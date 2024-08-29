From DJ sets to food trucks and a few insider tips, here's all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

Lisa Steane celebrates with fans after a win during round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

A DAY OUT at the AFLW is the best sort of day, and there's plenty on offer at the footy this season.

From DJ Sue to delish food and bungee trampolines (yes, seriously) there's plenty of excitement for all ages.

Use the below guide to plan your day out at the footy, as well as to pick up a few local secrets for a good coffee or snack in the area.

Author's choice: It's hard to beat DJ Sue at Manuka Oval, but a sanga from 3 Salamis around the corner from Windy Hill is the perfect footy snack. I'm also keen to watch Brisbane unfurl its premiership flag on Sunday.

Sydney v Collingwood at North Sydney Oval on Friday, August 30 at 7.15pm AEST

It's the perfect post-work drinks experience at North Sydney Oval on Friday evening. Sit back on the hill with a bevvie in hand and soak up the atmosphere and some electric footy. With a live DJ set from Super Disco Club - which features one half of Madison Avenue who brought us 90s hit 'Don't Call Me Baby', there's no better vibe in town.

Pre-game: Food truck village (featuring Smokey Sues, Little Tokyo, Emmy Gozlome, Pocket Rockets, Volkswurst, Empanadas Che, G's Jaffles and Iron Ramen), The Hill's Garden Cocktail Bar (featuring Malfy Gin cocktails, Bird in Hand wines, White Bay Brewing beers, and Heaps Normal non-alcoholic beers), NAB Friday Night’s free popcorn stand, DJ performance from Super Disco Club

Quarter-time: DJ set from Super Disco Club

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: DJ set from Super Disco Club

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick to Kick, Fan Engagement Zone

West Coast v Richmond at Mineral Resources Park on Friday, August 30 at 7.15pm AWST

Tire the kids out in the kids zone or get stuck into some Greek food as the Eagles face the Tigers on Friday evening in Perth.

Pre-game: Food trucks (featuring coffee, ice cream, and Greek street food), NAB friday nights food and beverage vouchers and free popcorn giveaway, pop-up bar, kids zone (featuring inflatables, face painting, games and crafts)

Quarter-time: Mascot race

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: Dance cam

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on Saturday, August 31 at 1.05pm AEST

Sit back and relax at Manuka Oval to the sound of some funky beats from the legendary 'grandma DJ', DJ Sue, or run around on the inflatables. Enjoy a cold one in the beer garden and grab a feed from the food trucks.

Pre-game: DJ Sue, face-painting, balloon-twisting, letter-writing to a player, inflatables, AFLW players cardboard cutouts, photo moment media wall, giveaways, Canberra FM broadcast, beer garden on the hill, food trucks, performance from local Canberra artist Lucy Sugerman

Quarter-time: On-field performance from Lucy Sugerman

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Essendon v Fremantle at Windy Hill on Saturday, August 31 at 3.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: One of Melbourne's best sandwich shops, 3 Salamis, is just around the corner and their sandwiches on gloriously crusty and golden schiacciata bread are an absolute show-stopper. Grab a coffee or a choccie milkshake from Assembly Ground on Fletcher St before the game.

Pre-game: Food trucks, fan cams

Quarter-time: Longest kick competition

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Gold Coast v St Kilda at People First Stadium on Saturday, August 31 at 5.05pm AEST

Wanna be the DJ during a footy match? At People First Stadium on Saturday evening, you can be. You choose the tunes and at half-time they'll be played at the stadium. Kids can also burn off some energy on the bungee trampolines and rock-climbing wall, and then gain it all back with the fairy floss and fruit slushies on offer.

Pre-game: Food outlets, bars, kids zone (featuring bungee trampolines, face-painting, rock-climbing wall, popcorn, fairy floss, fruit slushies), People First Bank 'Spin to Win', SIXT handball targets, player and guernsey cutouts for photos, SCA Chillout Zone, DJ with Harbour Town 'Be The DJ' challenge, and Suns' social wall

Quarter-time: Kool Beanz Singalong, Suns Social Wall

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, Harbour Town 'Be The DJ' challenge

Three-quarter time: SIXT basketball challenge

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, August 31 at 7.15pm AEST

Player's pre-game pick: It's not super close, but Cats defender Claudia Gunjaca is a fan of Anh Chi Em, a Vietnamese restaurant in nearby Highton.

Pre-game: Giveaways galore (Bulla Ice-Cream choc tops, McDonalds 'GOAL' posters, Cats AFLW team posters and player faces), kids zone (featuring basketball hoops, colouring wall, corn hole game and hula hoops), face-painting, sensory zone, a photobox, fan cams, and DJ performance

Half-time: Rebel Rookies, DJ set

Three-quarter time: DJ set, fan cam

A general view of GMHBA Stadium ahead of AFLW round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Alberton Oval on Saturday, August 31 at 7.15pm ACST

Player's pre or post-game pick: Port Adelaide ruck Matilda Scholz recommends The Precinct at Alberton for a feed and a bevvie.

Pre-game: Food trucks (featuring Bonnies Vegan Van, Rival Brothers, Home of the Greek, Chocolique, Perfect Slice, Squid

Squad, Slushappy, Babs Greek BBQ, Chipalicious, Van Dough, Soza's Sri Lankan Street Food, and Soza's Paella), drummers/flag-wavers, giant pear inflatable, acoustic musician, roaming face-painter, roaming Insta-frame, and giveaways galore (including Trading Cards, RAA, Fruchocs, teal glowsticks, and Port Adelaide flags), kids zone (featuring teal inflatable, handball targets, face-painters, trading card giveaway, player signings, roaming insta-frame, Bumbles the Clown, colouring in, bean bags and chill zone, Coles healthy kicks, and teal light up LED furniture), DJ set, Port Store slingshot giveaway, and Thunda Mascot

Quarter-time: KFC bucket catch, KFC food drop

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: Coles obstacle course

Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium on Sunday, September 1 at 1.05 pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Notwithstanding the excellent Devonshire tea I once had at the Frankston Mechanics Hall (don't ask), the best coffee in Frankston can be found at Virgo Espresso or Commonfolk cafe.

Pre-game: AFLW dads guard of honour, face-painting, live music, food trucks, hairstylist, inflatables, and Nature Valley giveaways

Quarter-time: Live DJ performance

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, choose your own pump-up song

Three-quarter time: Nature Valley kicking competition

Hawthorn players greet fans at Kinetic Stadium during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday, September 1 at 3.05pm AEST

Get to Brighton Homes Arena early on Sunday to see the Lions unfurl their 2023 NAB AFLW premiership flag, or just to get some Henna tattoos done.

Pre-game: Bungee trampoline, face-painting, inflatable handball target, Henna artist, Roar Espresso, Captain's Bar, coffee cart, Container Bar, Youi Community BBQ, Food Trucks (featuring Joy Turkish, Catch & Kiss, Little Malaysia, Motha Trucker, Ms P Ice Cream, and Brazzo Boys), big screen content (including Father's Day content, player match-ups, players head-to-head, crowd games), and the Premiership Flag unfurling

Quarter-time: Spot the Difference, Roar fan cam

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: Father's Day Trivia, Jungle fan cam

