AFLW captains pose for a photo at Captains Day on August 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW is officially back.

Some 272 days after Brisbane held the premiership cup aloft, the 2024 NAB AFLW season begins, and there are some enticing matches over the opening weekend.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

Sydney v Collingwood at North Sydney Oval, 7.15pm AEST

Last time they met: Sydney 9.4 (58) defeated Collingwood 5.9 (39), round nine, 2023

Last year the Swans were the feelgood story of the League, but now they become the hunted. While Collingwood is starting fresh under new coach Sam Wright, there is suddenly expectation on the home side to continue its upward trajectory in 2024. The Pies have typically been a hyper-defensive side in recent years, defending like their lives are on the line but struggling to turn that into scoring power. Under Wright, this is likely to change, but the change will take some time.

As a result, Sydney cannot allow the game to become bogged down in repeat stoppages. It must find the outside ball if it is to pile on a winning score. Pies ruck Sabrina Frederick looms as a key player in this one, with the ability to be dominant in the air and monster ruck contests, particularly with All-Australian ruck Ally Morphett under an injury cloud leading into the game.

Tip: The Swans will get their season off to a strong start. Sydney by 10 points.

West Coast v Richmond at Mineral Resources Park, 7.15pm AWST

Last time they met: Richmond 6.7 (43) defeated Richmond 3.6 (24), round seven, 2022 S7

There are high hopes for both sides this year, for differing reasons. Richmond is determined to jump back into the finals race after a season marred by injury last year, while West Coast is focused on becoming consistently competitive and hard to play against under new coach Daisy Pearce.

The game is likely to be played in Richmond's forward half thanks to the strength of its midfield unit. Not only is reigning AFLW best and fairest winner Monique Conti a key part of that onball contingent, but there is an expectation that defender Eilish Sheerin will spend more time at stoppage, and the return of Ellie McKenzie from injury further bolsters the group. The big question lies, however, around how the Tigers' forward line operates up against the likes of Charlie Thomas, Sophie McDonald and new recruit Jess Rentsch in the Eagles backline.

Tip: It's looking up for the Tigers. Richmond by 18 points.

Belinda Smith and Monique Conti in action during the AFLW R7 match between West Coast and Richmond at Mineral Resources Park on February 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Western Bulldogs 6.5 (41) defeated Greater Western Sydney 5.4 (34), round one, 2022 S7

Since these two inaugural sides last met, plenty has changed. Both have experienced significant player turnover in the off-season, and the Bulldogs have welcomed new coach Tam Hyett to the fold. Several fresh faces will make their debut in the red, white, and blue with No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner headlining a spate of draftees already told the good news.

The Giants need to show what they're made of and make a statement in this one. They want to play attacking footy, but simply must get better at defending the turnover. The Bulldogs will fancy themselves in this one given the pressure sitting squarely on the Giants' shoulders, but it is an opportunity for the latter to set in motion its standards for the season ahead. And if history is anything to go by, it is the Giants' for the taking, as the two sides have alternated results across their five match-ups against one another.

Tip: Although history suggests the Giants, the new coach boost will just do it for the Dogs. Western Bulldogs by five points.

Essendon v Fremantle at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Essendon 7.8 (50) defeated Fremantle 4.6 (30), round four, 2023

After crashing out of its first finals series in the elimination final last year, Essendon looks primed to go one better, and gets to kick off its campaign at home. The Bombers have added some key pieces to the puzzle over the off-season, including the leadership qualities of Maddi Gay and Bess Keaney, but there is a concern over the backline with Brooke Brown ruled out for much of the season.

Fremantle is unleashing its three big-name recruits immediately, with Gabby Newton, Ash Brazill and Aisling McCarthy all making the trip to Windy Hill, and they will certainly strengthen the Dockers across all three lines. The area where they may struggle, however, is through the middle of the ground. Without the likes of Kiara Bowers and Ange Stannett in the midfield, they must go up against contested beasts Madison Prespakis and Georgia Nanscawen. It is here, unfortunately for the Dockers, where the game is likely to be decided.

Tip: The Bombers will just be too strong at the contest. Essendon by 15 points.

Bonnie Toogood tackles Jae Flynn during the round four AFLW match between Essendon and Fremantle at Windy Hill on September 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Gold Coast v St Kilda at People First Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Gold Coast 5.12 (42) defeated St Kilda 4.4 (28), round four, 2022 S7

Both Gold Coast and St Kilda have significantly improved since they last played one another, and are two of the teams expected to rise again this year. The Suns are coming off a heartbreaking elimination final exit, while the Saints missed qualifying for their first finals series on percentage.

