Breanna Koenen and Kate Hore during the 2023 AFLW Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

THE OPENING weekend of the 2024 NAB AFLW season threw up some fascinating results and has already put some underperforming clubs under scrutiny.

This week is an opportunity for some to bounce back, while the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide get to open the round on the biggest stage of all - the MCG.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at MCG, 4:30pm AEST

Last time they met: Western Bulldogs 3.10 (28) defeated Port Adelaide 1.3 (9), round two, 2022 S7

Kirsty Lamb will play against her old side for the first time, on the MCG no less, and it is a real chance for Port Adelaide to snatch its first win of 2024. The Power got within 14 points of Adelaide last week by playing a highly contested game – 60.2 per cent of their possessions were contested, but on the expanses of the 'G they have an opportunity to use the ball in space. The Dogs really struggled to defend the width of the ground last week and on such a big venue, there is a chance they could get opened up in defence once again. Power forward Ash Saint presents as the real lynchpin of the side's attack, and is a key player for the Dogs to quell should they limit the visitors' scoring power.

Another thing that caught the Bulldogs out last week was their inability to get their hands on the footy. They went -121 for disposal and -111 for uncontested possession, and on Friday they simply must win more of the footy to enjoy more control throughout the game. While they know how to win clearances, it is the next layer outside of the contest that caught them out, so structure around stoppages will be crucial when coming up against the likes of Abbey Dowrick, Sachi Syme and Rising Star nominee Shineah Goody.

Tip: The Power will claim its first win of the season. Port Adelaide by 30 points.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Melbourne v Brisbane at Casey Fields, 11:05am AEST

Last time they met: Brisbane 8.5 (53) defeated Melbourne 4.4 (28), round 10, 2023

Coming off its biggest ever AFLW loss, Brisbane will be on a mission to right the ship, even if that means beating Melbourne at Casey Fields. Working in the Lions' favour, however, is that they are one of just two teams to beat the Demons at the venue since 2020. Melbourne captain Kate Hore will be a key player in this battle. Last week she kept her Demons in the game against Geelong before her teammates rose alongside her, including Irish winger Blaithin Mackin's power running and Sinead Goldrick's speed. Hore led the way when it came to marking the footy in the attacking 50, while supported by other midfielders pressing forward.

Brisbane looked really vulnerable in defence last week. While it recorded the same number of inside 50s as North Melbourne, the club conceded a goal from 34.4 per cent of the Roos' entries while goaling from just 14.3 per cent itself. If the Lions allow the Demons to move the ball with ease inside 50 and chip the ball around to generate higher percentage opportunities, another big loss is on the cards. But, if there's anything we know about the Lions, it's that they are gritty, resilient and determined to bounce back.



Tip: The Lions will be on the hunt. Brisbane by two points.

West Coast v Essendon at Mineral Resources Park, 11:05am AWST

Last time they met: West Coast 3.5 (23) defeated Essendon 2.7 (19), round eight, 2023

The Eagles are riding high at the moment, breaking through for a gritty round one win last week, while the Bombers are on the other end of the scale. Co-captain Bonnie Toogood has been ruled out for the bulk of the season, leaving questions around Essendon's forward line. This week is a chance for West Coast to solidify its improvement and its best chance of doing so will be with immense forward pressure. Last week Essendon was seriously pressured in its defensive 50 by Fremantle and coughed up plenty of scores as a result.

Essendon's midfield will be key to this one, not only in generating a winning score but in protecting its defence that is without Brooke Brown for much of the year. Maddy Prespakis and Georgia Nanscawen are clearance powerhouses and can really challenge the young Eagles, but it is the next part of the chain - turning clearance into attack - that the Bombers really need from the duo this week. Without Toogood up forward, there is potential for ruck Steph Wales to spend some time forward, given she has kicked a bag of three against the Eagles in the past and the importance of Daria Bannister and Sophie Alexander only increases.

Tip: The Eagles will continue to gather momentum. West Coast by three points.

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Victoria Park, 1:05pm AEST

Last time they met: Collingwood and Hawthorn have never played each other

Collingwood played a high-pressure game against the Swans last week and while it was effective, the Pies just couldn't maintain the rage for long enough. This could well be the case again for the Pies this week – high pressure working well but getting caught out for a period – so making more of the opportunities they create in attack will be important. They kicked just four goals from 15 scores last week, but looked seriously dangerous when getting the ball in the path of speedy small forwards like Grace Campbell and Alana Porter.

What Collingwood can't do against Hawthorn is get sucked up to the contest and leave space out the back. The Hawks' speed and run on the transition is deadly, with the booming boot of Aileen Gilroy often sending the ball inside 50 and the likes of Greta Bodey, Casey Sherriff, Aine McDonagh and more able to run onto it into goal. The Pies will need to be really cautious of allowing this because as the Hawks gather momentum, they become especially hard to slow.

Tip: Daniel Webster's tenure at the Hawks will continue its winning ways. Hawthorn by 10 points.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at Swinburne Centre, 1:05pm AEST

Last time they met: Richmond 7.11 (53) defeated GWS 5.4 (34), round eight, 2023

Richmond succumbed to the Eagles' defensive setup last week, falling into poor decision making and ball use in the front half. But more positively, the Tigers did generate opportunities at goal. Finding a sense of calm in attack has the potential to turn the tide very quickly for the Tigers and another week of footy into Ellie McKenzie will only help her impact on the side. They will need to defend the clearance with strength this week after GWS moved the ball really efficiency from contest to attack against the Bulldogs.

