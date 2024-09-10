Casey Sherriff was injured during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SEVERAL AFLW stars face a fitness test before being declared fit to play in week three.

After being a late withdrawal from Sunday's match, Emily Bates must get through training this week unscathed, while Essendon's Paige Scott is in the frame to return from a foot injury.

Carlton's Abbie McKay (toe) and North Melbourne's Erika O'Shea (knee) are in doubt, while Eilish Sheerin is nearing a return from a quad injury.

Abbie Ballard is on the cusp of a return from an ACL injury, but will have to pass a fitness test during the week, while Collingwood's Lauren Butler has suffered an injury setback.

Casey Sherriff suffered a broken fibula and syndemosis movement during Hawthorn's match and is set for surgery this week, while teammate Aine McDonagh will have to pass a fitness test to play on Sunday.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Najwa Allen

Hamstring

1 week

Abbie Ballard

Knee

Test
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Shanae Davison

Broken wrist

4 weeks

Dee Heslop

Calf strain

2 weeks

Jade Pregelj

ACL

TBC
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Abbie McKay

Toe

Test

Brooke Vickers

Hamstring

4-6 weeks
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Murieann Atkinson

Concussion

Test

Lauren Butler

Calf/hamstring

3-4 weeks

Imogen Evans

Hamstring

4-6 weeks

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

8-12 weeks

Mikayla Hyde

Foot

6-8 weeks

Annie Lee

Knee

Season

Charlotte Taylor

Foot

Test

Tarni White

Suspension

2 matches
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Brooke Brown

Calf

5 weeks

Amber Clarke

Concussion

Test

Georgia Gee

Calf tightness

Test

Paige Scott

Foot

Test

Bonnie Toogood

MCL

4-6 weeks
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Serena Gibbs 

Knee

2 weeks

Holly Ifould

Back

1-2 weeks

Tunisha Kikoak

Shoulder

TBC

Mikayla Morrison

Knee

TBC

Ange Stannett 

ACL

Season

Tara Stribley

Ankle

Test
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Rachel Kearns

Chest

Test
Chloe Scheer

Toe

5-6 weeks
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Maddy Brancatisano

Ankle

3 weeks

Alana Gee

ACL

Season

Meara Girvan

Shoulder

3 weeks

Vivien Saad

Hamstring

Test
Updated: September 3, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Chloe Dalton

Back

Season

Jess Doyle

Illness

Test

Indigo Linde

Calf

6 weeks

Aliesha Newman

Knee

Test

Daisy Walker

ACL

Season
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emily Bates

Calf

Test

Aine McDonagh

Wrist

Test

Casey Sherriff

Ankle

TBC

Kristy Stratton

Hamstring

Test
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Tayla Harris

Shoulder

Season

Jacinta Hose

ACL

Season

Aimee Mackin

ACL

Season

Lauren Pearce

Wrist

6 weeks

Olivia Purcell

Face

TBC

Jemma Rigoni

 Groin

2-3 weeks

Saraid Taylor

 Calf

3-4 weeks
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Erika O'Shea

Knee

Test

Lulu Pullar

Calf

1-2 weeks

Eliza Shannon

Ankle

1-2 weeks

Georgia Stubs

Ankle

Season
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

ACL

Season

Georgie Jaques

ACL

TBA

Indy Tahau

ACL

Season

Lauren Young

ACL

Season
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Imogen Brown

Ankle

TBC

Katelyn Cox

Knee

Season

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Season

Montana McKinnon

ACL

Season

Eilish Sheerin

Quad

Test
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Steph Chiocci

ACL

6-8 weeks

Rebecca Ott

Tibia

6-7 weeks

Georgia Patrikios

Foot

7 weeks

Beth Pinchin

Knee

Season

Hannah Stuart

Hamstring

1 week
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Maddy Collier

Concussion

Test

Chloe Molloy

ACL

Season

Alana Woodward

Hand

Hand
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emily Elkington

Concussion

TBC

Annabel Johnson

ACL

Season

Kayley Kavanagh

ACL

Season

Sophie McDonald

Concussion

TBC

Courtney Rowley

ACL

TBC

Roxy Roux

Hand

2-3 weeks

Matilda Sergeant

Knee

Season
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Cleo Buttifant

Calf

1-2 weeks

Keely Coyne

ACL

Season

Mua Laloifi

ACL

Season
Updated: September 10, 2024