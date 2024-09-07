Ally Anderson added to her glittering CV on Saturday, breaking the all-time AFLW disposal record

Ally Anderson gets a handball away during round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ALLY Anderson has done plenty in her AFLW career. Premierships, League best and fairest award, club best and fairests.

And now she lays claim to the AFLW disposal record after a stunning 43-touch performance in Brisbane's 18-point win over Melbourne on Saturday.

"To be honest, I didn't even realise until they said it at the end," Anderson told AFL.com.au.

"But it's such a team effort."

Learn More 01:33

She broke the record of 42 held by North Melbourne's Ash Riddell since round 10, 2022 (S6).

Increased fitness in recent seasons have allowed Anderson to go to that next level.

"There's a lot of fitness and a lot of strength that goes into it. We're really lucky, we have such a good (strength and conditioning) and medical staff around us, they've been consistent across our eight years, too," Anderson said.

At 30-years-old, Anderson is playing her ninth AFLW season and that improving fitness and strength is something Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich has seen from his star midfielder.

Learn More 04:14

"I keep seeing her physically improve year on year. You think someone in their late 20s, early 30s, shouldn't be gaining physically," Starcevich said.

"She just keeps getting better, so it's a great lesson for everyone really that just because you've played eight or nine years, that you haven't reached your peak and you can always find some improvement."

Anderson's record-breaking game comes off the back of a near-record last week, where she came within one clearance of the AFLW record.

Ally Anderson gets a kick away under pressure during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It was an individual performance the Demons were not prepared for, opting to tighten up on the star late in the game, but the damage was already done.

"She's an exceptional player," Melbourne coach Mick Stinear said.

"I think we felt like we were still generating opportunities. There were things that were more in our control that could have helped us win the game today, but then particularly the second half, those numbers started to escalate and particularly her loose ball gets and the clearance numbers were troubling."

Anderson's Lions will now be licking their lips at the idea of facing a struggling Collingwood side on their home deck next Friday. The midfield unit of Anderson, Belle Dawes, and Cathy Svarc will offer a big challenge for the Magpies.

"We've got a really good synergy going there," Anderson said.

"We just want to keep building on that week by week."