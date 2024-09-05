The AFL has announced the players invited to attend the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2024 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines.

Zippy Fish in action during an AFLW Academy training session on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

As announced last month, the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine will be a national event.

The three-day national Draft Combine will be held in Melbourne from Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6. It will be held over the same weekend as the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft Combine for boys.

Club interviews will be held at the MCG across Friday and Saturday before players take part in physical testing at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC) on Sunday.

Testing will include the vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.

The Draft Combine for girls has previously been held as state-based events, with the move to a national Combine following the evolution of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft to a fully national model.

In addition to the national Draft Combine, smaller state-based Draft Combines will also be held in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia for players who were not nominated for the national event.

Selection to attend the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combines was based on nominations provided by AFLW clubs.

2024 TELSTRA AFLW DRAFT COMBINE

Dates: Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6

Venue: Club interviews at the MCG on Friday and Saturday); Physical testing at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre on Sunday

Below is the list of 47 players invited to attend the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine.

NAME SURNAME STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB Grace Baba VIC Eastern Ranges Mooroolbark Lilly Baker QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Maroochydore Grace Belloni VIC Eastern Ranges Olinda Ferny Creek Zoe Besanko VIC Dandenong Stingrays Frankston Dolphins Georgie Brisbane VIC Eastern Ranges Blackburn Ash Centra VIC Gippsland Power Sale City Taya Chambers WA East Fremantle Canning Vale Jemmika Douglas VIC Bendigo Pioneers Bambill Holly Egan VIC Murray Bushrangers Shepparton Swans Jasmine Evans SA Central District Salisbury Lou-Lou Field VIC Western Jets Yarraville Seddon Eagles Zipporah Fish WA East Fremantle Chloe Gaunt QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Coorparoo Alexis Gregor VIC Bendigo Pioneers Moama Sierra Grieves VIC Western Jets Yarraville Seddon Eagles Zoe Hargreaves VIC Northern Knights Fitzroy Tara Harrington QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University Havana Harris QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University Scout Howden VIC Sandringham Dragons Old Brighton Grammarians Sara Howley VIC Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell Emma Juneja NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Sydney University Georgia Knight VIC Eastern Ranges Monbulk Millie Lang VIC GWV Rebels Redan Claire Mahony VIC GWV Rebels Lake Wendouree Maggie Mahony VIC Oakleigh Chargers Old Scotch Grace Martin SA Woodville West Torrens SMOSH West Lakes Emma McDonald VIC Oakleigh Chargers Ashburton Sophie McKay VIC Sandringham Dragons Prahran Georgia McKee SA Central District Golden Grove Molly O'Hehir WA South Fremantle South Coogee Lucia Painter VIC Bendigo Pioneers White Hills Lily Paterson WA Swan Districts Caversham Ash Patton NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy Tuggeranong Valley Tatyana Perry NT NT Academy Palmerston Magpies Sarah Poustie VIC Oakleigh Chargers Old Scotch Amelie Prosser-Shaw NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy East Coast Eagles India Rasheed SA Sturt Glenunga Holly Ridewood VIC Northern Knights Heidelberg Charlotte Riggs SA Central District Angle Vale Mia Salisbury QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University Esther Schirmer SA South Adelaide Christies Beach Poppy Scholz SA Glenelg Mitcham Elli Symonds VIC Dandenong Stingrays Frankston Dolphins Heidi Talbot QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy North Cairns Sienna Tallariti VIC Oakleigh Chargers Whitehorse Mackenzie Williams TAS Tasmania Devils North Hobart Demons Claudia Wright WA Claremont Claremont

2024 TELSTRA AFLW STATE DRAFT COMBINES

VICTORIA

Date: Sunday, October 6

Venue: Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC)

Featuring players from ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Date: Saturday, October 12

Venue: Nazareth College and SA Athletics Stadium

Featuring players South Australia and Northern Territory

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Date: Sunday, October 13

Venue: Gold Netball Centre and WA Athletics Stadium

Below is the list of 44 players invited to attend a 2024 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine.