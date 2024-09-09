All the action from week two of the AFLW season, just in case you missed it

Jesse Wardlaw starred in week two, 2024, in case you missed it. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE dusted off the cobwebs it showed last week, St Kilda braved the elements to make short work of Sydney, while the Swans confused the footy world with its communication of Chloe Molloy's season-ending injury during week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW season.

Three teams are left undefeated after the weekend, with Hawthorn, St Kilda and Adelaide sitting in the top three spots on the ladder.

Port Adelaide shone on the biggest stage in football, gracing the MCG on Friday night, but lost captain Janelle Cuthbertson in the process.

Daisy Pearce's West Coast squandered the opportunity to go 2-0 for the first time in the club's history, falling to Essendon by 16 points, while the Hawks continued to soar against Collingwood.

See how it all unfolded below.

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide: Power dominate on the big stage



PORT Adelaide has recorded its first win of the season with a dominant 40-point victory over the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on Friday night.

The Power's Julia Teakle had a night out on the hallowed turf, kicking a career-best four goals in her side's 7.4 (46) to 0.6 (6) win in the opening game of week two.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.6 (6)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.1 4.1 7.3 7.4 (46)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:08 AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Power clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

01:50 Teakle's towering show brings fantastic four Brynn Teakle delivers a stunning performance with four goals and a host of strong marks

04:32 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week two’s match against Port Adelaide

04:57 AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide The Bulldogs and Power clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:29 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week two’s match against Western Bulldogs

00:28 Brutal collision leaves Cuthbertson wounded Janelle Cuthbertson comes from the ground after copping a heavy hit

00:46 Star Dog dazed after heavy fire Ellie Blackburn receives medical attention following a big hit on the wing

00:39 Terrific Teakle strikes twice Julia Teakle nails back-to-back goals in the second term as the Power continue their electric start

00:34 Bulldog blunder gives Power fast start Kirsty Lamb drills a great goal against her former team with help from an error on the goal line by Elle Bennetts

Melbourne v Brisbane: Lions bounce back in style



BRISBANE has bounced back in style, beating Melbourne by 18 points at the Demons' home deck on Saturday afternoon.

Ally Anderson was absolutely everywhere, claiming a new AFLW record 43 disposals, and gaining 599m. She regularly found space and time, with Melbourne only sending defensive midfielder Shelley Heath to run with her in the final quarter.

MELBOURNE 0.2 0.3 1.3 2.3 (15)

BRISBANE 2.0 2.0 3.3 5.3 (33)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:10 AFLW Mini-Match: Melbourne v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Demons and Lions clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

01:33 Anderson flexes her muscles in record-breaking showing Ally Anderson makes history collecting 43 disposals to set a new benchmark to chase in a single AFLW game

05:17 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after week two’s match against Brisbane

05:03 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after week two’s match against Melbourne

04:14 AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Brisbane The Demons and Lions clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:54 Davidson double downs Dees Dakota Davidson puts the game to bed after kicking two snags in two minutes

00:42 Pisano lives up to hype with debut goal Alyssia Pisano finds herself on the end of a great build-up resulting in a major in her first game of AFLW

00:29 Svarc adds more spark with reward for effort Ruby Svarc punches through another major leaving an uphill battle for the Dees

00:38 Smith pulls trigger from some distance Taylor Smith takes full advantage of the free kick to deposit home a beauty from long range

West Coast Eagles v Essendon: Dons clip Eagles' wings



DAISY Pearce’s West Coast has been brought back to earth after going down by 16 points to Essendon, missing out on a golden opportunity for the side’s best-ever AFLW start.

Buoyed by Pearce’s off-season appointment, the Eagles had enjoyed a thrilling one-point week one triumph over Richmond, creating the chance for the side’s first-ever back-to-back wins.

