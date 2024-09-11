AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner this AFLW season

DESPITE last week's resounding win over the Western Bulldogs, only two of our expert tipsters are backing in the Power this week.

Fremantle poses a much bigger challenge than the rebuilding Dogs, but still former player Phoebe McWilliams and AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani are backing Port in.

While she's unable to play for a few more weeks with a knee injury, Bonnie Toogood is clearly putting all her free time into her footy tips, with the Essendon co-captain rocketing to the top of the leaderboard.

Former Carlton forward McWilliams is still a true Blue, backing in her former side to defeat Geelong on Saturday.

Toogood isn't alone in tipping the Bombers against the in-form St Kilda, with our man in Perth Nathan Schmook also backing in the Dons. Schmooky's also the only tipster to back in the Chloe Molloy-less Swans against Richmond.

BONNIE TOOGOOD

West Coast - 30 points

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Essendon

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 12

Cumulative margin difference: 15

MICHAEL WHITING

West Coast - 16 points

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Adelaide

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 12

Cumulative margin difference: 27

DYLAN BOLCH

West Coast - 16 points

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Adelaide

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 12

Cumulative margin difference: 34

SARAH BLACK



West Coast – 17 points

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Adelaide

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 11

Cumulative margin difference: 24

SARAH OLLE

West Coast - 18 points

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Adelaide

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 11

Cumulative margin difference: 24

NATHAN SCHMOOK

West Coast – 12 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Geelong

Fremantle

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 11

Cumulative margin difference: 37

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

West Coast - eight points

Brisbane

Richmond

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 10

Cumulative margin difference: 8

LUCY WATKIN

West Coast - 25 points

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Adelaide

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 10

Cumulative margin difference: 38

GEMMA BASTIANI

West Coast - 15 points

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 9

Cumulative margin difference: 15

NAT EDWARDS

West Coast - 12 points

Brisbane

Richmond

Geelong

Fremantle

Adelaide

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 9

Cumulative margin difference: 39

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 0-10 West Coast

Brisbane 10-0 Collingwood

Sydney 1-9 Richmond

Carlton 1-9 Geelong

Port Adelaide 2-8 Fremantle

Adelaide 10-0 Hawthorn

Melbourne 0-10 North Melbourne

Essendon 2-8 St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney 2-8 Gold Coast



