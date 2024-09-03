St Kilda will need to cover the loss of Georgia Patrikios for most of the season

Georgia Patrikios poses during St Kilda's 2024 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA'S Georgia Patrikios is set to miss the rest of the home-and-away season, with the midfielder ruled out for at least eight weeks due to a foot injury.

Patrikios left the field before half-time of the Saints' practice match against West Coast two weeks ago, but needed further consultation with specialists for a definitive timeline to be set.

An absence of eight weeks would mean Patrikios will miss the entire home-and-away season, so she'd need the Saints to make the finals to feature this year.

The speedy Saint was set to form a crucial layer to the team's midfield, which has already been boosted by a fully fit Liv Vesely and Tyanna Smith, who is now playing her second season after a torn ACL.

Draftee Charlotte Simpson showed some nice signs rotating through the midfield on debut, finishing with three clearances, while Jaimee Lambert also plays through the engine room.

Learn More 05:20

"As disappointing as this is for both Georgia and the club, we have no doubt she will do everything possible in her recovery to make herself available as soon as possible," St Kilda head of AFLW Tessie McManus said.

The Saints scored a rollicking 54-point victory over Gold Coast in round one, and are set to welcome back Nat Exon (thumb) for the veteran's first game of the year, facing Sydney at RSEA Park.

Winger Steph Chiocci (ACL) and key defender Bec Ott (tibia) remain 6-8 weeks away.