Mikayla Williamson celebrates a goal during round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has sewn up its biggest AFLW win in style, completely outplaying Collingwood to the tune of 47 points at Victoria Park.

But the win came at a cost, with potentially serious injuries suffered by star recruit Casey Sherriff (ankle) and key forward Aine McDonagh (wrist/hand) in the space of a few minutes in the fourth term.

Sherriff's ankle was caught in a Brit Bonnici tackle, while McDonagh landed awkwardly in a marking contest, with a Pies player flying in the opposite direction.

The Magpies – who are down to 22 available players on their list – have now been consigned to a 0-2 start, and in an 11-game season, their finals chances are looking increasingly unlikely.

The injuries took a shine off the 11.7 (73) to 3.8 (26) win, which most pleasingly for the Hawks, was completed after the late withdrawal of Emily Bates (tight calf), the skipper missing her first ever AFLW game in nine seasons.

Hawks coach Daniel Webster said Sherriff – who was in a moonboot and on crutches post-match – and McDonagh would require scans to determine the extent of their injuries, but was confident Bates will be right to face Adelaide next week.

After a scrappy start, with neither side able to properly settle, 50-gamer Hawk Aileen Gilroy took the game by the scruff of the neck, booting truly from 45m.

The absence of Bates saw the powerful Mattea Breed – who played about 50 per cent midfield time last week against Carlton – start on the returning Bri Davey, in a match-up of pure strength.

Despite Collingwood's first-half clearance dominance, it was Hawthorn that was able to control portions of the game, with Tilly Lucas-Rodd particularly busy in setting up the Hawks from half-back.

Collingwood's weakness this season was always going to be its forward line, and its goals were few and hard-fought, looking at their most dangerous on the rare occasions when able to lock the ball into attack.

The Hawks continued to put the foot down in the third term, starting to turn the tide in the midfield battle and overwhelming the Magpies defence through a weight of numbers.

The hitout count was dominated by Lucy Wales, but Sabrina Frederick was more than handy around the ground, kicking Collingwood's first goal and taking a few important intercept marks.

Bonnici worked hard all game for the Pies, working well in tandem with Sarah Rowe on the wing, while few could match Jas Fleming's pace out of the centre as the game wore on.

Glorious 'Gilly' goals

Gilroy has spent more time in attack this year, having been more traditionally found across half-back in her time at Hawthorn and North Melbourne. But she's always had a booming kick, and she wasn't thrown by the somewhat blustery conditions at Vic Park, setting sail two goals from 45 in the first half. She also celebrated them in style, signalling her first like a goal umpire, and Casey Sherriff miming polishing her shoe for the second.

Record-breaking Hawks

The victory was comfortably Hawthorn's biggest in its short AFLW history, its previous best a 14-point win over Sydney last year. The Hawks also raced past their highest ever score of 46 (also set last year), reaching that mark after Mikayla Williamson's goal five minutes into the third term.

Up next

Collingwood travel up to Brighton Homes Arena to face Brisbane on Friday afternoon, while Hawthorn also has a road trip, playing Adelaide in the early game on Sunday.

COLLINGWOOD 1.1 3.5 3.7 3.8 (26)

HAWTHORN 2.2 6.3 11.4 11.7 (73)

GOALS

Collingwood: Frederick, Morris, Campbell

Hawthorn: Gilroy 2, McDonagh 2, Sheriff, West, Breed, Williamson, Hipwell, Bodey, Baskaran

BEST

Collingwood: Bonnici, Frederick, Rowe, Cann

Hawthorn: Fleming, West, Lucas-Rodd, Gilroy, Wales

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Hawthorn: Sherriff (ankle), McDonagh (wrist/hand)

LATE CHANGES

Collingwood: Nil

Hawthorn: Emily Bates (tight calf), replaced in selected side by Mack Eardley