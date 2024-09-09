BRISBANE dusted off the cobwebs it showed last week, St Kilda braved the elements to make short work of Sydney, while the Swans confused the footy world with its communication of Chloe Molloy's season-ending injury during week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW season.
Three teams are left undefeated after the weekend, with Hawthorn, St Kilda and Adelaide sitting in the top three spots on the ladder.
Port Adelaide shone on the biggest stage in football, gracing the MCG on Friday night, but lost captain Janelle Cuthbertson in the process.
Daisy Pearce's West Coast squandered the opportunity to go 2-0 for the first time in the club's history, falling to Essendon by 16 points, while the Hawks continued to soar against Collingwood.
See how it all unfolded below.
Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide: Power dominate on the big stage
PORT Adelaide has recorded its first win of the season with a dominant 40-point victory over the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on Friday night.
The Power's Julia Teakle had a night out on the hallowed turf, kicking a career-best four goals in her side's 7.4 (46) to 0.6 (6) win in the opening game of week two.
BULLDOGS v POWER Full match coverage and stats
WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.6 (6)
PORT ADELAIDE 2.1 4.1 7.3 7.4 (46)
Melbourne v Brisbane: Lions bounce back in style
BRISBANE has bounced back in style, beating Melbourne by 18 points at the Demons' home deck on Saturday afternoon.
Ally Anderson was absolutely everywhere, claiming a new AFLW record 43 disposals, and gaining 599m. She regularly found space and time, with Melbourne only sending defensive midfielder Shelley Heath to run with her in the final quarter.
DEMONS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats
MELBOURNE 0.2 0.3 1.3 2.3 (15)
BRISBANE 2.0 2.0 3.3 5.3 (33)
West Coast Eagles v Essendon: Dons clip Eagles' wings
DAISY Pearce’s West Coast has been brought back to earth after going down by 16 points to Essendon, missing out on a golden opportunity for the side’s best-ever AFLW start.
Buoyed by Pearce’s off-season appointment, the Eagles had enjoyed a thrilling one-point week one triumph over Richmond, creating the chance for the side’s first-ever back-to-back wins.
EAGLES v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats
WEST COAST 0.0 2.1 3.4 3.7 (25)
ESSENDON 2.2 4.3 6.3 6.5 (41)
Collingwood v Hawthorn: Hawks continue to soar
HAWTHORN has sewn up its biggest AFLW win in style, completely outplaying Collingwood to the tune of 47 points at Victoria Park.
But the win came at a cost, with potentially serious injuries suffered by star recruit Casey Sherriff (ankle) and key forward Aine McDonagh (wrist/hand) in the space of a few minutes in the fourth term.
MAGPIES v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats
COLLINGWOOD 1.1 3.5 3.7 3.8 (26)
HAWTHORN 2.2 6.3 11.4 11.7 (73)
Richmond v Greater Western Sydney: Tigers hold off Giants
RICHMOND has responded from a shock opening-round defeat to West Coast, holding off a fast-finishing Greater Western Sydney by 11 points.
Nine days after suffering a stunning loss in Daisy Pearce's first game as Eagles coach, the Tigers controlled Sunday's match at Punt Rd in windy conditions from the outset.
TIGERS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats
RICHMOND 2.3 4.6 5.6 5.8 (38)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.1 1.1 3.2 4.3 (27)
Gold Coast v Carlton: Blues snatch win in a thriller
A DRAMATIC late goal to Maddy Guerin has seen Carlton snatch its first victory of the AFLW season, hanging on by a solitary point against Gold Coast in Mackay on Sunday.
With her team trailing by four points and less than two minutes remaining, Guerin received a handball from Darcy Vescio and sent her right foot snap goalward from 25m.
Sun Daisy D'Arcy leapt high on the line to touch the ball, but following an official score review - which is being used in the AFLW for the first time this season - the Blues were awarded the go-ahead goal.
SUNS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats
GOLD COAST 2.0 4.5 4.6 5.8 (38)
CARLTON 2.2 4.4 4.7 5.9 (39)
North Melbourne v Geelong: Roos and Cats play out thrilling draw
GEELONG has fought back in the second half to draw a bruising clash with North Melbourne in wet and windy conditions.
Cats forward Mikayla Bowen snapped a goal with little more than two minutes left to tie the scores on 5.6 (36) and neither team could break clear in the frenetic finish.
KANGAROOS v CATS Full match coverage and stats
NORTH MELBOURNE 1.2 4.4 4.5 5.6 (36)
GEELONG 0.1 1.4 3.6 5.6 (36)
St Kilda v Sydney: Saints stun Molloy-less Swans
ST KILDA has recorded two wins from its first two outings of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, cruising to a 16-point win over a Sydney side that has lost star forward Chloe Molloy for the rest of the season.
Despite the Swans co-captain traveling with the team on Sunday, Molloy was ruled out an hour before the match with what the club said was "knee soreness". Some 45 minutes later, just moments before the opening bounce, the club instead said that Molloy had ruptured her ACL at training during the week.
SAINTS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats
ST KILDA 0.6 3.6 5.6 6.6 (42)
SYDNEY 0.0 0.1 1.2 4.2 (26)
Fremantle v Adelaide: Crows flex muscles against goalless Dockers
ADELAIDE has shown it will be a force again in 2024 after a dominant 33-point win against Fremantle on Sunday at Fremantle Oval, holding the Dockers goalless in a defensive masterclass.
The Crows controlled the match from the outset and were only denied a more significant win by some wayward kicking, moving into the top four with the 5.9 (39) to 0.6 (6) result and setting up an enticing clash against second-placed Hawthorn next week.
DOCKERS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats
FREMANTLE 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.6 (6)
ADELAIDE 1.3 2.5 3.8 5.9 (39)