North Melbourne put the AFLW competition on notice with a thumping win over Brisbane

Vikki Wall celebrates a goal for North Melbourne against Brisbane on September 01, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne took nine months of frustration out on Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday, destroying the premiers by 44 points in a one-sided Grand Final re-match.

Leading by 12 points at half-time, the Kangaroos unleashed one of the best quarters in AFLW history to put the game away in the third, kicking six unanswered goals to shellshock the Lions.

The 12.6 (78) to 5.4 (34) triumph was North Melbourne's first in six attempts against Brisbane.

Unlike last season's decider at Ikon Park, it was North Melbourne that ran all over their opponents in oppressive conditions that reached 34 degrees.

They were better around the contest, better when the ball was in space, cleaner at ground level, worked harder to support their teammates and were more desperate defensively in an ominous warning to the other 17 clubs in the competition.

Jasmine Garner (28 disposals, one goal, six clearances) was again instrumental in the win, but it was her running mate Ash Riddell (31, a goal and 11 score involvements) that stole the show.

From the moment Vikki Wall kicked the game's first major, the visitors were never headed.

Alice O'Loughlin was terrific with two goals from 19 touches, while Tahlia Randall kicked just one goal in the rout, but dished off four others in an excellent key forward performance.

North's intensity was right up from the opening minutes, kicking the only two goals of the first quarter to take a 12-point lead.

They constantly thwarted Brisbane's forward attacks, setting up well defensively to take repeated intercept marks in the blustery conditions, with Emma Kearney prominent.

Try as they might, the home team just couldn't make inroads during the second term despite nice set shots from Dakota Davidson and Taylor Smith.

North kept its two-goal lead with Riddell's clean hands and snap from close range a nice reward for an excellent first half.

The Lions have some soul-searching to do after a lacklustre opening to their premiership defence.

As always, Ally Anderson (29 touches that included 15 clearances) tried her heart out, but she had little support on a day the Lions looked flat-footed and off the pace.

One of the best quarters you'll see

The game was still in the balance at half-time, but by the final change it was out of reach for Brisbane as North Melbourne uncorked a quarter to remember. Starting with a clever finish by Garner, Bella Eddy kicked her first following some poor Lions defending and added another minutes later following some slick hands from Randall. O'Loughlin continued her excellent game with a second goal and by the time Kate Shierlaw and Vikki Wall added more pain for the hosts, the shellshocked Lions were done. It was as good as you could play in 20 minutes of football.

Davison's rotten luck

After making the long off-season move from West Coast to Brisbane, Shanae Davison's club debut was short-lived. During the opening minutes, the Lions defender took a fine intercept mark at half-forward, but as she stumbled backwards, put her right arm down to break her fall. Immediately in pain, the 23-year-old left the field with what was a suspected broken wrist.

BRISBANE 0.2 2.3 2.3 5.4 (34)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.2 4.3 10.4 12.6 (78)

GOALS

Brisbane: Smith, Davidson, Conway, Anderson, Postlethwaite

North Melbourne: Wall 2, O'Loughlin 2, Martin 2, Eddey 2, Shierlaw, Riddell, Garner, Randall

BEST

Brisbane: Anderson, O'Dwyer, Conway

North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, O'Loughlin, Kearney, Wall, Eddy, Wright

INJURIES

Brisbane: Davison (shoulder)

North Melbourne: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 3,395 at Brighton Homes Areana