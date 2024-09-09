With Hawthorn's men's and women's sides flying, is there a better place to be right now?

Hawthorn's men's and women's teams celebrate in style. Picture: AFL Photos

FROM post-match selfies to goal 'cellies', Hawthorn is the place to be.

The Hawks have skyrocketed into second place on the McClelland Trophy leaderboard after one of the best weeks in recent club history.

First up was the men's side, who won their first AFL final in nine years to advance through to a cut-throat semi-final against Port Adelaide on Friday night.

The Hawks absolutely thrived under the bright lights against the Western Bulldogs as Sam Mitchell's troops stepped up and stamped their credentials as a genuine premiership threat.

Midfield bull Jai Newcombe set the tone and was instrumental for his side through the centre of the ground and captain James Sicily ruled the airways in defence.

Learn More 01:39

Father-son first-year player Calsher Dear booted three goals to announce himself on the big stage, while former Bomber Massimo D'Ambrosio proved just how much of a bargain pick-up he has been this season with another standout performance.

The Hawks' women's team are also flying high with two wins from their first two matches this AFLW season.

The girls took care of business against Carlton in week one, before blowing an undermanned Collingwood outfit off the park on the weekend.

It was the club's highest-ever AFLW score and their biggest ever victory.

Tilly Lucas-Rodd has thrived in a role off half-back where they can showcase their elite ball use to great effect, while youngster Jasmine Fleming is flourishing before our eyes and getting better and better each game.

Learn More 00:46

Recruits Eliza West and Casey Sheriff have proven to be fantastic acquisitions from Melbourne over the off-season and Mattea Breed has added plenty of grunt to an engine room that already boasts the likes of Emily Bates.

After just two games in charge, new coach Daniel Webster has his side absolutely humming.

Then there's the 'cellies' - the fun and expressive celebrations that have become synonymous with the Hawthorn Football Club in 2024.

New men's recruit Jack Ginnivan has been a key driver of that, from shushing the Collingwood crowd in round 19 to his iconic drinking a beverage celebration on Friday night after spending his Thursday evening at a city pub.

Learn More 00:38

Speedster Changkuoth Jiath loves a pose for the camera celebration, underrated forward Connor MacDonald points to the ice on his wrist and midfield jet James Worpel has whipped out the 'W' celebration, too.

These players are brave, brash and bold and the club has embraced it in a big way.

And so has the AFL fraternity.

Hawthorn's women’s side have taken a leaf out of the boys' book, showcasing some fun celebrations of their own.

Irish star Aileen Gilroy is one of the competition's most watchable players, opting for a goal umpire celebration before a 'tie your shoelaces' one involving a few of her teammates.

Hawthorn are the AFL's version of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Both programs have invited their dads down to training at different stages throughout the year to give families a glimpse into their day-to-day lives, while the Hawks were the trailblazers when it comes to the post-match selfie.

Opposition players are sitting up and taking notice and the Hawks are becoming a destination club once more.

West, Sheriff, Bates and livewire forward Greta Bodey have all arrived at the Hawks in recent times, while the men's program lured Ginnivan, D'Ambrosio and Mabior Chol over the off-season.

St Kilda defender Josh Battle is set to exercise his free agency rights to arrive at the club in 2025, while West Coast star Tom Barrass has also requested a trade to Waverley Park.

Is there a better place to play your football right now?