Former Bulldogs assistant coach Kate McCarthy details the problems that resulted in a nightmare 2023 campaign

Deanna Berry after the round four AFLW match between Gold Coast and Western Bulldogs at Heritage Bank Stadium, September 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER Western Bulldogs assistant coach Kate McCarthy has identified the key concerns at the club that forced wholesale change over the off-season.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's The W Show, McCarthy went into depth around the club's issues in 2023, which saw it finish at the bottom of the ladder and bid goodbye to head coach Nathan Burke among a host of other players and staff.

"Without going into too many of the trade secrets or the things that actually happened throughout the year at the club, it was really, really tough on 'Burkey' in the sense that the Bulldogs didn't actually have a head of women's football," McCarthy said.

"Debbie Lee was at the club probably two or three seasons ago and since her departure as the head of women's football, they haven't replaced her. So, there was no head of women's football, so poor old Burkey was really up against it."

Lee was appointed as the AFL's national women and girls action plan lead back in August 2022, and was not replaced until March 2024 when the club appointed Patrice Berthold to head up its AFLW program.

"I think the thing they have done really well now is they have appointed a head of women's football post-review," McCarthy said.

In the player movement space, McCarthy identified a "complacent" attitude toward re-signing senior players as a driver behind so much turnover.

"I think with their list management, there was a lot of (complacency) around contract negotiations and offers, which actually ended up being the reason a few of those other senior players actually looked elsewhere or thought 'Okay, maybe I will explore my other options'," McCarthy said.

"I think that really came to hurt the club in regards to those senior players."

Heart and soul player Kirsty Lamb, former No.1 draft pick Gabby Newton, former All-Australian defender Katie Lynch and emerging tall Celine Moody all moved on to other clubs after the 2023 season.

"The really sad thing is, this isn't the first time this has happened at the Western Bulldogs. They are a foundation club, they have been there since day one … In my opinion, there are expansion clubs who entered the competition two years ago who are in a better position than the Western Bulldogs," McCarthy said.

