The Credit to the Girls team on why Jesse Wardlaw's return to the forward line could be a game-changer for St Kilda

Jesse Wardlaw celebrates a goal during a practice match between St Kilda and West Coast on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA got its season off to a flying start on Saturday, and it was partly thanks to a positional change.

Last season, as the Saints struggled to consistently move the ball into attack, Jesse Wardlaw was used through the ruck in an effort to get her involved in the play. Because of this, Wardlaw had her quietest season in front of goal since 2021, kicking just eight for the year.

At the time it was a necessary choice, and Wardlaw excelled, but the loss for the side was up forward as it lacked a focal point inside 50. This year the Saints have recruited Rene Caris and Emmelie Fiedler to support Simone Nalder in the ruck, leaving Wardlaw to return to her home in attack.

"The movement of Jesse Wardlaw forward, I think, shows incredible trust from Nick Dal Santo in his midfield this year, because she was put into the ruck last year to build confidence, get your hands on the footy, help out, because the ball's not coming inside 50 as much as we'd like," Lucy Watkin said on Credit to the Girls.

While Wardlaw herself kicked just two of St Kilda's 11 goals in the 54-point win over the Suns, she equalled the AFLW record for goal assists in a game with four, and recorded nine score involvements.

"She creates such a balance in their forward line," Gemma Bastiani said.

"Not only is she a really dangerous shot for goal, but it allows the rest of the forward line to operate really well. The Saints goaled from nearly a third of their forward 50 entries on the weekend. So, for context, that is incredibly high."

In 2023 St Kilda averaged a goal from 19.7 per cent of its inside 50 entries, but against Gold Coast on Saturday that rose to 32.4 per cent.

The former Lion also won 17 disposals, took eight marks, and sent the ball inside 50 six times, all career-highs.

Her ability to bring teammates into the game around her led the Saints to record a club-high 10 individual goalkickers. Such a spread of goalkickers is particularly difficult to defend, and it was something the Suns certainly struggled with as the game wore on.

"They scored from 56 per cent of their (forward) entries, so they become so dangerous once they get the ball into attack and I think a lot of that has to do with being conscious of Jesse, allowing others to get dangerous, midfielders getting forward to get dangerous, another year in Ella Friend as a key forward," Bastiani said.

"There's so many things to like about that Saints forward line, they just need to get it in there."

As a result, St Kilda recorded its second highest score (74 points) and second largest win (54 points).

It is now a standard upon which the club will need build as it works toward its maiden finals series. The Saints missed finals by 4.6 per cent last year, and are one of just four clubs yet to qualify for finals alongside Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, and West Coast.

And on Sunday they get the perfect opportunity to continue that surge, against the team that qualified for finals less than five per cent ahead of them; Sydney.