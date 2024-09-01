Hawthorn overcome blustery conditions and a tough Carlton side to start the season with a win

Casey Sherriff celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Carlton in W1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE DANIEL Webster era has begun in style, with Hawthorn dispatching of Carlton by 38 points on Sunday afternoon.

The Hawks piled on their highest ever score to claim the biggest win in their history, defeating the Blues 9.12 (66) to 4.4 (28) as seagulls and a strong win swirled at Kinetic Stadium.

HAWKS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Irish duo Aileen Gilroy (16 disposals, two goals) and Aine McDonagh (12 dispsoals, two goals) were dangerous in attack all day for Hawthorn, while recruit Eliza West (28 disposals, 10 tackles) proved why she is so respected by her teammates.

Another former Demon, Casey Sherriff, also kicked two goals for the Hawks.

The Hawks were simply relentless in their pressure, mobbing every Carlton possession en masse, winning the tackle count 72-59 in the process. They would then efficiently transition to attack once the ball was won.

Previous Next 10:17 AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Carlton Extended highlights of the Hawks and Blues clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:16 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week one’s match against Carlton

02:56 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after week one’s match against Hawthorn

04:55 AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Carlton The Hawks and Blues clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:36 Double trouble for super Sherriff Casey Sherriff drills multiple goals in the final quarter to make Hawks' win a certainty

1:26:48 AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Carlton The Hawks and Blues clash in week one of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:24 Is Breed in hot water for this tackle? Mattea Breed lays a slinging tackle that could face scrutiny from the MRO

00:33 Bates bends beauty to get Hawks buzzing New Hawthorn skipper Emily Bates snaps a wonderful goal after crumbing her own work

00:33 Gilroy strikes super snap Aileen Gilroy gathers the footy from a throw-in before slotting a brilliant goal

00:37 Skepper's superb work ignites Blues Keeley Skepper slams home an excellent goal on the run that excites her teammates

00:32 Magic Mia starts the season in style Mia Austin shows off her forward craft kicking Carlton’s first goal for season 2024

The weather conditions were tricky to say the least. With a significant wind blowing off the shoreline, there was a huge advantage to the Young Street end of the ground. Kicks toward the shore stopped dead in the air and made gaining territory a serious challenge for the duration of the game.

As a result, a surge mentality was necessary. Neat disposal and risky cutting kicks were going to be blown off course. It was Hawthorn that adapted better, searching for territory with every disposal, while too often the Blues attempted to change lanes before heading inside 50, resulting in a turnover.

Hawthorn's defensive structure was also sound, maintaining representation behind the play when they were against the conditions, often outnumbering those in navy when the ball was sent in long.

Learn More 04:55

Ainslie Kemp (12 disposals five intercepts) was strong in a key defensive role for the Hawks alongside Jenna Richardson (eight intercepts, nine disposals) and Emily Everist (eight intercepts, 10 disposals), providing the home side reliable coverage behind the play all afternoon.

Carlton midfield duo Abbie McKay (31 disposals, 10 clearances) and Keeley Sherar (18 disposals, five clearances) worked exceptionally hard all day, and Breann Moody (10 disposals, 19 hitouts) stood strong as the side's most effective tall across the ground.

Despite maintaining strength at stoppage, the Blues struggled to transition to any sort of outside game, or maintain chains of possession down the ground. Instead, they succumbed to Hawthorn's immense pressure.

Learn More 00:24

Footy is back - and so is the wind

Frankston and AFLW means one thing; windy conditions. The team that adapted faster and made best use of the end to which the gale was blowing was going to put itself in the box seat for victory. Crucially for the Hawks, they didn't just defend Carlton's wind advantage well in the opening term, but put through two goals of their own to really establish early control in the game. It was the same story in the third quarter, where they once again broke even with the Blues thanks to their surge mentality.

The Hawthorn way

With plenty of speculation of what Hawthorn would offer this year under new coach Daniel Webster, the side delivered. The Hawks used a damaging run and carry game style, in which it engaged a highly effective team defence and then spread aggressively with ball in hand, and the Blues simply couldn't break through. Mattea Breed, Aileen Gilroy and Jasmine Fleming were the instigators, getting on the end of the ball won by contested beasts Eliza West and Emily Bates. The Hawks are going to be a force to be reckoned with this year.

HAWTHORN 2.1 5.4 6.7 9.12 (66)

CARLTON 2.2 2.2 3.3 4.4 (28)



GOALS

Hawthorn: Gilroy 2, McDonagh 2, Sherriff 2, Bodey, Breed, Bates

Carlton: Austin 2, Skepper, Sherar

BEST

Hawthorn: Gilroy, Breed, Bates, West, Kemp, Everist

Carlton: B.Moody, McKay, Sherar, Cordner

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Carlton: Skepper (ribs)

Crowd: 2,794 at Kinetic Stadium