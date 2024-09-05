The AFL has announced the players invited to attend the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2024 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines.
As announced last month, the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine will be a national event.
The three-day national Draft Combine will be held in Melbourne from Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6. It will be held over the same weekend as the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft Combine for boys.
Club interviews will be held at the MCG across Friday and Saturday before players take part in physical testing at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC) on Sunday.
Testing will include the vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.
The Draft Combine for girls has previously been held as state-based events, with the move to a national Combine following the evolution of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft to a fully national model.
In addition to the national Draft Combine, smaller state-based Draft Combines will also be held in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia for players who were not nominated for the national event.
Selection to attend the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combines was based on nominations provided by AFLW clubs.
2024 TELSTRA AFLW DRAFT COMBINE
Dates: Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6
Venue: Club interviews at the MCG on Friday and Saturday); Physical testing at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre on Sunday
Below is the list of 47 players invited to attend the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine.
|
NAME
|
SURNAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
Grace
|
Baba
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Mooroolbark
|
Lilly
|
Baker
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
Grace
|
Belloni
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Olinda Ferny Creek
|
Zoe
|
Besanko
|
VIC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Frankston Dolphins
|
Georgie
|
Brisbane
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Blackburn
|
Ash
|
Centra
|
VIC
|
Gippsland Power
|
Sale City
|
Taya
|
Chambers
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Canning Vale
|
Jemmika
|
Douglas
|
VIC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Bambill
|
Holly
|
Egan
|
VIC
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Shepparton Swans
|
Jasmine
|
Evans
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Salisbury
|
Lou-Lou
|
Field
|
VIC
|
Western Jets
|
Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|
Zipporah
|
Fish
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
|
Chloe
|
Gaunt
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Coorparoo
|
Alexis
|
Gregor
|
VIC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Moama
|
Sierra
|
Grieves
|
VIC
|
Western Jets
|
Yarraville Seddon Eagles
|
Zoe
|
Hargreaves
|
VIC
|
Northern Knights
|
Fitzroy
|
Tara
|
Harrington
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Havana
|
Harris
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Scout
|
Howden
|
VIC
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Brighton Grammarians
|
Sara
|
Howley
|
VIC
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
Emma
|
Juneja
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Sydney University
|
Georgia
|
Knight
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Monbulk
|
Millie
|
Lang
|
VIC
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
Claire
|
Mahony
|
VIC
|
GWV Rebels
|
Lake Wendouree
|
Maggie
|
Mahony
|
VIC
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Scotch
|
Grace
|
Martin
|
SA
|
Woodville West Torrens
|
SMOSH West Lakes
|
Emma
|
McDonald
|
VIC
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ashburton
|
Sophie
|
McKay
|
VIC
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Prahran
|
Georgia
|
McKee
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Golden Grove
|
Molly
|
O'Hehir
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
South Coogee
|
Lucia
|
Painter
|
VIC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
White Hills
|
Lily
|
Paterson
|
WA
|
Swan Districts
|
Caversham
|
Ash
|
Patton
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Tuggeranong Valley
|
Tatyana
|
Perry
|
NT
|
NT Academy
|
Palmerston Magpies
|
Sarah
|
Poustie
|
VIC
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Scotch
|
Amelie
|
Prosser-Shaw
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
East Coast Eagles
|
India
|
Rasheed
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Glenunga
|
Holly
|
Ridewood
|
VIC
|
Northern Knights
|
Heidelberg
|
Charlotte
|
Riggs
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Angle Vale
|
Mia
|
Salisbury
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Esther
|
Schirmer
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Christies Beach
|
Poppy
|
Scholz
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Mitcham
|
Elli
|
Symonds
|
VIC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Frankston Dolphins
|
Heidi
|
Talbot
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
North Cairns
|
Sienna
|
Tallariti
|
VIC
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Whitehorse
|
Mackenzie
|
Williams
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart Demons
|
Claudia
|
Wright
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Claremont
2024 TELSTRA AFLW STATE DRAFT COMBINES
VICTORIA
Date: Sunday, October 6
Venue: Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC)
Featuring players from ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Date: Saturday, October 12
Venue: Nazareth College and SA Athletics Stadium
Featuring players South Australia and Northern Territory
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Date: Sunday, October 13
Venue: Gold Netball Centre and WA Athletics Stadium
Below is the list of 44 players invited to attend a 2024 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine.
|
NAME
|
SURNAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
Ruby
|
Ballard
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Mitcham
|
Sabella
|
Banks
|
WA
|
East Perth
|
Busselton
|
Lucy
|
Boyd
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Blackwood
|
Holly
|
Britton
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder
|
Halls Head
|
Charlotte
|
Brewer
|
VIC
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Vermont
|
Rebecca
|
Clottey
|
VIC
|
Geelong Falcons
|
St Mary's
|
Lavinia
|
Cox
|
VIC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Eaglehawk
|
Kayla
|
Dalgleish
|
VIC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Officer
|
Asha
|
Dufour
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Mitcham
|
Laela
|
Ebert
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Modbury
|
Natasha
|
Entwistle
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Canning Vale
|
Daisy
|
Flockart
|
VIC
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Brighton Grammarians
|
Kyla
|
Forbes
|
VIC
|
Calder Cannons
|
Aberfeldie
|
Zali
|
Gallagher
|
VIC
|
Gippsland Power
|
Sale City
|
Amelie
|
Gladman
|
VIC
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Surrey Park
|
Ellie
|
Hall
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Narrandera Eagles
|
Kaiya
|
Hides
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
Sienna
|
Hobbs
|
VIC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Eaglehawk
|
Emma
|
Kilpatrick
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Henley
|
Tiffany
|
King
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Christies Beach
|
Lilly
|
Leighton
|
VIC
|
Gippsland Power
|
Warragul Industrials
|
Noa
|
McNaughton
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
South Coogee
|
Nyali
|
Milne
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Coby
|
Morgan
|
SA
|
Norwood
|
Modbury
|
Mekah
|
Morrissy
|
VIC
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
Kate
|
Newson
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
South Fremantle
|
Evie
|
Parker
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Vermont
|
Molly
|
Paterson
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Vermont
|
Violet
|
Patterson
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Plympton
|
Sasha
|
Pearce
|
VIC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
White Hills
|
Jemma
|
Reynolds
|
VIC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Langwarrin
|
Siobhan
|
Ross
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Southport
|
Jasmine
|
Sowden
|
VIC
|
Gippsland Power
|
Sale City
|
Stasia
|
Stevenson
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
SBL Wolves
|
Poppy
|
Stockwell
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
Bunbury
|
Taya
|
Strickland
|
WA
|
Subiaco
|
Esperance
|
Sophie
|
Strong
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart Demons
|
Tiani
|
Teakle
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Northampton
|
Lucy
|
Thompson
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Ulverstone
|
Ellie
|
Veerhuis
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Figtree
|
Abbey
|
Vicino
|
VIC
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ashburton
|
Seisia
|
White
|
VIC
|
Geelong Falcons
|
St Mary's
|
Jemma
|
Whitington-Charity
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Henley
|
Olivia
|
Wolter
|
VIC
|
GWV Rebels
|
South Warrnambool