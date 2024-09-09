Jesse Wardlaw starred in week two, 2024, in case you missed it. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE dusted off the cobwebs it showed last week, St Kilda braved the elements to make short work of Sydney, while the Swans confused the footy world with its communication of Chloe Molloy's season-ending injury during week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW season.

Three teams are left undefeated after the weekend, with Hawthorn, St Kilda and Adelaide sitting in the top three spots on the ladder.

Port Adelaide shone on the biggest stage in football, gracing the MCG on Friday night, but lost captain Janelle Cuthbertson in the process.

Daisy Pearce's West Coast squandered the opportunity to go 2-0 for the first time in the club's history, falling to Essendon by 16 points, while the Hawks continued to soar against Collingwood.

See how it all unfolded below.

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide: Power dominate on the big stage

PORT Adelaide has recorded its first win of the season with a dominant 40-point victory over the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on Friday night.

The Power's Julia Teakle had a night out on the hallowed turf, kicking a career-best four goals in her side's 7.4 (46) to 0.6 (6) win in the opening game of week two.

BULLDOGS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

WESTERN BULLDOGS      0.2   0.2   0.5   0.6 (6)
PORT ADELAIDE              2.1   4.1   7.3   7.4 (46)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:08

    AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Power clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:50

    Teakle's towering show brings fantastic four

    Brynn Teakle delivers a stunning performance with four goals and a host of strong marks

    AFLW
  • 04:32

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week two’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:57

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    The Bulldogs and Power clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:29

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week two’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 00:28

    Brutal collision leaves Cuthbertson wounded

    Janelle Cuthbertson comes from the ground after copping a heavy hit

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Star Dog dazed after heavy fire

    Ellie Blackburn receives medical attention following a big hit on the wing

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Terrific Teakle strikes twice

    Julia Teakle nails back-to-back goals in the second term as the Power continue their electric start

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Bulldog blunder gives Power fast start

    Kirsty Lamb drills a great goal against her former team with help from an error on the goal line by Elle Bennetts

    AFLW

Melbourne v Brisbane: Lions bounce back in style

BRISBANE has bounced back in style, beating Melbourne by 18 points at the Demons' home deck on Saturday afternoon.

Ally Anderson was absolutely everywhere, claiming a new AFLW record 43 disposals, and gaining 599m. She regularly found space and time, with Melbourne only sending defensive midfielder Shelley Heath to run with her in the final quarter.

DEMONS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

MELBOURNE              0.2    0.3    1.3   2.3 (15)
BRISBANE                  2.0    2.0    3.3   5.3 (33)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:10

    AFLW Mini-Match: Melbourne v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Lions clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:33

    Anderson flexes her muscles in record-breaking showing

    Ally Anderson makes history collecting 43 disposals to set a new benchmark to chase in a single AFLW game

    AFLW
  • 05:17

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week two’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 05:03

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week two’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 04:14

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Demons and Lions clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:54

    Davidson double downs Dees

    Dakota Davidson puts the game to bed after kicking two snags in two minutes

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Pisano lives up to hype with debut goal

    Alyssia Pisano finds herself on the end of a great build-up resulting in a major in her first game of AFLW

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Svarc adds more spark with reward for effort

    Ruby Svarc punches through another major leaving an uphill battle for the Dees

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Smith pulls trigger from some distance

    Taylor Smith takes full advantage of the free kick to deposit home a beauty from long range

    AFLW

West Coast Eagles v Essendon: Dons clip Eagles' wings

DAISY Pearce’s West Coast has been brought back to earth after going down by 16 points to Essendon, missing out on a golden opportunity for the side’s best-ever AFLW start.

Buoyed by Pearce’s off-season appointment, the Eagles had enjoyed a thrilling one-point week one triumph over Richmond, creating the chance for the side’s first-ever back-to-back wins.

EAGLES v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

WEST COAST            0.0   2.1   3.4   3.7 (25)
ESSENDON               2.2    4.3   6.3   6.5 (41)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:13

    AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Bombers clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 08:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week two’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 07:37

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week two’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 04:18

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Essendon

    The Eagles and Bombers clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Alexander stuns crowd with jaw-dropping finish

    Sophie Alexander makes the sherrin talk with a tidy piece of work leaving Mineral Resources Park speechless

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Williamson puts her soccer skills to the test

    Lily-Rose Williamson toe-pokes it into the back of the net to notch her first goal in the big time

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Adams swarmed after snatching career first

    Chloe Adams makes the Eagles pay full price after a costly turnover leads to her first AFLW goal

    AFLW
  • 00:28

    Gough gifted milestone moment

    Emily Gough jams home her first career goal after being handed a free kick in the marking contest

    AFLW

Collingwood v Hawthorn: Hawks continue to soar

HAWTHORN has sewn up its biggest AFLW win in style, completely outplaying Collingwood to the tune of 47 points at Victoria Park.

