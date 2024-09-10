The Free Kick team runs through all the major issues ahead of week three

Eilish O'Dowd kicks a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE DOUBLE gameweeks are almost upon us and it's time to start planning if you haven't already.

Next week is the first of four consecutive weeks where some teams will play twice, with both scores from a player in your team to count.

Liam and Jono from Free Kick go through the week that was – including Ebony Marinoff's epic performance – and dive into the hot topics.

What's the strategy for double gameweeks? Could Greater Western Sydney's Eilish O'Dowd be a consideration for R1?

Plus, is five midfield premiums the No.1 priority in terms of structure? And which scores can we trust from the opening two weeks?

There is plenty of trade chat and the captains to consider heading into week three.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0.00 – 2.57: Intro

2.58 – 15.09: Shipping report

15.10 – 19.23: News of the week

19.24 – 48.42: 'Believe it or not'

48.43 – 57.27: O'Dowd R1 and double gameweek strategy

57.28 – 1.07.19: Rookie roulette

1.07.20 – 1.10.39: Captains

1.10.40 – 1.18.25: Trade plans

