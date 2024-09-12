The teams are in for week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Eilish Sheerin, Georgie Prespakis and Ally Morphett. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG midfielder Georgie Prespakis and All-Australian ruck Ally Morphett headline a host of big-name outs for week three, while Richmond will run out with Eilish Sheerin for the first time this year.

Prespakis will miss the Cats' clash with Carlton through injury, with Rachel Kearns the inclusion, returning from a chest injury.

The Swans, already without Chloe Molloy due to an ACL injury, have opted to rest Morphett, and drop trio Brooke Lochland, Kiara Hillier, and Eliza Vale for Saturday's game against the Tigers in Coffs Harbour. Holly Cooper has been named to debut, while both Maddy Collier and Alana Woodward will return from injury.

Lexi Hamilton has also been named for her first game of the season after a two-match suspension for an off-field discretion in the off-season precluded her from selection.

They will face a confident Richmond outfit, with Sheerin the only inclusion to last week's winning squad, replacing an omitted Charley Ryan.

Collingwood has named two changes for its Friday night trip to face Brisbane, bringing back key defender Muireann Atkinson from a concussion layoff, as well as top-up player Jordi Ivey, who previously played AFLW matches with Melbourne, Geelong, and Carlton.

The Pies are able to name Ivey in their starting 21 as they have dipped below the 24 players required to fill both the 21 places on the field plus three emergencies. Because Ivey is in the 24-player squad, the Pies are able to start her on the field.

Sarah Sansonetti and Selena Karlson have both been dropped from the side that lost to the Hawks last week.

Inactive replacement players Emmelie Fiedler and Gabby Biedenweg-Webster will make their debuts for St Kilda and Fremantle respectively, with the former playing her first AFLW game.

The Dockers have also included Sarah Verrier and Ariana Hetherington in the side for the first time this year.

Brisbane will unveil pick No.21 from the 2023 Telstra AFLW Draft, Sophie Peters in place of Kate Lutkins who has been managed.

Young small forward Lila Keck has been dropped from Carlton's side, and veteran Jess Dal Pos has been managed.

Paige Scott has been named in Essendon's extended squad for Sunday's game against the Saints after a foot injury kept them out of earlier rounds. The Bombers have also added Amber Clarke, Ellyse Gamble, and Georgia Gee to the squad, with Emily Gough the only confirmed out due to a calf injury.

Gold Coast has managed defender Katie Lynch, with Lauren McConville confirmed as a debutant, while important intercepting defender Meara Girvan is also in the extended squad to return from injury.

Aine McDonagh and Emily Bates are also in Hawthorn's extended squad for the club's trip to face Adelaide after respective injury concerns.

Friday, September 13

Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: S.Peters (debut)

Out: K.Lutkins (managed)

COLLINGWOOD

In: M.Atkinson, J.Ivey (club debut)

Out: S.Sansonetti (omitted), S.Karlson (omitted)

Saturday, September 14

Sydney v Richmond at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: H.Cooper (debut), M.Collier, A.Woodward, A.Hamilton

Out: K.Hillier (omitted), B.Lochland (omitted), A.Morphett (managed), E.Vale (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: E.Sheerin

Out: C.Ryan (omitted)

Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, 2.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: C.Fitzgerald, M.Hendrie

Out: L.Keck (omitted), J.Dal Pos (managed)

GEELONG

In: R.Kearns

Out: G.Prespakis (quad)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval, 4.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Keryk

Out: J.Cuthbertson (knee)

FREMANTLE

In: S.Verrier, A.Hetherington, G.Biedenweg-Webster

Out: A.Mulholland (managed), T.Kikoak (shoulder), J.Cregg (omitted)

Sunday, September 15

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Thomas Farms Oval, 12.35pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: B.Smith, T.Charlton, J.Waterhouse

Out: Nil

HAWTHORN

In: E.Bates, T.Fellows, L.Stephenson, L.Elliott

Out: C.Sherriff (ankle)

Melbourne v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: G.Gall, L.Johnson, D.Taylor

Out: Nil

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.O'Loughlin, E.O'Shea, L.McGrath

Out: Nil

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: P.Scott, A.Clarke, E.Gamble, G.Gee

Out: E.Gough (calf)

ST KILDA

In: E.Fiedler (club debut), M.Boyd, N.Plane

Out: Nil

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 5.05pm AWST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Ramsdale, J.Doyle, C.Miller, A.Newman

Out: C.Murphy (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: L.McConville, C.McCrossan, M.Girvan, T.Oliver

Out: K.Lynch (managed)