But the win came at a cost, with potentially serious injuries suffered by star recruit Casey Sherriff (ankle) and key forward Aine McDonagh (wrist/hand) in the space of a few minutes in the fourth term.

MAGPIES v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

COLLINGWOOD       1.1     3.5     3.7       3.8 (26)
HAWTHORN             2.2     6.3     11.4     11.7 (73)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week two’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 04:32

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after week two’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 10:18

    AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Hawks clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Hawthorn

    The Magpies and Hawks clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:57

    Horror few minutes for Hawks with two guns hurt

    Hawthorn suffers two injury concerns in the final quarter with Casey Sherriff hurting her lower leg and Aine McDonagh copping a brutal knee to the face

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    Hawks scoring goals for fun with so much style

    Hawthorn continues to look super dangerous as Aine McDonagh, Mikayla Williamson and Bridie Hipwell all contribute dazzling majors

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Campbell scrambles it forward for sweet snag

    Grace Campbell conjures a much-needed major for the Magpies after some quick thinking in front of goal

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Gilroy celebrates in style after stunning second

    Aileen Gilroy does it again with a super finish from distance to get her teammates up and about

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Williamson wheels away before West comes out best

    Mikayla Williamson burns off her opponent before driving the footy inside 50 where Eliza West finishes with class

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Gilroy’s rocket from 50 travels for miles

    Milestone woman Aileen Gilroy launches an absolute mammoth effort from distance that soars through the big sticks

    AFLW

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney: Tigers hold off Giants

RICHMOND has responded from a shock opening-round defeat to West Coast, holding off a fast-finishing Greater Western Sydney by 11 points.

Nine days after suffering a stunning loss in Daisy Pearce's first game as Eagles coach, the Tigers controlled Sunday's match at Punt Rd in windy conditions from the outset.

TIGERS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

RICHMOND                                      2.3     4.6     5.6     5.8 (38)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY         0.1     1.1     3.2     4.3 (27)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:14

    AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Giants clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week two’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week two’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 04:57

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v GWS

    The Tigers and Giants clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Pauga pops up as Giants keep knocking

    GWS continues to mount a late comeback as Mikayla Pauga lands a superb goal in the final term

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Running with Giants: Brazendale benefits

    GWS charges forward with pace and shares the footy around to set up a goal for Madison Brazendale

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Goldsworthy gives it back to crowd after sweet shot

    GWS star Zarlie Goldsworthy strikes one perfectly and lets the Richmond faithful know all about it

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Brilliant Brennan pulling all the strings early

    Katie Brennan looks like she’s primed for a big afternoon with a pair of strong marks to go alongside an assist in the first term

    AFLW

Gold Coast v Carlton: Blues snatch win in a thriller

A DRAMATIC late goal to Maddy Guerin has seen Carlton snatch its first victory of the AFLW season, hanging on by a solitary point against Gold Coast in Mackay on Sunday.

With her team trailing by four points and less than two minutes remaining, Guerin received a handball from Darcy Vescio and sent her right foot snap goalward from 25m.

Sun Daisy D'Arcy leapt high on the line to touch the ball, but following an official score review - which is being used in the AFLW for the first time this season - the Blues were awarded the go-ahead goal.

SUNS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

GOLD COAST         2.0       4.5       4.6       5.8 (38)
CARLTON               2.2       4.4       4.7       5.9 (39)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:12

    AFLW Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Blues clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week two’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 04:32

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week two’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 05:27

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Carlton

    The Suns and Blues clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:58

    AFLW last two mins: Suns v Blues

    The thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Carlton in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:41

    ‘Score Assist’ confirms dramatic late goal

    The Blues hit the front deep into the final term as Madeleine Guerin’s slick effort is ticked off by new smart ball technology

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Set the Moody: Brea’s back-with-the-flight pluck

    Breann Moody reels in an impressive mark in the goalsquare and makes no mistake with the finish

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Whitfort wows with sizzling strike

    Claudia Whitfort gets her teammates up and about after drilling a beauty from a tough angle

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Plenty of pepper in this Skepper opener

    Keeley Skepper manages to squeeze through the game’s first goal after a frantic scramble for the footy

    AFLW

North Melbourne v Geelong: Roos and Cats play out thrilling draw

GEELONG has fought back in the second half to draw a bruising clash with North Melbourne in wet and windy conditions.