WEST COAST 0.0 2.1 3.4 3.7 (25)

ESSENDON 2.2 4.3 6.3 6.5 (41)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:13 AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Essendon Extended highlights of the Eagles and Bombers clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

08:18 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after week two’s match against Essendon

07:37 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after week two’s match against West Coast

04:18 AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Essendon The Eagles and Bombers clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:43 Alexander stuns crowd with jaw-dropping finish Sophie Alexander makes the sherrin talk with a tidy piece of work leaving Mineral Resources Park speechless

00:33 Williamson puts her soccer skills to the test Lily-Rose Williamson toe-pokes it into the back of the net to notch her first goal in the big time

00:43 Adams swarmed after snatching career first Chloe Adams makes the Eagles pay full price after a costly turnover leads to her first AFLW goal

00:28 Gough gifted milestone moment Emily Gough jams home her first career goal after being handed a free kick in the marking contest

Collingwood v Hawthorn: Hawks continue to soar



HAWTHORN has sewn up its biggest AFLW win in style, completely outplaying Collingwood to the tune of 47 points at Victoria Park.

But the win came at a cost, with potentially serious injuries suffered by star recruit Casey Sherriff (ankle) and key forward Aine McDonagh (wrist/hand) in the space of a few minutes in the fourth term.

COLLINGWOOD 1.1 3.5 3.7 3.8 (26)

HAWTHORN 2.2 6.3 11.4 11.7 (73)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 03:42 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week two’s match against Collingwood

04:32 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after week two’s match against Hawthorn

10:18 AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Magpies and Hawks clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:26 AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Hawthorn The Magpies and Hawks clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:57 Horror few minutes for Hawks with two guns hurt Hawthorn suffers two injury concerns in the final quarter with Casey Sherriff hurting her lower leg and Aine McDonagh copping a brutal knee to the face

00:55 Hawks scoring goals for fun with so much style Hawthorn continues to look super dangerous as Aine McDonagh, Mikayla Williamson and Bridie Hipwell all contribute dazzling majors

00:42 Campbell scrambles it forward for sweet snag Grace Campbell conjures a much-needed major for the Magpies after some quick thinking in front of goal

00:43 Gilroy celebrates in style after stunning second Aileen Gilroy does it again with a super finish from distance to get her teammates up and about

00:41 Williamson wheels away before West comes out best Mikayla Williamson burns off her opponent before driving the footy inside 50 where Eliza West finishes with class

00:38 Gilroy’s rocket from 50 travels for miles Milestone woman Aileen Gilroy launches an absolute mammoth effort from distance that soars through the big sticks

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney: Tigers hold off Giants



RICHMOND has responded from a shock opening-round defeat to West Coast, holding off a fast-finishing Greater Western Sydney by 11 points.

Nine days after suffering a stunning loss in Daisy Pearce's first game as Eagles coach, the Tigers controlled Sunday's match at Punt Rd in windy conditions from the outset.

RICHMOND 2.3 4.6 5.6 5.8 (38)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.1 1.1 3.2 4.3 (27)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:14 AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v GWS Extended highlights of the Tigers and Giants clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:35 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after week two’s match against GWS

05:12 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after week two’s match against Richmond

04:57 AFLW Highlights: Richmond v GWS The Tigers and Giants clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:38 Pauga pops up as Giants keep knocking GWS continues to mount a late comeback as Mikayla Pauga lands a superb goal in the final term

00:56 Running with Giants: Brazendale benefits GWS charges forward with pace and shares the footy around to set up a goal for Madison Brazendale

00:41 Goldsworthy gives it back to crowd after sweet shot GWS star Zarlie Goldsworthy strikes one perfectly and lets the Richmond faithful know all about it

00:38 Brilliant Brennan pulling all the strings early Katie Brennan looks like she’s primed for a big afternoon with a pair of strong marks to go alongside an assist in the first term

Gold Coast v Carlton: Blues snatch win in a thriller



A DRAMATIC late goal to Maddy Guerin has seen Carlton snatch its first victory of the AFLW season, hanging on by a solitary point against Gold Coast in Mackay on Sunday.

With her team trailing by four points and less than two minutes remaining, Guerin received a handball from Darcy Vescio and sent her right foot snap goalward from 25m.

Sun Daisy D'Arcy leapt high on the line to touch the ball, but following an official score review - which is being used in the AFLW for the first time this season - the Blues were awarded the go-ahead goal.

