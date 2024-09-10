SEVERAL AFLW stars face a fitness test before being declared fit to play in week three.
After being a late withdrawal from Sunday's match, Emily Bates must get through training this week unscathed, while Essendon's Paige Scott is in the frame to return from a foot injury.
Carlton's Abbie McKay (toe) and North Melbourne's Erika O'Shea (knee) are in doubt, while Eilish Sheerin is nearing a return from a quad injury.
Abbie Ballard is on the cusp of a return from an ACL injury, but will have to pass a fitness test during the week, while Collingwood's Lauren Butler has suffered an injury setback.
Casey Sherriff suffered a broken fibula and syndemosis movement during Hawthorn's match and is set for surgery this week, while teammate Aine McDonagh will have to pass a fitness test to play on Sunday.
Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Najwa Allen
|
Hamstring
|
1 week
|
Abbie Ballard
|
Knee
|
Test
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Shanae Davison
|
Broken wrist
|
4 weeks
|
Dee Heslop
|
Calf strain
|
2 weeks
|
Jade Pregelj
|
ACL
|
TBC
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Abbie McKay
|
Toe
|
Test
|
Brooke Vickers
|
Hamstring
|
4-6 weeks
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Murieann Atkinson
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Lauren Butler
|
Calf/hamstring
|
3-4 weeks
|
Imogen Evans
|
Hamstring
|
4-6 weeks
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
8-12 weeks
|
Mikayla Hyde
|
Foot
|
6-8 weeks
|
Annie Lee
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Charlotte Taylor
|
Foot
|
Test
|
Tarni White
|
Suspension
|
2 matches
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Brooke Brown
|
Calf
|
5 weeks
|
Amber Clarke
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Georgia Gee
|
Calf tightness
|
Test
|
Paige Scott
|
Foot
|
Test
|
Bonnie Toogood
|
MCL
|
4-6 weeks
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Serena Gibbs
|
Knee
|
2 weeks
|
Holly Ifould
|
Back
|
1-2 weeks
|
Tunisha Kikoak
|
Shoulder
|
TBC
|
Mikayla Morrison
|
Knee
|
TBC
|
Ange Stannett
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Tara Stribley
|
Ankle
|
Test
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rachel Kearns
|
Chest
|
Test
|Chloe Scheer
|
Toe
|
5-6 weeks
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Maddy Brancatisano
|
Ankle
|
3 weeks
|
Alana Gee
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Meara Girvan
|
Shoulder
|
3 weeks
|
Vivien Saad
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|Updated: September 3, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Chloe Dalton
|
Back
|
Season
|
Jess Doyle
|
Illness
|
Test
|
Indigo Linde
|
Calf
|
6 weeks
|
Aliesha Newman
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Daisy Walker
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emily Bates
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Aine McDonagh
|
Wrist
|
Test
|
Casey Sherriff
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Kristy Stratton
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Tayla Harris
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|
Jacinta Hose
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Aimee Mackin
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Lauren Pearce
|
Wrist
|
6 weeks
|
Olivia Purcell
|
Face
|
TBC
|
Jemma Rigoni
|Groin
|
2-3 weeks
|
Saraid Taylor
|Calf
|
3-4 weeks
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Erika O'Shea
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Lulu Pullar
|
Calf
|
1-2 weeks
|
Eliza Shannon
|
Ankle
|
1-2 weeks
|
Georgia Stubs
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
TBA
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Lauren Young
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Imogen Brown
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Katelyn Cox
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Montana McKinnon
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Eilish Sheerin
|
Quad
|
Test
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Steph Chiocci
|
ACL
|
6-8 weeks
|
Rebecca Ott
|
Tibia
|
6-7 weeks
|
Georgia Patrikios
|
Foot
|
7 weeks
|
Beth Pinchin
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Hannah Stuart
|
Hamstring
|
1 week
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Maddy Collier
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Chloe Molloy
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Alana Woodward
|
Hand
|
Hand
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emily Elkington
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Annabel Johnson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Kayley Kavanagh
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sophie McDonald
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Courtney Rowley
|
ACL
|
TBC
|
Roxy Roux
|
Hand
|
2-3 weeks
|
Matilda Sergeant
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Cleo Buttifant
|
Calf
|
1-2 weeks
|
Keely Coyne
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Mua Laloifi
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: September 10, 2024