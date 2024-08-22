Charlie Thomas excelled in the backline last season and is setting lofty goals for West Coast in 2024

Charlie Thomas during West Coast's official team photo day at Mineral Resources Park on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Thomas made history last year, becoming the first West Coast AFLW player to be named All-Australian.

A move to a key defensive role served Thomas, and the Eagles, very well across the season. She was initially used on the wing, thanks to her elite skill and footy brain, but it didn't quite work, so the shift down back was a welcome one.

"All through junior footy and stuff when I played with the boys, I played in the backline," Thomas told AFL.com.au.

"(The Eagles) drafted me as a utility because I didn't know where I would fit in the team, because we had a pretty strong backline in the first year. Played a bit on the wing, didn't get a kick, so they chucked me down back and yeah, I happened to fall into it nicely down there."

Nicely is an understatement. Thomas averaged 6.3 intercepts and 307.7 metres gained per game, generating drive from the backline.

A big part of Thomas' growth in the role is a formidable partnership she has developed with fellow key defender Sophie McDonald, or 'Smack' as she is known to her teammates.

"I think 'Smack' sort of picks up for my slack in my areas of weakness, and then I counteract her weaknesses as well with my strengths," Thomas said.

"So we've got a good little partnership going on down there, and I'm sure I'll be playing with her for the next 10, 15 years."

The pair, alongside the likes of Belinda Smith, Sasha Goranova and Evie Gooch, learned to withstand plenty of pressure last year as the Eagles conceded an average of 37.4 inside 50s last year.

Charlie Thomas (L) celebrates with Aisling McCarthy and Belinda Smith after the AFLW R5 match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park on September 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

It has bonded the group, and Thomas is proud of how tight knit they now are.

"Unfortunately, as a backline group we probably saw lots of the footy. Probably more than we're hopefully going to see this year, especially with the way [new coach] Daisy [Pearce] has got us playing," Thomas said.

"In a way it's good, because we've learned in the last two years what it's like to be under the pump, and how to, if they score a goal, get over it, move on, what can we do next? What can we do differently?

"So it's good in some ways, but obviously, hopefully this year we're not in that position ever again."

Pearce, who took over the Eagles' head coaching role earlier this year, described the 20-year-old as supremely coachable. That is a result of Thomas' curiosity and desperation to improve.

"I'm pretty hard on myself," Thomas admitted.

"I just want to get better and better, so I ask lots of questions, which probably is so annoying, but probably not going to stop anytime soon."

But now, even though she is yet to turn 21, Thomas is one of the most experienced players on the Eagles' list with 30 games under her belt.

Charlie Thomas in action during the AFLW practice match between West Coast and St Kilda at Mineral Resources Park on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It means she becomes more important than ever heading into a season where external expectation is that the club shows improvement.

Thomas doesn't shy away from that and is wholly focused on being part of that improvement.

"We are definitely chasing the flag, the premiership," Thomas said.

"We’re in it to win it, so yeah, watch this space."