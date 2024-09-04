North Melbourne's handed the Lions their biggest ever loss in the opening round of the season

Mia King and Tahlia Randall celebrate North Melbourne's victory over Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne produced arguably its most powerful AFLW performance ever in its 44-point demolition of Brisbane in the Grand Final rematch on Sunday.

It was driven through sheer gut running in 33-degree heat, discipline in sticking to the game plan, and oodles of free space close to goal.

The game was also the first time North Melbourne had ever defeated Brisbane, and was the Lions' biggest ever loss.

The Roos kicked nine of their 12 goals from inside 30m, the most of any side in round one.

Greater Western Sydney (playing Western Bulldogs), Hawthorn (Carlton) and St Kilda (Gold Coast) sat equal-second with seven goals from i30m, but were playing sides who are not at the standard of Brisbane.

North Melbourne has a host of tall forward talent, but Kate Shierlaw and Tahlia Randall only kicked one goal each, and Emma King was held scoreless.

Hybrid forward Vikki Wall booted two on return after a year away with Irish rugby commitments, but it was the smalls who did most of the damage.

While Brisbane defenders were able to, on the most part, neutralise aerial contests and prevent clean marking, they were at sixes and sevens at ground level, with the likes of Alice O'Loughlin, Bella Eddey and Niamh Martin feasting.

The Roos kicked eight of their 12 majors from general play, indicating the run-and-carry style and hard overlapping run that helped them find plenty of space.

"The way we were able to set up and make things really difficult (for Brisbane) to gain territory and score off the back of them trying to get territory," North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker said.

"I thought our mids were super in being able to absorb their pressure, and (then) our hands around the contest. Then our forwards gave really, really strong targets. We were able to get the ball going on its path quite often, we were really pleased with our connection going forward."

Brisbane also ceded far too much ground through the middle of the field, which is the most direct path to goal, in comparison to moving the ball round the boundary.

The Roos kicked nine goals through the corridor, the most of any side in round one, with the Giants in second with seven goals.

What also helped North Melbourne was its clean ball skills once in attack, able to absorb the pressure (or lack thereof, particularly in the third term) from Brisbane, steady themselves and kick truly.

The eye test was backed up with the numbers, the Roos going at a round-high 63 per cent disposal efficiency inside their forward 50.

For comparison's sake, last year they averaged 51 per cent, which was also the league average.

"The opposition, they were clean, they were aggressive at the ground ball contest, and were able to make the most of their opportunities," Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich said.

"That third quarter ended up being a team that looked like they were really shellshocked in the end, which is actually not us, we normally find a way to stem the flow when things happen and show a little bit of aggressive intent or hold the fort when you're under siege like that. To North's credit, they overwhelmed us, really, they were super.

"When you're fumbling and not clean, you can look slow. And when you're clean, you're out and you look quick."