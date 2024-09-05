Zippy Fish in action during an AFLW Academy training session on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has announced the players invited to attend the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2024 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines.

As announced last month, the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine will be a national event.

The three-day national Draft Combine will be held in Melbourne from Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6. It will be held over the same weekend as the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft Combine for boys.

Club interviews will be held at the MCG across Friday and Saturday before players take part in physical testing at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC) on Sunday.

Testing will include the vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.

The Draft Combine for girls has previously been held as state-based events, with the move to a national Combine following the evolution of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft to a fully national model.

In addition to the national Draft Combine, smaller state-based Draft Combines will also be held in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia for players who were not nominated for the national event.

Selection to attend the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combines was based on nominations provided by AFLW clubs.

2024 TELSTRA AFLW DRAFT COMBINE

Dates: Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6
Venue: Club interviews at the MCG on Friday and Saturday); Physical testing at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre on Sunday

Below is the list of 47 players invited to attend the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine.

NAME

SURNAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

Grace

Baba

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Mooroolbark

Lilly

Baker

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

Grace

Belloni

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Olinda Ferny Creek

Zoe

Besanko

VIC

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

Georgie

Brisbane

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Blackburn

Ash

Centra

VIC

Gippsland Power

Sale City

Taya

Chambers

WA

East Fremantle

Canning Vale

Jemmika

Douglas

VIC

Bendigo Pioneers

Bambill

Holly

Egan

VIC

Murray Bushrangers

Shepparton Swans

Jasmine

Evans

SA

Central District

Salisbury

Lou-Lou

Field

VIC

Western Jets

Yarraville Seddon Eagles

Zipporah

Fish

WA

East Fremantle

 

Chloe

Gaunt

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Coorparoo

Alexis

Gregor

VIC

Bendigo Pioneers

Moama

Sierra

Grieves

VIC

Western Jets

Yarraville Seddon Eagles

Zoe

Hargreaves

VIC

Northern Knights

Fitzroy

Tara

Harrington

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Havana

Harris

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Scout

Howden

VIC

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

Sara

Howley

VIC

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

Emma

Juneja

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Sydney University

Georgia

Knight

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Monbulk

Millie

Lang

VIC

GWV Rebels

Redan

Claire

Mahony

VIC

GWV Rebels

Lake Wendouree

Maggie

Mahony

VIC

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Scotch

Grace

Martin

SA

Woodville West Torrens

SMOSH West Lakes

Emma

McDonald

VIC

Oakleigh Chargers

Ashburton

Sophie

McKay

VIC

Sandringham Dragons

Prahran

Georgia

McKee

SA

Central District

Golden Grove

Molly

O'Hehir

WA

South Fremantle

South Coogee

Lucia

Painter

VIC

Bendigo Pioneers

White Hills

Lily

Paterson

WA

Swan Districts

Caversham

Ash

Patton

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Tuggeranong Valley

Tatyana

Perry

NT

NT Academy

Palmerston Magpies

Sarah

Poustie

VIC

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Scotch

Amelie

Prosser-Shaw

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

East Coast Eagles

India

Rasheed

SA

Sturt

Glenunga

Holly

Ridewood

VIC

Northern Knights

Heidelberg

Charlotte

Riggs

SA

Central District

Angle Vale

Mia

Salisbury

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Esther

Schirmer

SA

South Adelaide

Christies Beach

Poppy

Scholz

SA

Glenelg

Mitcham

Elli

Symonds

VIC

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

Heidi

Talbot

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

North Cairns

Sienna

Tallariti

VIC

Oakleigh Chargers

Whitehorse

Mackenzie

Williams

TAS

Tasmania Devils

North Hobart Demons

Claudia

Wright

WA

Claremont

Claremont

2024 TELSTRA AFLW STATE DRAFT COMBINES

VICTORIA
Date: Sunday, October 6
Venue: Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC)
Featuring players from ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria

SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Date: Saturday, October 12
Venue: Nazareth College and SA Athletics Stadium
Featuring players South Australia and Northern Territory

WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Date: Sunday, October 13
Venue: Gold Netball Centre and WA Athletics Stadium

Below is the list of 44 players invited to attend a 2024 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine.

NAME

SURNAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

Ruby

Ballard

SA

West Adelaide

Mitcham

Sabella

Banks

WA

East Perth

Busselton

Lucy

Boyd

SA

West Adelaide

Blackwood

Holly

Britton

WA

Peel Thunder

Halls Head

Charlotte

Brewer

VIC

Oakleigh Chargers 

Vermont

Rebecca

Clottey

VIC

Geelong Falcons

St Mary's

Lavinia

Cox

VIC

Bendigo Pioneers

Eaglehawk

Kayla

Dalgleish

VIC

Dandenong Stingrays 

Officer

Asha

Dufour

SA

West Adelaide

Mitcham

Laela

Ebert

SA

North Adelaide

Modbury

Natasha

Entwistle

WA

East Fremantle

Canning Vale

Daisy

Flockart

VIC

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

Kyla

Forbes

VIC

Calder Cannons

Aberfeldie

Zali

Gallagher

VIC

Gippsland Power

Sale City

Amelie

Gladman

VIC

Oakleigh Chargers 

Surrey Park

Ellie

Hall

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy
Murray Bushrangers

Narrandera Eagles

Kaiya

Hides

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

Sienna

Hobbs

VIC

Bendigo Pioneers

Eaglehawk

Emma

Kilpatrick

SA

West Adelaide

Henley

Tiffany

King

SA

South Adelaide

Christies Beach

Lilly

Leighton

VIC

Gippsland Power

Warragul Industrials

Noa

McNaughton

WA

South Fremantle

South Coogee

Nyali

Milne

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Coby

Morgan

SA

Norwood

Modbury

Mekah

Morrissy

VIC

Geelong Falcons 

Newtown & Chilwell

Kate

Newson

WA

South Fremantle

South Fremantle

Evie

Parker

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Vermont

Molly

Paterson

VIC

Eastern Ranges

Vermont

Violet

Patterson

SA

Glenelg

Plympton

Sasha

Pearce

VIC

Bendigo Pioneers

White Hills

Jemma

Reynolds

VIC

Dandenong Stingrays 

Langwarrin

Siobhan

Ross

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

Jasmine

Sowden

VIC

Gippsland Power

Sale City

Stasia

Stevenson

VIC

Eastern Ranges

SBL Wolves

Poppy

Stockwell

WA

South Fremantle

Bunbury

Taya

Strickland

WA

Subiaco

Esperance

Sophie

Strong

TAS

Tasmania Devils 

North Hobart Demons

Tiani

Teakle

WA

East Fremantle

Northampton

Lucy

Thompson

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Ulverstone

Ellie

Veerhuis

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Figtree

Abbey

Vicino

VIC

Oakleigh Chargers 

Ashburton

Seisia

White

VIC

Geelong Falcons

St Mary's

Jemma

Whitington-Charity

SA

North Adelaide

Henley

Olivia

Wolter

VIC

GWV Rebels

South Warrnambool

 