Cats forward Mikayla Bowen snapped a goal with little more than two minutes left to tie the scores on 5.6 (36) and neither team could break clear in the frenetic finish.

KANGAROOS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

NORTH MELBOURNE          1.2     4.4     4.5     5.6 (36)
GEELONG                             0.1     1.4     3.6     5.6 (36)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 06:29

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week two’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 01:54

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week two’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 12:24

    AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:40

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Geelong

    The Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:56

    AFLW last two mins: Kangaroos v Cats

    The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Geelong in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:20

    Unreal Bowen snap sets up grandstand finish

    Mikayla Bowen kicks this outstanding goal hugging the boundary line to level the score late in the final term

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Morrison’s stunner kicks Cats in front

    Nina Morrison nails an early final-quarter goal off the ground to give her side the lead for the first time

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    Double Moloney delight brings Cats back

    Aishling Moloney nails these back-to-back set shots to bring her side within a goal during the third term

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Ridiculous Riddell puts foot on the pedal

    Ash Riddell produces this special finish late in the second quarter

    AFLW
  • 00:23

    Eddey's pocket: Bella bags boundary beauty

    Bella Eddey curls through this ripping goal in the second term

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Sensational Randall gets Roos rolling

    Tahlia Randall puts through her side's first major with this brilliant finish in the opening term

    AFLW

St Kilda v Sydney: Saints stun Molloy-less Swans

ST KILDA has recorded two wins from its first two outings of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, cruising to a 16-point win over a Sydney side that has lost star forward Chloe Molloy for the rest of the season.

Despite the Swans co-captain traveling with the team on Sunday, Molloy was ruled out an hour before the match with what the club said was "knee soreness". Some 45 minutes later, just moments before the opening bounce, the club instead said that Molloy had ruptured her ACL at training during the week.

SAINTS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

ST KILDA    0.6   3.6   5.6   6.6 (42)
SYDNEY      0.0   0.1   1.2   4.2 (26)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:00

    'I cried': Molloy on emotional toll of injury, keeping it secret

    Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy speaks after being ruled out for the season due to injury

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week two’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 03:24

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week two’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 10:09

    AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Swans clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:39

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Sydney

    The Saints and Swans clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Wardlaw’s monster dagger captivates RSEA Park

    Jesse Wardlaw launches a stunning effort from distance that somehow manages to bounce all the way through

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Silky Swans finally hit strides with two team-lifters

    Montana Beruldsen and Sofia Hurley each snare an exciting goal as Sydney mounts a late comeback

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    Exon’s electric dribbler keep Saints soaring

    Nat Exon picks up the wet footy cleanly and finishes in style

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Smith’s sweet snap in the wet skips away

    Tyanna Smith earns a quality goal for the Saints after her slick shot bounces through

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Guttridge finally gets Saints maximum reward

    After an inaccurate first quarter in tough conditions, St Kilda finds its first goal through Darcy Guttridge

    AFLW

Fremantle v Adelaide: Crows flex muscles against goalless Dockers

ADELAIDE has shown it will be a force again in 2024 after a dominant 33-point win against Fremantle on Sunday at Fremantle Oval, holding the Dockers goalless in a defensive masterclass.  

The Crows controlled the match from the outset and were only denied a more significant win by some wayward kicking, moving into the top four with the 5.9 (39) to 0.6 (6) result and setting up an enticing clash against second-placed Hawthorn next week.  

DOCKERS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

FREMANTLE          0.1     0.1     0.4      0.6 (6)
ADELAIDE             1.3     2.5     3.8      5.9 (39)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 04:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week two’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 03:28

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week two’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 10:22

    AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:51

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Adelaide

    The Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Hatchard hammers home the sealer following superb grab

    Anne Hatchard used her strength to take a brilliant goal-line mark before finishing truly

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Score Assist in full effect as Ponter snags one

    Danielle Ponter was made to wait as new smart ball technology confirmed she had slotted Adelaide's third major

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Prowse takes to the skies with monster grab

    Zoe Prowse shows off her aerial skills with a brilliant high-flying mark

    AFLW
  • 00:27

    Marinoff makes it look easy delivering from distance

    Ebony Marinoff shows her superstar quality early with a brilliant goal from long range

    AFLW