The Match Review findings for week one of AFLW are in

Tarni White marks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD’S Tarni White has copped a massive three-game suspension for a late bump on Sydney’s Maddy Collier that left the Swan concussed during Friday night’s fiery season opener.

White, who was left with an egg-sized bump on her head after the incident, will miss more than a quarter of the 11-game AFLW home and away season through the ban.

The altercation between White and Collier sparked a melee between the two sides.

Essendon’s Ellyse Gamble also copped a one-match suspension for high contact against Fremantle’s Aisling McCarthy during Saturday afternoon’s match.

North Melbourne’s Alice O’Loughlin also received a one-game ban for a rough tackle on Brisbane’s Shannon Campbell in Sunday’s Grand Final re-match.

Six players also received fines across the weekend.