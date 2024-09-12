Ellie Blackburn leaves the field injured during the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Mission Whitten Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs believe vice-captain Ellie Blackburn suffered a foot injury in the dying moments of Thursday evening's 11-point loss to West Coast.

BULLDOGS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Blackburn went down awkwardly in a tackle and spent some time on the deck punching the grass in pain before she was helped from the field. However, the club is confident it is not a knee injury.

00:51

Big Dogs blow with Blackburn hurt late

The Bulldogs suffer a worrying injury concern deep into the final term with star midfielder Ellie Blackburn grimacing in pain after this incident

"The doctors mentioned the foot, so we're not 100 per cent sure on what it is, well I'm not," Western Bulldogs head coach Tam Hyett said post-match.

"But I guess that'll get scanned and we'll have more of an update probably tomorrow."

MATCH REPORT
Star Dog hurt as Eagles notch up gritty win on the road

Blackburn was the Dogs' best player on the night, with 21 disposals and a goal despite copping the tag of Sanne Bakker.

00:51

Star Dog hunts down stubborn footy

Ellie Blackburn motors towards a bouncing football before gathering in time to land a crucial major

Eagles coach Daisy Pearce praised the work of her third-gamer who was given the challenging role on the Bulldogs ace.

"I thought she did a really good job. She started on the bench … and Ellie I think had about five of her possessions before Sanne actually got out onto the ground," Pearce said.

"Ellie's an absolute workhorse and will always fight hard. She found a way to kick a goal just through sheer work rate and her smarts, but that was a breakdown, nothing to do with Sanne, so I thought she did a really, really good job."

05:47

AFLW full post-match, W3: Eagles

Watch West Coast's press conference after week three’s match against Western Bulldogs

Despite the loss, it was a positive performance for the Bulldogs who competed hard and pressured the Eagles consistently all game.

They kicked the opening two goals and restricted their opposition's attack, but couldn't quite kick a winning score.

Hyett confirmed that young gun Rylie Wilcox pulled up okay after a heavy knock to the ribs earlier in the game.

Wilcox returned to the field after some attention on the bench.

03:00

AFLW full post-match, R3: Bulldogs

Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week three’s match against West Coast

"She's a tough little bugger," Hyett said of Wilcox.

"She got a hit to the ribs, but she should be fine, maybe a little sore."

