A DREAM start for Octavia Di Donato has handed West Coast a hard-fought 11-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Thursday evening.
In her debut game, replacement signing Di Donato kicked her first goal deep in the final quarter to seal the Eagles' 5.2 (32) to 3.3 (21) win at Mission Whitten Oval.
The Dogs came out with a real bite as yet unseen this year, but the positive overall performance was soured by a late injury to inspirational leader Ellie Blackburn.
The Bulldogs star hobbled off the field in the dying seconds after appearing to hurt her foot.
Ella Roberts (25 disposals, four clearances, one goal) was immense in her ability to compete and run for the visitors, while Beth Schilling (nine intercepts) picked up where she left off in her Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination game last week.
The two sides played contrasting game styles. Where the Dogs focused on spreading to defence and creating an outnumber, the Eagles were concerned with finding outside runners and creating fast ball movement.
A bright start from the Bulldogs had the home crowd up and about. They slotted the first goal via Isabelle Pritchard (19 disposals, 10 tackles, one goal) and maintained attacking territory for long periods.
Third-gamer Sanne Bakker (seven disposals, seven tackles) was given the colossal job of running with Blackburn (21 disposals, one goal) for much of the game.
The duo traded blows, with Blackburn able to use her power to break away from stoppage at times, but Bakker able to impact much of her disposal with elite pressure.
Jaide Britton's (23 disposals) positioning on the wing was important for West Coast's structures, supporting the grunt work of Alison Drennan (25 disposals, eight clearances, one goal) and Bella Lewis (14 disposals, one goal) inside the contest.
Teenage Bulldog Elaine Grigg gave the Dogs some serious grunt, closing down space and cannoning into opposition players. While at times it crossed the line and gave up a free kick, it was the intent that helped bring her teammates along.
Roberts kicks a stunner
After threatening to do something remarkable across the opening three quarters, Ella Roberts pulled out a highlight. At stoppage near the top of the Eagles' forward 50, veteran Alison Drennan flicked a handball out to Roberts who was on the run past the contest, and she just kept going. No Dog was able to go with her as she ran, and although questions might be raised as to how far she travelled without a bounce, Roberts calmly worked inside 50 and kicked a stunning long goal.
Pressure Dogs
After being blown out of the water across the opening fortnight, the Bulldogs came out on their home deck with some real bite. It was a stunning Isabelle Pritchard goal, followed by a textbook Ellie Blackburn clearance, then a huge Elaine Grigg tackle inside 50. They put their stamp on the game early and reminded fans that there is still something dangerous about this team. The forward pressure they applied was outstanding, and gave them something from which to build.
Up next
West Coast will stay in Melbourne and kick off mid-week footy on Tuesday against Collingwood at Ikon Park, while the Western Bulldogs' tough road continues with a trip to Brighton Homes Arena to face Brisbane on Wednesday.
WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.1 2.2 2.3 3.3 (21)
WEST COAST 1.1 3.1 4.1 5.2 (32)
GOALS
Western Bulldogs: Pritchard, McFarlane, Blackburn,
West Coast: Western, Lewis, Drennan, Roberts, Di Donato
BEST
Western Bulldogs: Pritchard, Grigg, Blackburn, Smith, Carruthers
West Coast: Drennan, Lewis, Britton, Roberts, Thomas
INJURIES
Western Bulldogs: Blackburn (foot)
West Coast: Nil
Crowd: TBC at Mission Whitten Oval