All the action from Sunday's week three AFLW matches

Essendon v St Kilda

ONE OF three teams without a loss so far in 2024 is St Kilda, who will take on Essendon at Windy Hill on Sunday.

The Saints made short work of Sydney in the wet last week, while the Bombers notched a win in the west against West Coast.

The Saints will debut ruck Emmelie Fiedler, while the Bombers regain Paige Scott and Amber Clarke.

Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast close out week three when they face off at Manuka Oval.

Jess Doyle returns for the Giants after missing last week through illness, while the Suns have rested Katie Lynch.

