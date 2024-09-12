Ellie Blackburn will be sent for scans after suffering a foot injury late in the Dogs' game against West Coast

Ellie Blackburn leaves the field injured during the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Mission Whitten Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs believe vice-captain Ellie Blackburn suffered a foot injury in the dying moments of Thursday evening's 11-point loss to West Coast.

BULLDOGS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Blackburn went down awkwardly in a tackle and spent some time on the deck punching the grass in pain before she was helped from the field. However, the club is confident it is not a knee injury.

Learn More 00:51

"The doctors mentioned the foot, so we're not 100 per cent sure on what it is, well I'm not," Western Bulldogs head coach Tam Hyett said post-match.

"But I guess that'll get scanned and we'll have more of an update probably tomorrow."

Blackburn was the Dogs' best player on the night, with 21 disposals and a goal despite copping the tag of Sanne Bakker.

Learn More 00:51

Eagles coach Daisy Pearce praised the work of her third-gamer who was given the challenging role on the Bulldogs ace.

"I thought she did a really good job. She started on the bench … and Ellie I think had about five of her possessions before Sanne actually got out onto the ground," Pearce said.

"Ellie's an absolute workhorse and will always fight hard. She found a way to kick a goal just through sheer work rate and her smarts, but that was a breakdown, nothing to do with Sanne, so I thought she did a really, really good job."

Learn More 05:47

Despite the loss, it was a positive performance for the Bulldogs who competed hard and pressured the Eagles consistently all game.

They kicked the opening two goals and restricted their opposition's attack, but couldn't quite kick a winning score.

Hyett confirmed that young gun Rylie Wilcox pulled up okay after a heavy knock to the ribs earlier in the game.

Wilcox returned to the field after some attention on the bench.

Learn More 03:00

"She's a tough little bugger," Hyett said of Wilcox.

"She got a hit to the ribs, but she should be fine, maybe a little sore."