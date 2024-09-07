Essendon players celebrate a win during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DAISY Pearce’s West Coast has been brought back to earth after going down by 16 points to Essendon, missing out on a golden opportunity for the side’s best-ever AFLW start.

Buoyed by Pearce’s off-season appointment, the Eagles had enjoyed a thrilling one-point week one triumph over Richmond, creating the chance for the side’s first-ever back-to-back wins.

But the Bombers were the party poopers at Mineral Resources Park on Saturday, capitalising on a fast start to hold the Eagles at arm’s length all game to win 6.5 (41) to 3.7 (25).

Essendon had come into the clash after losing star forward Bonnie Toogood to a season-ending injury sustained in their disappointing 43-point week one loss to Fremantle, but they overcame those challenges to claim the points and get their season underway.

With Toogood out, there were question marks about who’d provide the goals for the Bombers but they shared the load, with three of their inclusions kicking majors in the first half, including lively debutant Chloe Adams.

After Essendon’s fast start, the home side got within five points in the third term, only for the Dons to steady the ship, led by Madi Prespakis (game-high 27 disposals), Georgia Nanscawen (25 disposals) and Maddison Gay (23 disposals).

Prespakis ended the game with ice on her quad but played down any injury concern post-game.

The bandaged-up Ella Roberts (16 disposals) was West Coast’s best along with reliable defender Beth Schilling (14 disposals with seven marks).

Essendon were deserved winners, winning the disposals count 236-213 and the inside 50s 34-25, including 14-0 in the first term where they set up the win.

Goals from Emily Gough and debutant Chloe Adams gave the Dons the early jump although it should’ve been more if not for Schilling’s five intercepts and Prespakis’ after-the-siren goal being disallowed.

The Eagles lacked any attacking method in the opening term but they weren’t helped by prime movers Emma Swanson, Alison Drennan and Jess Hosking registering zero disposals between them before quarter-time.

Drennan and debutant Jayme Harken got themselves into the game in the second, as West Coast had the next five inside 50s but they were unable to make any major inroads with both sides trading goals.

Mikayla Western’s snap after Amy Franklin’s strong tackle kept the home side in touch, down by 14 points at half-time.

West Coast enjoyed good territory in the third but lacked the killer instinct to make it count, until Franklin drew a free-kick 25m out straight in front, converting to make it a one-goal game.

Despite gifting up three 50m penalties for the quarter, Essendon responded with opportunistic goals from Sophie Alexander and ex-Docker Stephanie Cain putting them up by 17 points at the final change.

West Coast kept pushing but Lewis fluffed a golden chance from 15m, after playing on from Roberts’ free-kick. Essendon couldn’t land a killer blow but had done enough.

Controversy as Prespakis goal disallowed

There was major confusion and a dose of controversy on the quarter-time siren when prolific onballer Maddy Prespakis appeared to slot after the siren to open up a 20-point lead, having been taken high in the dying seconds. Prespakis celebrated with her teammates, with the Dons jogging to the quarter-time huddle with a skip in their step, but it was deemed by the nearest umpire that the midfielder had played on in her approach, thus rendering the quarter dead. Replays showed she had deviated off her line, but the call may have been a tad harsh.

Daisy’s Eagles outwitted

Pearce’s Eagles offered fans a thrilling opening taste of the club’s new era last week, but this was a reality check where the side seemed to be outwitted strategically by Natalie Wood’s team. West Coast’s ball movement was slow throughout, trying to hit up short passes, before bombing long aimlessly inside 50. They had their moments but not enough, which will leave Pearce with some thinking to do about their conservative game style.

Up next

The Eagles may have missed out on a club-first back-to-back wins which would’ve seen them have a best-ever 2-0 start to an AFLW season, but they’ll be hopeful of an away win against the struggling Western Bulldogs next Thursday night. Essendon aren’t in action again until Sunday at Windy Hill against St Kilda, who started their campaign with a nine-goal away victory over Gold Coast last week.

WEST COAST 0.0 2.1 3.4 3.7 (25)

ESSENDON 2.2 4.3 6.3 6.5 (41)

GOALS

West Coast: Lewis, Western, Franklin

Essendon: Gough, Adams, Williamson, Vogt, Alexander, Cain

BEST

West Coast: Schilling, Roberts, Thomas, Western, Lewis

Essendon: Prespakis, Nanscawen, Gay, Cain, Keaney, Wales

INJURIES

West Coast: Smith (arm), Roberts (nose)

Essendon: Van Loon (leg), Prespakis (quad)

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Nil

Essendon: Georgia Gee (calf) replaced in selected side by Chloe Adams

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2079 at Mineral Resources Park