GOLD COAST 2.0 4.5 4.6 5.8 (38)

CARLTON 2.2 4.4 4.7 5.9 (39)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:12 AFLW Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Carlton Extended highlights of the Suns and Blues clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

02:35 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after week two’s match against Gold Coast

04:32 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week two’s match against Carlton

05:27 AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Carlton The Suns and Blues clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:58 AFLW last two mins: Suns v Blues The thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Carlton in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

01:41 ‘Score Assist’ confirms dramatic late goal The Blues hit the front deep into the final term as Madeleine Guerin’s slick effort is ticked off by new smart ball technology

00:33 Set the Moody: Brea’s back-with-the-flight pluck Breann Moody reels in an impressive mark in the goalsquare and makes no mistake with the finish

00:38 Whitfort wows with sizzling strike Claudia Whitfort gets her teammates up and about after drilling a beauty from a tough angle

00:37 Plenty of pepper in this Skepper opener Keeley Skepper manages to squeeze through the game’s first goal after a frantic scramble for the footy

North Melbourne v Geelong: Roos and Cats play out thrilling draw



GEELONG has fought back in the second half to draw a bruising clash with North Melbourne in wet and windy conditions.

Cats forward Mikayla Bowen snapped a goal with little more than two minutes left to tie the scores on 5.6 (36) and neither team could break clear in the frenetic finish.

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.2 4.4 4.5 5.6 (36)

GEELONG 0.1 1.4 3.6 5.6 (36)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:29 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after week two’s match against Nth Melbourne

01:54 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week two’s match against Geelong

12:24 AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Geelong Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:40 AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Geelong The Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

02:56 AFLW last two mins: Kangaroos v Cats The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Geelong in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:20 Unreal Bowen snap sets up grandstand finish Mikayla Bowen kicks this outstanding goal hugging the boundary line to level the score late in the final term

00:24 Morrison’s stunner kicks Cats in front Nina Morrison nails an early final-quarter goal off the ground to give her side the lead for the first time

00:55 Double Moloney delight brings Cats back Aishling Moloney nails these back-to-back set shots to bring her side within a goal during the third term

00:47 Ridiculous Riddell puts foot on the pedal Ash Riddell produces this special finish late in the second quarter

00:23 Eddey's pocket: Bella bags boundary beauty Bella Eddey curls through this ripping goal in the second term

00:33 Sensational Randall gets Roos rolling Tahlia Randall puts through her side's first major with this brilliant finish in the opening term

St Kilda v Sydney: Saints stun Molloy-less Swans



ST KILDA has recorded two wins from its first two outings of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, cruising to a 16-point win over a Sydney side that has lost star forward Chloe Molloy for the rest of the season.

Despite the Swans co-captain traveling with the team on Sunday, Molloy was ruled out an hour before the match with what the club said was "knee soreness". Some 45 minutes later, just moments before the opening bounce, the club instead said that Molloy had ruptured her ACL at training during the week.

ST KILDA 0.6 3.6 5.6 6.6 (42)

SYDNEY 0.0 0.1 1.2 4.2 (26)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:00 'I cried': Molloy on emotional toll of injury, keeping it secret Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy speaks after being ruled out for the season due to injury

05:30 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after week two’s match against Sydney

03:24 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after week two’s match against St Kilda

10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Sydney Extended highlights of the Saints and Swans clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:39 AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Sydney The Saints and Swans clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 Wardlaw’s monster dagger captivates RSEA Park Jesse Wardlaw launches a stunning effort from distance that somehow manages to bounce all the way through

00:42 Silky Swans finally hit strides with two team-lifters Montana Beruldsen and Sofia Hurley each snare an exciting goal as Sydney mounts a late comeback

00:30 Exon’s electric dribbler keep Saints soaring Nat Exon picks up the wet footy cleanly and finishes in style

00:38 Smith’s sweet snap in the wet skips away Tyanna Smith earns a quality goal for the Saints after her slick shot bounces through

00:41 Guttridge finally gets Saints maximum reward After an inaccurate first quarter in tough conditions, St Kilda finds its first goal through Darcy Guttridge

Fremantle v Adelaide: Crows flex muscles against goalless Dockers



ADELAIDE has shown it will be a force again in 2024 after a dominant 33-point win against Fremantle on Sunday at Fremantle Oval, holding the Dockers goalless in a defensive masterclass.

The Crows controlled the match from the outset and were only denied a more significant win by some wayward kicking, moving into the top four with the 5.9 (39) to 0.6 (6) result and setting up an enticing clash against second-placed Hawthorn next week.

FREMANTLE 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.6 (6)

ADELAIDE 1.3 2.5 3.8 5.9 (39)