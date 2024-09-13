The teams are in for Sunday's games in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Emily Bates, Paige Scott and Deni Varnhagen. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has been boosted by the return of forwards Paige Scott and Amber Clarke, while Emily Bates and Aine McDonagh have been named for Hawthorn after injury scares.

Adelaide has dropped veteran Deni Varnhagen, with classy young midfielder Teah Charlton playing her first match for the year after off-season foot surgery.

Scott missed the first two weeks with a foot injury, while Clarke was concussed in a shocking week one collision with Bonnie Toogood. The forward pair replace Emily Gough (calf) and Chloe Adams.

Bates was a late withdrawal last week due to a tight calf, while McDonagh's game finished early with a wrist injury. The skipper will replace Casey Sherriff after her horror dual injury (fibula and ankle).

Coach Natalie Wood has opted not to recall Georgia Gee (calf) and Ellyse Gamble (suspension), the duo named as emergencies.

North Melbourne has regained Alice O'Loughlin (suspension) and Erika O'Shea (knee) after the pair missed last weekend's draw, replacing Lucy Burke and Niamh Martin.

Opponent Melbourne has made just one unforced change, swapping in Georgia Gall for fellow young forward Ryleigh Wotherspoon.

St Kilda has given Emmelie Fiedler her AFLW debut, coming at her second club after spending a season on Fremantle's list, replacing fellow tall Simone Nalder.

There's also a debut at Gold Coast, with Lauren McConville become the latest Irish athlete to cross to AFLW, while Meara Girvan (shoulder) has been named for her first game of the year.

Key back Katie Lynch has been managed, while Ella Smith has been dropped.

Greater Western Sydney has made just one change, with Jess Doyle returning after a late withdrawal due to illness, replacing inclusion Courtney Murphy.

Sunday, September 15

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Thomas Farms Oval, 12.35pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: B.Smith, T.Charlton

Out: B.Boileau (omitted), D.Varnhagen (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: E.Bates

Out: C.Sherriff (ankle)

Melbourne v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: G.Gall

Out: R.Wotherspoon (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.O'Loughlin, E.O'Shea

Out: L.Burke (omitted), N.Martin (omitted)

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: P.Scott, A.Clarke

Out: E.Gough (calf), C.Adams (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: E.Fiedler (club debut)

Out: S.Nalder (omitted)

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 5.05pm AWST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Doyle

Out: C.Murphy (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: L.McConville, M.Girvan

Out: K.Lynch (managed), E.Smith (omitted)