLCoaches_ 🥳 pic.twitter.com/1OOGbWmPQO — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) August 29, 2024

"We congratulate Stephanie on being awarded the 2024 AFL Coaches Association Women’s Coaching Pathway Scholarship which we hope gives her that extra support on her way to achieving her goal of becoming a long-term coach in our national game."

Binder said she felt "a great sense of pride and excitement" at earning the scholarship.

"I’m so grateful to be at Hawthorn where I’m really well supported, I don't think I would have got this scholarship otherwise. Daniel Webster (senior coach) and Max Bailey (head of footy), in particular, allow me to be myself which makes me feel valued and allows me to get the best out of myself.

"I want to learn as much as possible from this experience and from Brett Ratten so I can give back to the club and have success with this group."