Lina Freyer from the Batemans Bay Seahawks Football Club is the NSW/ACT nominee selected for the 2024 Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassador program

In its fourth year, the AFLW Community Ambassador program recognises members from the football community who have been instrumental in facilitating and nurturing the remarkable growth in footy for women and girls.

The nominees selected for the 2024 Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassador program are:

NSWACT: Lina Freyer (Batemans Bay Seahawks Football Club)

NT: Tamara Spence (Jabiru Bombers Football Club)

QLD: Alera Heywood (Broadbeach Football Club)

SA: Cecilia Moretti (Goodwood Saints Football Club)

TAS: Melissa Budgeon (Ulverstone Football Club)

VIC: Liana Keenan (Westmeadows Football Club)

WA: Ella Spinks (East Fremantle Umpires Association)

Each Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassador receives a $1,000 grant from the Women’s Football Fund to donate to the club of their choice and the opportunity to be involved in the 2024 NAB AFLW Finals Series.

AFL General Manager of AFLW, Emma Moore, said that these women who have been recognised are a big reason why the game for women and girls has gone through such remarkable growth.

"There are so many incredible people across the country who are making significant contributions to the growth and success of football for women and girls, and the Chemist Warehouse AFL Community Ambassador program provides a platform to thank and acknowledge their tireless contributions.

"On behalf of the AFL, I want to acknowledge and thank the seven community ambassadors who have given so much to the game and deserve to be recognised. The game thrives at all levels because of a strong grassroots foundation, which exists because of people like our ambassadors.

"I also thank Chemist Warehouse for their support of the community ambassador program and for continuing to back women and girls football, including the AFLW competition."

Chemist Warehouse Director, Mario Tascone said the powerhouse pharmacy retailer is proud to be supporting the program.

"Chemist Warehouse is thrilled to be supporting the 2024 Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassador program and acknowledge the tremendous work of this year’s community football representatives.

"Chemist Warehouse has supported the AFLW competition since its inception and we look forward to continuing to champion women’s football throughout the community and at an elite level."

See below for more information on each of the 2024 Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassadors:

NSW/ACT – Lina Freyer

Lina has been an instrumental part of establishing a junior girls competition at the Batemans Bay Seahawks including a commitment to selflessly driving her players to games up and down the coast when required. This has meant disadvantaged young players have transport to games and able to play when without Lina they would not have had that opportunity.

Lina has built a strong connection with all the girls and is a highly regarded mentor within the club. Lina is described as "being generous and giving and the biggest supporter of girls football who brightens your day and is a fabulous human". She encourages everyone to be the best they can and without Lina, the Seahawks would not have the fabulous young women’s competition that they have today.

NT – Tamara Spence

Tamara has had an incredible impact at the Jabiru Bombers Football Club as the President and is the reason why the club has a Women’s Division 2 team. Tamara campaigned hard to ensure a women’s team could be included and the decision was finally endorsed in 2022.

Tamara has helped cement the Jabiru Bombers as an inclusive, supportive and welcoming club and has spent so much of her personal time paving the way for future female presidents and ensuring the club runs as smoothly as possible. She not only has been sitting as the president but also takes on many other roles including sports trainer and manager all rolled into one.

Queensland – Alera Heyward

Alera has had a significant impact on the growth of women and girls football at the Broadbeach Football Club. She serves as a junior committee member, the coordinator of junior females, a playing coach/captain of the senior development team as well as previously being a runner and a coach for her respective daughter’s teams. Alera also started the Broadbeach Women’s Masters in 2023.

Her unwavering support and guidance played a pivotal role in the growth in women and girls football and her positive and supporting nature has helped to ensure the welfare and support of all the women and girls at the Broadbeach Football Club.

South Australia – Cecilia Moretti

Cecilia instigated the girls' football program at the Goodwood Saints Football Club in 2013, which saw 10 girls representing the club at a lightning carnival. Since then the female footy program has grown to 5 junior teams and 2 senior women’s teams, ensuring opportunities for any women or girls interested in playing football.

She has actively encouraged young and adult women’s contribution to physical activity through football and assisted the development of these women and girls socially and emotionally by fostering strong connections with each other and the community through football.

Tasmania – Melissa Budgeon

Melissa has delivered a number of programs and initiatives at the Ulverstone Football Club that have supported the growth of women and girl’s football on the North West coast of Tasmania. She coached the first under 14s girls’ team, supported the U18s development program, delivered Coach Your Way programs, NW rep on the Tas. Football Club – Women’s Advisory Panel and pushed her local club to develop an action plan to ensure all women and girls had an opportunity to play and thrive at the club.

Melissa is extremely passionate and motivated, a love of all things team, and has been a positive and supportive role model for both junior and senior girls both at the club and in the talent pathways and coaching space.

Victoria – Liana Keenan

In 2018, Liana played a pivotal role in establishing the Westmeadows Football Club’s senior women’s program with her peers and has worked hard to offer a pathway for all girls of any skill level to play.

Liana is a strong advocate for females and works hard to bring together all players, men and women at the club to celebrate each program and support the junior and Auskick programs.

She gives so much to her community through a lack of need for personal accolades, purely through driven determination to get jobs done, generate new ideas and provide for others.

Western Australia – Ella Spinks

Ella has profoundly impacted the growth of women and girl’s football as the President of the East Fremantle Umpires Association. Ella is also the Goal Umpire Coach at the club. Her leadership and advocacy have increased visibility for females within umpiring.

Ella spends time to work one on one with umpires to help develop their skills and inspire them to pursue their passions. She attends multiple games in a day so she can watch all umpires and provide support and feedback. Ella has broken new ground at the club and continues to set a brilliant example for women in sports leadership.