Eilish O'Dowd looms as an important part of the Giants' midfield group. Last week, on debut, she exploited the lack of spread from the Bulldogs' rucks and aggressively moved away from stoppage to become an attacking option. This is something she can do again against the more traditional Tigers ruck, Poppy Kelly. Meanwhile, Zarlie Goldsworthy's dynamic style of play both inside 50 and through the midfield will be something Richmond needs to defend consistently across four quarters, because any leg rope she is given, she takes and runs with it.

Tip: The Giants need to show they're a force to be reckoned with. GWS by five points.

Gold Coast v Carlton at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 1:05pm AEST

Last time they met: Carlton 5.4 (34) defeated Gold Coast 4.8 (32), round one, 2023

Both Gold Coast and Carlton are coming off disappointing losses, but arguably the former's 54-point belting by St Kilda has added more scrutiny given expectations coming into the season. The Suns were particularly vulnerable to tall marking forwards last week, and with the Blues' quartet of tall options – Breann Moody, Celine Moody, Mia Austin and Jess Good – this could prove to be a weak point once again. At the other end of the ground, Harriet Cordner, Genevieve Lawson-Tavan and Kerryn Peterson must nullify the scoring power of Tara Bohanna, Jac Dupuy, and Jamie Stanton.

The Suns' midfield group became seriously dominant last year by being big metres-gained players, breaking free of stoppage and getting the ball forward, traits that were effectively limited by the Saints. Given the strength of Carlton's midfield, there is potential for the Blues to follow the Saints' blueprint in shutting the Suns down, even if tagger Lucy Single chooses to follow Blues ball winner Abbie McKay all afternoon.

Tip: It's time for the Suns to bounce back. Gold Coast by two points.

Abbie McKay in action during the match between Hawthorn and Carlton at Kinetic Stadium in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Geelong at Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm AEST

Last time they met: North Melbourne 4.7 (31) defeated Geelong 3.4 (22), round three, 2023

Geelong will be ruing a missed opportunity last week and things don't get any easier on Sunday. The Kangaroos sent a warning shot to the competition with its week one performance and now heads home to face a side it has never lost to. With history against the Cats, the absence of Chloe Scheer in attack looms as more significant than initially thought. Marks inside 50 were hard to come by for Geelong last week and if it is to stand up to the intricate, layered defensive work of the Roos, finding some sound hands up forward will be vital.'

The midfield battle will be all important. For the Cats, it's not just about winning possession, but protecting its defence against the likes of Tahlia Randall, Kate Shierlaw and Vikki Wall. Geelong cannot allow the Roos' powerhouse trio of Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell and Mia King to effectively play keepings off, win the footy at the source and neatly transition forward in the way they were able to do last week.

Tip: It will take too much to fell the Kangaroos. North Melbourne by 25 points.

St Kilda v Sydney at RSEA Park, 3:05pm AEST

Last time they met: St Kilda 8.8 (56) defeated Sydney 4.3 (27), round one, 2022 S7

St Kilda's ability to run over the top of Gold Coast last week was built first and foremost on work rate. The Saints ran in waves and supported one another both in attacking and defensive transition. This already presents as a potential concern for the Swans, who were cut open on quick rebounds out of their back half last weekend. Their midfielders must play accountable footy and force players like Jaimee Lambert, Liv Vesely and Tyanna Smith to exert their energy defending rather than attacking.

That Saints trio was very good at pressing forward and hitting the scoreboard last week so, while they lost the disposal count, they still recorded the most metres gained of any club over the weekend. The Swans cannot allow themselves to get trapped in their defensive 50, so a team defence higher up the field is essential. Ally Morphett can offer Sydney first use out of the contest, arguably holding the upper hand over Simone Nalder and Rene Caris, but the midfielders at her feet must be proactive and attacking from the contest.

Tip: It's the Saints' time to shine. St Kilda by six points.

Fremantle v Adelaide at Fremantle Oval, 3:05pm AWST

Last time they met: Adelaide 7.7 (49) defeated Fremantle 5.1 (31), round seven, 2022 S7

Fremantle has travelled home after a significant win to open the season and will be full of confidence as it prepares to face the Crows, despite only having beaten them once from seven starts. The Dockers attacked heavily last week and established multiple avenues to goal – something they have struggled to do in recent seasons – scoring through six different goalkickers, the most since 2022 S6. This being said, Adelaide's defence is a different prospect. It is well-drilled and stacked with talent. Aine Tighe will likely have to contend with Chelsea Biddell or Sarah Allan, while midfielders like Aisling McCarthy and Megan Kauffman will have to consider the risk v reward of playing attacking footy out of stoppage when taking on the likes of Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard.

For the Crows, Eloise Jones presents as the most important player on the ground. Her forward 50 pressure last week was outstanding, recording seven tackles inside 50 while also kicking two goals. Slowing Jones will likely be a job for Madi Scanlon, but the Dockers will need to rely on the whole defensive unit to slow the two-time premiership player.

Tip: The Crows are a tough team to stop. Adelaide by 10 points.