Gold Coast's bulls at the coalface – Charlie Rowbottom, Claudia Whitfort and Lucy Single – have the potential to really take charge in this one, with a strong forward line ahead of it. Jamie Stanton will be a key player to watch as a pure small forward thanks to her intelligence and skill close to goal. At the other end of the ground, Jesse Wardlaw looms as a significant element for St Kilda. Expected to return wholly to the forward line, she is someone around whom the Saints can structure their attack, and will be likely challenged by fresh Sun in her first game for the club.

Tip: At home, the Suns are hard to beat. Gold Coast by 12 points.

Analea McKee is tackled by Katie Lynch during the AFLW practice match between Western Bulldogs and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

Last time they met: Geelong 7.8 (50) defeated Melbourne 6.9 (45), semi-final, 2023

These two sides had never played one another before last year, and in the space of a few weeks ended up facing off twice. It was Geelong that got the last laugh, beating the Dees to progress to a preliminary final, knocking the reigning premiers out in the process.

There will be a burning desire from the Demons to get one back on Geelong, but they will have to do it without important midfielder Liv Purcell, who suffered facial fractures in the side's last practice match. While the Cats will also be without a key player in Chloe Scheer, their forward contingent of Aishling Moloney, Jackie Parry, Kate Surman and new addition Kate Kenny might prove too much for the Demons to handle, given the player turnover they experienced during the off-season. Moloney in particular presents as a real challenge, and will likely have to battle it out with Tahlia Gillard, leaving other dangerous options to roam.

Tip: It's got to be the Cats at home. Geelong by eight points.

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Alberton Oval, 7.15pm ACST

Last time they met: Adelaide 8.10 (58) defeated Port Adelaide 4.4 (28), round one, 2023

Port Adelaide got closer to its crosstown rival in Adelaide last year, falling by 30 points, but the challenge simply gets tougher again. The Crows are looking strong and well-drilled, ready for another real crack at the flag and while the Power have made some significant inroads over the off-season, Adelaide might simply be too hardened.

There are concerns over reigning Port Adelaide best and fairest winner Abbey Dowrick given a finger injury, which would be a significant blow to the home side's fortunes. Meanwhile, there is some doubt circling around Adelaide forward Caitlin Gould, but coach Matthew Clarke has some levers to pull. Chelsea Biddell may spend some minutes in attack, while draftee Brooke Boileau has the potential to be an important presence up forward. What the Power cannot do is let the Crows play a front-half game. That is, trap the ball in its forward half of the ground, set up a defensive ring, and pile the pressure on Port Adelaide's backline. It is something the Crows do exceptionally well, and viewers will know they are in control if the game hits this rhythm.

Tip: The Power's growth won't be enough. Adelaide by 25 points.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Hawthorn and Carlton have never played one another

This is a chance for the new-look Hawks to kick off their season in style. There is a general consensus that Hawthorn will be the big improver this year, ready to have a Sydney-like run into the finals, but in order for that to happen, a week one win is a must. It is the side's ball movement and clean transition work over the off season that has caught the eye, so it is something that Carlton must be hyper aware of defending staunchly.

Positively for the Blues, they go into this one relatively healthy, so have a strong selection of players to choose from. The question will largely fall around how their attack lines up, and who takes the No.1 ruck role, with each of Breann Moody, Jess Good and Celine Moody expected to play. It is likely that the trio will float through different roles as the game wears on, but an early statement will be key.

Tip: The Hawks are going to start strong. Hawthorn by 22 points.

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Brisbane 7.2 (44) defeated North Melbourne 4.3 (27), Grand Final, 2023

The Grand Final rematch is always a marquee game on the AFLW fixture, and fans will be treated to it as a week one closer. History will be made whatever the result, with North Melbourne yet to beat Brisbane across their six seasons in the competition, but the reigning premier has never won a Grand Final rematch. They are set to play on a scorching Brisbane day, but as the two fittest teams in the competition, won't let the heat phase them.

In the midfield, Jasmine Garner is the big name, but Lion Belle Dawes has had a massive off-season and is ready to explode on the scene, while Jasmine Ferguson is likely tasked with limiting the output of All-Australian forward Dakota Davidson. It is here where the Lions will need a strong forward presence from the likes of Taylor Smith and Eleanor Hartill, to stretch the Kangaroos' impressive backline. At the other end of the ground, Tahlia Randall seems set for a big year, and Irishwoman Jennifer Dunne will have her hands full. What is sure, is that there are stars on all lines.

Tip: The Lions will be the history makers. Brisbane by one point.