The Free Kick team runs through all the major issues ahead of week two

Bonnie Toogood poses for a photo during AFLW captains' day on August 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW Fantasy season is just a week old and coaches are already facing plenty of headaches.

Top of the list is the knee injury suffered by Essendon star Bonnie Toogood (FWD, $1,044,000), the highly owned gun who was ruled out of the Bombers' opener when on just five points, leading to a massive price drop.

On the AFLW Fantasy Podcast, the Free Kick team runs through the options to consider as Toogood's replacement.

They reflect on a rollercoaster opening week, and look at the rookie-priced options.

Plus, there is plenty of trade chat and the captains to consider heading into week two.

Episode guide

0.00 – 2.55: Intro

2.56 – 15.43: Shipping report

15.44 – 23.35: The week that was

23.36 – 42.22: Ridley's Believe it or Not

42.23 – 53.07: Injury update - Toogood is Nogood

53.08 – 1.02.13: Rookie roulette

1.02.14 – 1.13.06: Captains and trade chat

