Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of AFLW week two

Casey Sherriff was injured during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SEVERAL AFLW stars face a fitness test before being declared fit to play in week three.

After being a late withdrawal from Sunday's match, Emily Bates must get through training this week unscathed, while Essendon's Paige Scott is in the frame to return from a foot injury.

Carlton's Abbie McKay (toe) and North Melbourne's Erika O'Shea (knee) are in doubt, while Eilish Sheerin is nearing a return from a quad injury.

Abbie Ballard is on the cusp of a return from an ACL injury, but will have to pass a fitness test during the week, while Collingwood's Lauren Butler has suffered an injury setback.

Casey Sherriff suffered a broken fibula and syndemosis movement during Hawthorn's match and is set for surgery this week, while teammate Aine McDonagh will have to pass a fitness test to play on Sunday.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 1 week Abbie Ballard Knee Test Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shanae Davison Broken wrist 4 weeks Dee Heslop Calf strain 2 weeks Jade Pregelj ACL TBC Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Abbie McKay Toe Test Brooke Vickers Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Murieann Atkinson Concussion Test Lauren Butler Calf/hamstring 3-4 weeks Imogen Evans Hamstring 4-6 weeks Kalinda Howarth ACL 8-12 weeks Mikayla Hyde Foot 6-8 weeks Annie Lee Knee Season Charlotte Taylor Foot Test Tarni White Suspension 2 matches Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brooke Brown Calf 5 weeks Amber Clarke Concussion Test Georgia Gee Calf tightness Test Paige Scott Foot Test Bonnie Toogood MCL 4-6 weeks Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Serena Gibbs Knee 2 weeks Holly Ifould Back 1-2 weeks Tunisha Kikoak Shoulder TBC Mikayla Morrison Knee TBC Ange Stannett ACL Season Tara Stribley Ankle Test Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rachel Kearns Chest Test Chloe Scheer Toe 5-6 weeks Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Brancatisano Ankle 3 weeks Alana Gee ACL Season Meara Girvan Shoulder 3 weeks Vivien Saad Hamstring Test Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Chloe Dalton Back Season Jess Doyle Illness Test Indigo Linde Calf 6 weeks Aliesha Newman Knee Test Daisy Walker ACL Season Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Bates Calf Test Aine McDonagh Wrist Test Casey Sherriff Ankle TBC Kristy Stratton Hamstring Test Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tayla Harris Shoulder Season Jacinta Hose ACL Season Aimee Mackin ACL Season Lauren Pearce Wrist 6 weeks Olivia Purcell Face TBC Jemma Rigoni Groin 2-3 weeks Saraid Taylor Calf 3-4 weeks Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Erika O'Shea Knee Test Lulu Pullar Calf 1-2 weeks Eliza Shannon Ankle 1-2 weeks Georgia Stubs Ankle Season Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Janelle Cuthbertson ACL Season Georgie Jaques ACL TBA Indy Tahau ACL Season Lauren Young ACL Season Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Brown Ankle TBC Katelyn Cox Knee Season Shelby Knoll ACL Season Montana McKinnon ACL Season Eilish Sheerin Quad Test Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Steph Chiocci ACL 6-8 weeks Rebecca Ott Tibia 6-7 weeks Georgia Patrikios Foot 7 weeks Beth Pinchin Knee Season Hannah Stuart Hamstring 1 week Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Collier Concussion Test Chloe Molloy ACL Season Alana Woodward Hand Hand Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Elkington Concussion TBC Annabel Johnson ACL Season Kayley Kavanagh ACL Season Sophie McDonald Concussion TBC Courtney Rowley ACL TBC Roxy Roux Hand 2-3 weeks Matilda Sergeant Knee Season Updated: September 10, 2024