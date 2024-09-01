Greta Bodey reveals why she was under an injury cloud for Hawthorn's season opener

Greta Bodey celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Carlton in Wk1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN forward Greta Bodey has revealed she required 10 stitches in her right hand after being bitten while breaking up a dog fight last week.

Bodey was under an injury cloud for the Hawks' season opener against Carlton on Sunday after her dog, Ted, got into a tangle with another dog while on a walk.

HAWKS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

The 29-year-old required surgery but was cleared to face the Blues, although she did wear a protective glove to prevent further damage.

"I was walking my dog last week and another dog ran up and there was a bit of a fight," Bodey told AFL.com.au after the Hawks' 38-point win in Frankston.

"My dog's lead broke so I bravely put my hand in to separate the dogs and I got 10 bites and 10 stitches in my hand.

"They're still in there at the moment so it's been a whirlwind week."

Ted, Greta Bodey's dog, in much simpler times. Picture: Instagram/Greta Bodey

New Hawks coach Daniel Webster conceded when he first heard of the incident, he thought it might be a prank.

"Initially (I was) just checking it wasn't April Fools," Webster said.

"It was an interesting one ... but, (it was) just an unlucky incident, one of those random incidents. And to Greta's credit, she did everything that she needed to do early in the week to make sure she was on top of it."

Bodey was a key part of the Hawks attack in their big win on Sunday but after kicking 1.4 in blustery conditions, she says the glove won't last long.

Greta Bodey handballs during Hawthorn's game against Carlton in Wk1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Luckily I didn't kick straight, because now I don't have to wear it every week," Bodey laughed.

"Someone said, 'if you kick five, will you wear it every week?' and I'm like 'well, yeah, I guess I have to'."

Bodey admits that she did play through discomfort, but the pain was much better than it was last week.

"I'm really grateful for the medical attention and care I've had over the past week just to get me to the game today," Bodey said.

She also confirmed that Ted is doing fine thanks to her quick thinking.