DESPITE last week's resounding win over the Western Bulldogs, only two of our expert tipsters are backing in the Power this week.
Fremantle poses a much bigger challenge than the rebuilding Dogs, but still former player Phoebe McWilliams and AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani are backing Port in.
While she's unable to play for a few more weeks with a knee injury, Bonnie Toogood is clearly putting all her free time into her footy tips, with the Essendon co-captain rocketing to the top of the leaderboard.
Former Carlton forward McWilliams is still a true Blue, backing in her former side to defeat Geelong on Saturday.
Toogood isn't alone in tipping the Bombers against the in-form St Kilda, with our man in Perth Nathan Schmook also backing in the Dons. Schmooky's also the only tipster to back in the Chloe Molloy-less Swans against Richmond.
Check out our experts' tips below
BONNIE TOOGOOD
West Coast - 30 points
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Essendon
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 12
Cumulative margin difference: 15
MICHAEL WHITING
West Coast - 16 points
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Adelaide
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 12
Cumulative margin difference: 27
DYLAN BOLCH
West Coast - 16 points
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Adelaide
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 12
Cumulative margin difference: 34
SARAH BLACK
West Coast – 17 points
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Adelaide
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 11
Cumulative margin difference: 24
SARAH OLLE
West Coast - 18 points
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Adelaide
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 11
Cumulative margin difference: 24
NATHAN SCHMOOK
West Coast – 12 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Geelong
Fremantle
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 11
Cumulative margin difference: 37
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
West Coast - eight points
Brisbane
Richmond
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 10
Cumulative margin difference: 8
LUCY WATKIN
West Coast - 25 points
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Adelaide
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Total: 10
Cumulative margin difference: 38
GEMMA BASTIANI
West Coast - 15 points
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 9
Cumulative margin difference: 15
NAT EDWARDS
West Coast - 12 points
Brisbane
Richmond
Geelong
Fremantle
Adelaide
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 9
Cumulative margin difference: 39
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 0-10 West Coast
Brisbane 10-0 Collingwood
Sydney 1-9 Richmond
Carlton 1-9 Geelong
Port Adelaide 2-8 Fremantle
Adelaide 10-0 Hawthorn
Melbourne 0-10 North Melbourne
Essendon 2-8 St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney 2-8 Gold Coast