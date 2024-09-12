GEELONG midfielder Georgie Prespakis and All-Australian ruck Ally Morphett headline a host of big-name outs for week three, while Richmond will run out with Eilish Sheerin for the first time this year.
Prespakis will miss the Cats' clash with Carlton through injury, with Rachel Kearns the inclusion, returning from a chest injury.
The Swans, already without Chloe Molloy due to an ACL injury, have opted to rest Morphett, and drop trio Brooke Lochland, Kiara Hillier, and Eliza Vale for Saturday's game against the Tigers in Coffs Harbour. Holly Cooper has been named to debut, while both Maddy Collier and Alana Woodward will return from injury.
Lexi Hamilton has also been named for her first game of the season after a two-match suspension for an off-field discretion in the off-season precluded her from selection.
They will face a confident Richmond outfit, with Sheerin the only inclusion to last week's winning squad, replacing an omitted Charley Ryan.
Collingwood has named two changes for its Friday night trip to face Brisbane, bringing back key defender Muireann Atkinson from a concussion layoff, as well as top-up player Jordi Ivey, who previously played AFLW matches with Melbourne, Geelong, and Carlton.
The Pies are able to name Ivey in their starting 21 as they have dipped below the 24 players required to fill both the 21 places on the field plus three emergencies. Because Ivey is in the 24-player squad, the Pies are able to start her on the field.
Sarah Sansonetti and Selena Karlson have both been dropped from the side that lost to the Hawks last week.
Inactive replacement players Emmelie Fiedler and Gabby Biedenweg-Webster will make their debuts for St Kilda and Fremantle respectively, with the former playing her first AFLW game.
The Dockers have also included Sarah Verrier and Ariana Hetherington in the side for the first time this year.
Brisbane will unveil pick No.21 from the 2023 Telstra AFLW Draft, Sophie Peters in place of Kate Lutkins who has been managed.
Young small forward Lila Keck has been dropped from Carlton's side, and veteran Jess Dal Pos has been managed.
Paige Scott has been named in Essendon's extended squad for Sunday's game against the Saints after a foot injury kept them out of earlier rounds. The Bombers have also added Amber Clarke, Ellyse Gamble, and Georgia Gee to the squad, with Emily Gough the only confirmed out due to a calf injury.
Gold Coast has managed defender Katie Lynch, with Lauren McConville confirmed as a debutant, while important intercepting defender Meara Girvan is also in the extended squad to return from injury.
Aine McDonagh and Emily Bates are also in Hawthorn's extended squad for the club's trip to face Adelaide after respective injury concerns.
Friday, September 13
Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: S.Peters (debut)
Out: K.Lutkins (managed)
COLLINGWOOD
In: M.Atkinson, J.Ivey (club debut)
Out: S.Sansonetti (omitted), S.Karlson (omitted)
Saturday, September 14
Sydney v Richmond at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, 12.35pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: H.Cooper (debut), M.Collier, A.Woodward, A.Hamilton
Out: K.Hillier (omitted), B.Lochland (omitted), A.Morphett (managed), E.Vale (omitted)
RICHMOND
In: E.Sheerin
Out: C.Ryan (omitted)
Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, 2.35pm AEST
CARLTON
In: C.Fitzgerald, M.Hendrie
Out: L.Keck (omitted), J.Dal Pos (managed)
GEELONG
In: R.Kearns
Out: G.Prespakis (quad)
Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval, 4.05pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: M.Keryk
Out: J.Cuthbertson (knee)
FREMANTLE
In: S.Verrier, A.Hetherington, G.Biedenweg-Webster
Out: A.Mulholland (managed), T.Kikoak (shoulder), J.Cregg (omitted)
Sunday, September 15
Adelaide v Hawthorn at Thomas Farms Oval, 12.35pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: B.Smith, T.Charlton, J.Waterhouse
Out: Nil
HAWTHORN
In: E.Bates, T.Fellows, L.Stephenson, L.Elliott
Out: C.Sherriff (ankle)
Melbourne v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: G.Gall, L.Johnson, D.Taylor
Out: Nil
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.O'Loughlin, E.O'Shea, L.McGrath
Out: Nil
Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: P.Scott, A.Clarke, E.Gamble, G.Gee
Out: E.Gough (calf)
ST KILDA
In: E.Fiedler (club debut), M.Boyd, N.Plane
Out: Nil
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 5.05pm AWST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Ramsdale, J.Doyle, C.Miller, A.Newman
Out: C.Murphy (omitted)
GOLD COAST
In: L.McConville, C.McCrossan, M.Girvan, T.Oliver
Out: K.Lynch (managed)